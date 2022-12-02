Read full article on original website
Kansas State win in Big 12 championship game a promise kept
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Deuce Vaughn remembers what Chris Klieman told him when recruiting the running back to Kansas State. Consider that a promise kept. “Coach Klieman said we’re going to build a culture that’s going to win championships. It’s going to be built on team, player-first, a player-led team,” said Vaughn, the 5-foot-6 dynamo who was the Big 12 championship game MVP. “And we built that.” Vaughn ran for 130 yards with a 44-yard touchdown and was the game’s MVP, former backup Will Howard threw two touchdowns and Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as the No. 13 Wildcats beat third-ranked playoff hopeful TCU 31-28 on Saturday.
