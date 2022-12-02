ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

goblackbears.com

Women’s Track & Field Earns Three First Place Finishes in Season Opener Meet

Boston, MA - The University of Maine women's track & field team tallied multiple top ten finishes including a new school record in the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener Meet. Paige Boudreau, Yasmen Farag, and Mackenzie Wilson each earned a first place win in the first meet of the 2022-23 season....
ORONO, ME
goblackbears.com

Women's Basketball falls at Rhode Island

Kingston, R.I. -- Jaycie Christopher registered a career-high 12 points in Maine's 63-43 loss at Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon. Christopher tallied all 12 of her points from beyond the arc as the freshmen went 4-for-4 from three point range. Sera Hodgson joined Christopher in double-figures with 10 points. The...
ORONO, ME
goblackbears.com

Men's Hockey Completes Sweep at Vermont with 5-1 Dominating Victory

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- The University of Maine men's ice hockey team defeated the University of Vermont Catamounts, 5-1, on Saturday evening at the Gutterson Fieldhouse. It was the first sweep for the Black Bears since the 2019-20 season, when the feat was completed in Conte Arena against the Boston College Eagles. Both of the wins three years ago came in the five minute overtime period.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

2,000 runners take part in Millinocket Marathon & Half Race

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - It’s an age old question. Who in the world would come all the way to Northern Maine in December to run a half or full marathon?. The answer? Well over 2,000 people. The Millinocket Marathon & Half Race began in 2015 and has become a...
MILLINOCKET, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

Which State Is Bangor In?

Bangor, Maine - A Cultural Center For the Region. The city has a strong relationship with the University of Maine System. The university is based in Orono and enrolls over 3,500 students each year. There are also graduate programs in nursing and business at Beal College. Bangor has a rich...
BANGOR, ME
Maine Campus

UMaine Dining in shambles with Sodexo scandal

It was announced on Nov. 16, 2022, that the University of Maine has partnered with Sodexo for its dining services. The transition will begin Jan. 1, 2023, when all employees, both student and otherwise, will be rehired by Sodexo instead of UMaine. UMaine claims that bringing Sodexo onboard will solve...
ORONO, ME
94.9 HOM

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
KENNEBUNK, ME
wabi.tv

Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 24 hours after its original start date, the Festival of Lights Parade returned. Rain and wind in Saturday’s forecast led organizers to make the switch. The change in dates didn’t keep the crowds away. TV5 was among the parade participants including Jon Small and...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor has a new spot for nostalgia

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Harlow Street in Bangor, there is a hidden gem where you could find...well...more hidden gems. White Lobster Vintage opened this fall, and is ready for holiday shopping. It offers a carefully selected stock of clothing, sneakers, and memorabilia. From various series of Jordan’s, to shirts,...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island

(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Down East

The Curtain Comes Down on Belfast’s Colonial Theatre

They came by the dozens, carrying fleece blankets and homemade snacks. They snaked through the line at the concession stand, buying Junior Mints and canned cocktails. About 150 patrons in all, they filled Dreamland, the largest of three screening rooms in downtown Belfast’s storied Colonial Theatre. This was no ordinary Sunday-night feature. These guests, many of whom were born and raised in Waldo County, had grown up at the Colonial. And now, after years of an unsuccessful search for a buyer, the theater was about to close its doors for the first time in 99 years.
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor woman helping families with veterinary medical bills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leanne LeClair began selling her stained glass as a way of healing through her husband’s battle through cancer. “I think all things can be done through art. A lot of people call it healing through pain,” LeClair said. Now, she’s using her art to...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Update to police incident in Medway that closed road and local schools

MEDWAY– The road has re-opened and according to the East Millinocket Police Department “a peaceful resolution has been reached” to the situation. More information should be released soon. Medway Road in Medway between Grindstone Rd and Pattagumpus Rd is closed due to a police incident.
MEDWAY, ME
themainewire.com

Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out

Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
BANGOR, ME

