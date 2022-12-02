ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State quarterback Daniel Greek enters transfer portal

Mississippi State’s bustling quarterback room just got a little less crowded. Redshirt freshman Daniel Greek announced Sunday night he would enter the transfer portal after two years in Starkville, in which he saw no game action. “To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers and encouraging me to...
STARKVILLE, MS
WLOX

4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon. The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season. Jackson State will return to Atlanta for their...
STARKVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games

Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldog bullets: True freshman Debreasha Powe’s Year 1 impact continues to grow

Not every program gives room for a true freshman to come in and star on Day 1, but not every freshman is Debreasha Powe. She’s started every game this season for Mississippi State women’s basketball, becoming an important part of the offense in the process. She’s versatile, able to play the three or the four depending on matchups, and she stretches the floor with her 3-point shooting.
STARKVILLE, MS
WAPT

Game plan for new JSU stadium hasn't changed with loss of Coach Prime

JACKSON, Miss. — With the news of Jackson State football coachDeion Sanders leaving for Colorado, there are a lot of questions surrounding a future stadium for the Tigers. Mississippi legislators said Sanders', known as "Coach Prime," departure isn't going to slow the momentum of stadium talks. They said the need for the stadium came long before Sanders arrived in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fans, Jackson leaders react to Coach Prime leaving JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coach Deion Sanders’ decision to leave Jackson State came as a shock to some, but to others, it was only a matter of time. Coach Prime made the announcement to his team shortly after winning a second consecutive SWAC Championship on Saturday. After the SWAC game between Jackson State and Southern, […]
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

Sanders’ 4 TDs help Jackson State rout Southern for SWAC title

JACKSON, Miss. – Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern 43-24 in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was Deion Sanders‘ final game as Tigers coach. Reports swirled...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Deion Sanders announces Shedeur will play quarterback for Colorado

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders announced today at his Colorado introductory press conference that his son, Shedeur Sanders, will play quarterback for the Buffaloes. Shedeur was with Coach Prime at the press Conference. He flew to Boulder with Coach Prime the same night he won offensive MVP in the SWAC championship game.
BOULDER, CO
Commercial Dispatch

New Hope boys soccer holds off Caledonia in rivalry match

NEW HOPE — It’s difficult to hide as the tallest person in a group of people, but Saturday, New Hope High School defender Landry Allison pulled it off. In the 19th minute of New Hope’s rivalry soccer match against Caledonia, Allison floated around Caledonia’s box as teammate Jose Castillo prepared to take a corner kick. Caledonia players frantically looked for players to mark, barking directions at one another. Somehow, Allison remained unmarked at the back post.
CALEDONIA, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Still undefeated: VHS grabbed a 73-64 win over WC

Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team improved to 10-0 after defeating Warren Central 73-64 on Saturday. “The win feels good we just gotta work a little harder on defense but I think that once these football guys get use to every it’ll all be great,” VHS Head Coach Kelvin Carter said.
VICKSBURG, MS

