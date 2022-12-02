Read full article on original website
New cohort of Faculty Fellows selected for Bridge Initiative
WVU faculty and staff carry out research in a wide range of fields that are important in today’s world. Looking beyond presentations at professional conferences and publications in scholarly journals, WVU’s Bridge Initiative for Science and Technology Policy, Leadership and Communications works with researchers to bring their work to broader audiences of decision-makers and other stakeholders.
WVU mourns loss of Justine Burnett
Justine Burnett, together with her unborn daughter, Maleah, died on Nov. 26, at the age of 34. A native of Georgetown, Guyana, she is survived by her husband, Michael Burnett, many loving family members and friends. Burnett joined the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities in the summer of 2019...
WVU researchers counting on cow cooperation for improvements in soil health and carbon sequestration
West Virginia University researchers are working to improve soil health and increase economic gains for Appalachian cattle farmers by bringing nutrients, like carbon, to the soil while decreasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. In collaboration with 15 private farms across the state, Ember Morrissey, associate professor of environmental microbial biology...
History Alive! presents Harriet Tubman
Ilene Evans, with the West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program, will portray Harriet Tubman at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 7) on Zoom. The program will be followed by a Q&A session. All members of the University community are welcome to attend this free event but must register by noon...
AGE-ADAR Scholars Program accepting applications
The Appalachian Gerontology Experiences: Advancing Diversity in Aging Research Scholars Program reminds faculty and students that the application deadline for the 2023 AGE-ADAR summer research program is Jan. 15. The six-week summer research internship is available to rising sophomores and juniors in MSTEM fields. Students selected for the program will...
