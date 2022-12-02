Read full article on original website
‘Guerrilla Habeas’ Highlights Cruelty Of Trump-Era Immigration Policies – Contenders Documentary
From separating families at the border to promises to build a massive wall between the US and Mexico, the Trump administration took an aggressively hostile approach towards immigrants. It was these policies that inspired directors Betsy Hershey and Emma Wall to make the documentary Guerrilla Habeas, which focuses on the immigrant families whose lives were torn apart by these laws and the intrepid lawyers and activists who fought to protect them. RELATED: Contenders Documentary — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Documentary panel, Wall revealed why they felt called to make this movie. “We started on this film at a time when I...
The Jewish Press
A Womens Prayer For An Easy Birth
This past week I had the good fortune of being able to broker a sale of an exciting discovery, a hitherto unknown manuscript prayer in the handwriting of the Hid”a, Haim Yosef David Azulai (1724 – 1 March 1806). Written entirely in the Hid”a’s hand and composed by him, this being the only known source of this specific prayer, a prayer for a woman in labor to recite for an easy and pain-free birth.
Climate Activists Who Glued Themselves to Rubens Masterpiece Face Legal Action
In August, climate change activists glued themselves to the frame of a Peter Paul Rubens painting at the Alte Pinakothek in Munich. According to a report in Monopol, the legal consequences of that action have arrived. The Munich District Court has issued criminal orders against the two activists who stuck themselves to the frame and one against the protestor who filmed the action. The Munich I Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that “a significant” but unnamed fine was applied in each case. “We will of course assert our claims under civil law,” Tine Nehler, a spokeswoman for the Pinakotheken said, suggesting that...
Elizabeth Holmes, Donald Trump, and childcare are all contributing to a loss of trust in women leaders
Trust in women leaders is depleting worldwide a survey found. High-profile sexism and a lack of childcare options are among the culprits.
Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages
Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Environmental Activists Threaten to Start Slashing Paintings If Action Is Not Taken to Stop Climate Change
This year, some two dozen world-famous artworks, including pieces by Vermeer, Klimt, and and Munch, have been targeted by various climate activists groups. In a bid to bring attention to their cause, the demonstrators have hurled food at the paintings and glued themselves to frames, causing an uproar in the art community, despite the fact that they enacted no permanent damage to the art. However, that may soon change. In an interview with Sky News, Just Stop Oil spokesperson Alex De Koning said that his group has considered following the example of suffragettes who “violently slashed paintings in order to get their messages across.” “If...
'Trad wives' are using social media to romanticize a return to 'traditional values' as more and more women face post-COVID work/life balance burnout
TikTok "Trad wives" stay at home and raise children while their husbands control the finances. They say they're happy. Feminists say they're promoting nostalgia for an America that never existed.
How Philanthropists Finally Went All in on Fighting Climate Change
At the start of 2020, Chris Larsen, who made his fortune as cofounder of e-Loan and Ripple, among other tech start-ups, considered himself an advocate for the planet. “I always thought I was doing a good job on sustainability,” he tells Robb Report. Climate change was high on his list of priorities when elections rolled around, and after he started an online lending company, “I was like, ‘Think of all the paper applications I have eliminated!’ ” But then the climate in Northern California, where he lives with his children, now ages 12 and 15, started becoming unbearable. In August 2020, there...
NPR
How American Indian family separation leaves impacts generations later
I'm B.A. Parker, and this is CODE SWITCH from NPR. And today, I've got a special guest on the mic with me. She's a friend of the show and a reporter on NPR's education desk - Sequoia Carrillo. Hi, Sequoia. SEQUOIA CARRILLO, BYLINE: Hi, Parker. Thanks for having me. PARKER:...
thezoereport.com
Native American Sweat Lodges Are A Spiritual Experience
It is an undeniable fact that the vaguely defined category of “wellness practices” is well-mined of late, as more and more people are looking to improve their health and general wellbeing. These days, you may have noticed that some of these practices are adapted from cultural traditions, such as smudging or taking ayahuasca. Another recent example of this is the Native American sweat lodge. But before you step into your first sweat, you ought to know that this age-old ritual isn’t some trendy spa treatment. Its intention isn’t glowing skin or a more toned body — it’s deeply sacred and meant to connect you to nature as well as to your own mind, body, and spirit. Because of this, cultural experts say that if you’re interested in trying out this traditional practice, you should be mindful to avoid appropriation, which begins by educating yourself on the importance of sweat lodges to the Native American community as well as the ways to approach them respectfully.
BBC
Climate change: US to pay $75m to relocate tribes facing flood threat
US President Joe Biden's administration will help fund the move of three tribal communities facing urgent threats from climate change. The three tribes will receive $75m (£62m) divided equally between them, Mr Biden announced on Wednesday. All are located along coastal areas and rivers in the states of Alaska...
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide, a crime that only 16 countries recognize despite gender-based violence being a global issue
The US does not differentiate femicide from homicide, but prosecutors in Mexico are looking into 25-year-old Robinson's death as femicide.
Massive Global Study Shows Belief in Witchcraft Is More Abundant Than You Might Think
Belief in witchcraft is widespread around the world, according to a new global study that involved more than 140,000 people – but it's highly variable from place to place. Based on the results, about a billion people across 95 countries believe in witchcraft, and the study notes that is "most certainly an undercount", given the sensitivity of discussing witchcraft for some respondents.
Why women of color are missing from TikTok's 'stay-at-home girlfriend' trend
The trend uplifts women who choose to opt out of the workforce, but it also leaves out women of color.
Opinion: Schools Should Teach Abortion Is a Necessary Element of Reproductive Healthcare
Remember when part of being a gentleman meant that it was your duty to defend a woman’s honor? What happened to those days?. Now, a large percentage of our population runs around calling women “murderers” without any cause.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
Man Threatened Doctor Who Cares For Gender-Nonconforming Children, U.S. Says
A Texas man was arrested Friday on a federal charge that he left a voicemail message threatening to kill a Boston doctor who provides care to gender-nonconforming children, authorities said.
The Meaning of Powwow (Part 1)
For centuries, Native tribes have passed down their traditions of song, dance and gathering in community. Today, Native peoples across the United States and Canada continue to gather in Powwows to celebrate their culture and history and share those traditions. For Indigenous People’s month, a look into these important gatherings, the meaning behind them and what can be learned from these traditions.Nov. 30, 2022.
Minority faiths are bravely campaigning to reclaim the swastika from Hitler's Nazi legacy
Before it was corrupted by Hitler, the swastika was a sacred symbol of good fortune.
KevinMD.com
A theological answer to our health care crisis
With the Christmas holiday rapidly approaching, it has me thinking about what the family of faith should think about health care in America. As a physician, I’ve spent over a decade of my life trying to use my faith in science and evidence to inform people about an optimal way to practice medicine and, as someone trained in health policy and management, how to structure the United States’ health care system. From the data, it is obvious to me that we must have a universal coverage system to ensure the highest degree of health for our nation.
