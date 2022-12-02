Taylor Swift is arguably the most recognizable celebrity on the planet. The world was captivated by her when she broke through as a young country artist and now she runs the world as a global icon. No, seriously - Taylor Swift rules the planet and I wouldn't even consider myself a "Swifty." I actually wish I could say that she doesn't rule the planet but proof of her reach is taking place right here in our backyard, in the Treasure Valley.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO