Read full article on original website
Related
wvu.edu
History Alive! presents Harriet Tubman
Ilene Evans, with the West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program, will portray Harriet Tubman at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 7) on Zoom. The program will be followed by a Q&A session. All members of the University community are welcome to attend this free event but must register by noon...
wvu.edu
American Agricultural Law Association honors law professor
Jesse Richardson, professor and lead attorney for the Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic, has received two awards from the American Agricultural Law Association. Given annually in recognition of contributions to the organization and agricultural law, Richardson was honored with the American Agricultural Law Association Distinguished Service Award. He...
wvu.edu
AGE-ADAR Scholars Program accepting applications
The Appalachian Gerontology Experiences: Advancing Diversity in Aging Research Scholars Program reminds faculty and students that the application deadline for the 2023 AGE-ADAR summer research program is Jan. 15. The six-week summer research internship is available to rising sophomores and juniors in MSTEM fields. Students selected for the program will...
wvu.edu
WVU mourns loss of Justine Burnett
Justine Burnett, together with her unborn daughter, Maleah, died on Nov. 26, at the age of 34. A native of Georgetown, Guyana, she is survived by her husband, Michael Burnett, many loving family members and friends. Burnett joined the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities in the summer of 2019...
wvu.edu
WVU researchers counting on cow cooperation for improvements in soil health and carbon sequestration
West Virginia University researchers are working to improve soil health and increase economic gains for Appalachian cattle farmers by bringing nutrients, like carbon, to the soil while decreasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. In collaboration with 15 private farms across the state, Ember Morrissey, associate professor of environmental microbial biology...
wvu.edu
Register to attend ‘Cookies and Cocoa with Santa’
Experience the joy of the holiday season sprinkled with a little Mountaineer cheer at the Erickson Alumni Center on Sunday (Dec. 11). This family-friendly event will include cookies and hot cocoa, a variety of fun and interactive activities for children, a photo with Santa, and a few special surprises to put you and yours in the holiday spirit.
Comments / 0