Aaron Dean trial judge hopes to finish jury selection today

The judge in the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean says he hopes to have jury selection finished today.

Dean is on trial for murder in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Thursday was spent questioning potential jurors to find, as the judge put it, 12 "fair and impartial" jurors, plus two alternates.

Dean's defense team has repeatedly asked for a change of venue, fearing it will be impossible to get a fair trial in Fort Worth. The judges, the case is now on its second, have so far refused.

Assuming the jury is seated today, the proceedings are due to begin Monday. But it will only be a half day because Monday afternoon is the funeral of former Fort Worth City Councilman Jim Lane who died Sunday. He was the lead attorney for Dean's legal team.

