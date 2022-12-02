Not every program gives room for a true freshman to come in and star on Day 1, but not every freshman is Debreasha Powe. She’s started every game this season for Mississippi State women’s basketball, becoming an important part of the offense in the process. She’s versatile, able to play the three or the four depending on matchups, and she stretches the floor with her 3-point shooting.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO