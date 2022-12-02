Read full article on original website
goblackbears.com
Women’s Track & Field Earns Three First Place Finishes in Season Opener Meet
Boston, MA - The University of Maine women's track & field team tallied multiple top ten finishes including a new school record in the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener Meet. Paige Boudreau, Yasmen Farag, and Mackenzie Wilson each earned a first place win in the first meet of the 2022-23 season....
goblackbears.com
Women's Basketball falls at Rhode Island
Kingston, R.I. -- Jaycie Christopher registered a career-high 12 points in Maine's 63-43 loss at Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon. Christopher tallied all 12 of her points from beyond the arc as the freshmen went 4-for-4 from three point range. Sera Hodgson joined Christopher in double-figures with 10 points. The...
goblackbears.com
Men's Hockey Completes Sweep at Vermont with 5-1 Dominating Victory
BURLINGTON, Vt. -- The University of Maine men's ice hockey team defeated the University of Vermont Catamounts, 5-1, on Saturday evening at the Gutterson Fieldhouse. It was the first sweep for the Black Bears since the 2019-20 season, when the feat was completed in Conte Arena against the Boston College Eagles. Both of the wins three years ago came in the five minute overtime period.
wabi.tv
2,000 runners take part in Millinocket Marathon & Half Race
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - It’s an age old question. Who in the world would come all the way to Northern Maine in December to run a half or full marathon?. The answer? Well over 2,000 people. The Millinocket Marathon & Half Race began in 2015 and has become a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Which State Is Bangor In?
Bangor, Maine - A Cultural Center For the Region. The city has a strong relationship with the University of Maine System. The university is based in Orono and enrolls over 3,500 students each year. There are also graduate programs in nursing and business at Beal College. Bangor has a rich...
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine
Hanging out with your kids or family in town for a visit to downtown Bangor, ME? Do you hate to cook or often sleep late on weekends but want to ensure your kids start the day with a great meal?
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Maine Campus
UMaine Dining in shambles with Sodexo scandal
It was announced on Nov. 16, 2022, that the University of Maine has partnered with Sodexo for its dining services. The transition will begin Jan. 1, 2023, when all employees, both student and otherwise, will be rehired by Sodexo instead of UMaine. UMaine claims that bringing Sodexo onboard will solve...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
Wedding Venue Potential? This Gorgeous Somerville, Maine Home on The Water is Exploding w/ Rustic Charm
Maine is home to some of the most diverse and gorgeous pieces of real estate not just in the county, but arguably the world. When we were scrolling through the Central Maine listings earlier today, there was one property that really jumped out at us. And it didn't just jump out for one reason in particular, but for several different ones.
wabi.tv
Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 24 hours after its original start date, the Festival of Lights Parade returned. Rain and wind in Saturday’s forecast led organizers to make the switch. The change in dates didn’t keep the crowds away. TV5 was among the parade participants including Jon Small and...
wabi.tv
Bangor has a new spot for nostalgia
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Harlow Street in Bangor, there is a hidden gem where you could find...well...more hidden gems. White Lobster Vintage opened this fall, and is ready for holiday shopping. It offers a carefully selected stock of clothing, sneakers, and memorabilia. From various series of Jordan’s, to shirts,...
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
WGME
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
Down East
The Curtain Comes Down on Belfast’s Colonial Theatre
They came by the dozens, carrying fleece blankets and homemade snacks. They snaked through the line at the concession stand, buying Junior Mints and canned cocktails. About 150 patrons in all, they filled Dreamland, the largest of three screening rooms in downtown Belfast’s storied Colonial Theatre. This was no ordinary Sunday-night feature. These guests, many of whom were born and raised in Waldo County, had grown up at the Colonial. And now, after years of an unsuccessful search for a buyer, the theater was about to close its doors for the first time in 99 years.
mainebiz.biz
19th century Camden mill redeveloped for apartments has value-add opportunity
A historic woolen mill in Camden that was converted into residential and retail space in the 2000s sold for $6.5 million as an attractive value-add opportunity. Knox Mill LLC bought the mill, which has a primary address of 39 Mechanic St., from Knox Mill Holdings LLC. The mixed-use property consists...
wabi.tv
Bangor woman helping families with veterinary medical bills
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leanne LeClair began selling her stained glass as a way of healing through her husband’s battle through cancer. “I think all things can be done through art. A lot of people call it healing through pain,” LeClair said. Now, she’s using her art to...
foxbangor.com
Update to police incident in Medway that closed road and local schools
MEDWAY– The road has re-opened and according to the East Millinocket Police Department “a peaceful resolution has been reached” to the situation. More information should be released soon. Medway Road in Medway between Grindstone Rd and Pattagumpus Rd is closed due to a police incident.
themainewire.com
Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out
Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
