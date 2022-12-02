Read full article on original website
WVU welcomes Barbara Weiss as senior associate vice president of finance
Barbara Weiss, a senior-level accounting finance executive, will be joining West Virginia University as senior associate vice president of finance. In this role, Weiss will report to Paula Congelio, vice president and chief financial officer, and serve as WVU’s principal financial officer leading financial operations, planning and policy development.
AGE-ADAR Scholars Program accepting applications
The Appalachian Gerontology Experiences: Advancing Diversity in Aging Research Scholars Program reminds faculty and students that the application deadline for the 2023 AGE-ADAR summer research program is Jan. 15. The six-week summer research internship is available to rising sophomores and juniors in MSTEM fields. Students selected for the program will...
American Agricultural Law Association honors law professor
Jesse Richardson, professor and lead attorney for the Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic, has received two awards from the American Agricultural Law Association. Given annually in recognition of contributions to the organization and agricultural law, Richardson was honored with the American Agricultural Law Association Distinguished Service Award. He...
History Alive! presents Harriet Tubman
Ilene Evans, with the West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program, will portray Harriet Tubman at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 7) on Zoom. The program will be followed by a Q&A session. All members of the University community are welcome to attend this free event but must register by noon...
WVU mourns loss of Justine Burnett
Justine Burnett, together with her unborn daughter, Maleah, died on Nov. 26, at the age of 34. A native of Georgetown, Guyana, she is survived by her husband, Michael Burnett, many loving family members and friends. Burnett joined the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities in the summer of 2019...
