Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer pours on the goals in second half to beat Oxford
OXFORD — The Starkville boys soccer team went into halftime of Monday’s match at Oxford in a scoreless tie with the Chargers. Things didn’t stay that way. The Yellow Jackets (7-3) scored four goals in 21 minutes, pulling away for a 4-1 win over Oxford. Tony Shin...
Commercial Dispatch
The Tulu top 10: Ranking Mississippi State WR Lideatrick Griffin’s best transfer portal recruiting pitches
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin is giving MSU’s recruiting department a run for its money. Griffin has been hyperactive on Twitter in recent weeks, making his case for the Bulldogs to players announcing their intent to transfer. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa ranked Griffin’s top...
Commercial Dispatch
Jackets back on top: Starkville smashes Brandon en route to first MHSAA Class 6A title since 2015
HATTIESBURG — Starkville was up 28-10 as the clock ran out on the third quarter, but it looked as if Brandon had finally figured the Yellow Jackets out. Bulldogs running back Nate Blount had strung together a fantastic drive as Brandon cut into the lead with its first touchdown of the game. Blount ran for 58 of the 67 yards in the drive.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State quarterback Daniel Greek enters transfer portal
Mississippi State’s bustling quarterback room just got a little less crowded. Redshirt freshman Daniel Greek announced Sunday night he would enter the transfer portal after two years in Starkville, in which he saw no game action. “To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers and encouraging me to...
Commercial Dispatch
CJ Willis rediscovers the running game for Starkville after three years heading up the secondary
STARKVILLE — Coming into his senior season at Starkville, safety CJ Willis had been a steady presence in the Yellow Jackets defense the past three seasons. However, with last season’s starting running back, Jordan Mitchell, graduating in the spring, Starkville had a big hole in its offense. The...
WLOX
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon. The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season. Jackson State will return to Atlanta for their...
breezynews.com
Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games
Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: True freshman Debreasha Powe’s Year 1 impact continues to grow
Not every program gives room for a true freshman to come in and star on Day 1, but not every freshman is Debreasha Powe. She’s started every game this season for Mississippi State women’s basketball, becoming an important part of the offense in the process. She’s versatile, able to play the three or the four depending on matchups, and she stretches the floor with her 3-point shooting.
Once left for dead, Starkville ends incredible run with 48-32 win over Brandon in MHSAA 6A Championship
HATTIESBURG — Everyone and their mother counted out the Starkville Yellowjackets. After all, they were 0-3 in Region play after a 24-17 loss to Tupelo on Oct. 7, and even the playoffs seemed a million miles away. But that just made Saturday night all the more special. The Yellowjackets jumped all ...
WAPT
Game plan for new JSU stadium hasn't changed with loss of Coach Prime
JACKSON, Miss. — With the news of Jackson State football coachDeion Sanders leaving for Colorado, there are a lot of questions surrounding a future stadium for the Tigers. Mississippi legislators said Sanders', known as "Coach Prime," departure isn't going to slow the momentum of stadium talks. They said the need for the stadium came long before Sanders arrived in Jackson.
Fans, Jackson leaders react to Coach Prime leaving JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coach Deion Sanders’ decision to leave Jackson State came as a shock to some, but to others, it was only a matter of time. Coach Prime made the announcement to his team shortly after winning a second consecutive SWAC Championship on Saturday. After the SWAC game between Jackson State and Southern, […]
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball stays unbeaten, defeats Mississippi Valley State
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball has made its hot start under Chris Jans through defense and toughness, and that was the case again on Saturday. The Bulldogs stayed unbeaten and improved to 8-0 thanks to another dominant performance in the paint on both ends of the floor, beating Mississippi Valley State 82-52.
NBC Sports
Sanders’ 4 TDs help Jackson State rout Southern for SWAC title
JACKSON, Miss. – Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern 43-24 in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was Deion Sanders‘ final game as Tigers coach. Reports swirled...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville girls hold off New Hope; Yellow Jacket boys win big over Trojans
STARKVILLE — The Starkville High School girls basketball team edged New Hope in a 52-51 decision Friday. Zariyah Edwards scored 20 points to lead the Yellow Jackets. On the boys side, Starkville clobbered New Hope 74-38. Starkville will play Tuesday at Greenwood. New Hope’s next game is Tuesday at...
WAPT
JSU fans show out for SWAC Championship, excitement builds for Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State and Southern University faced a rematch Saturday at the SWAC Championship after JSU defeated Southern at the Boombox Classic. "We are undefeated and we are going to beat Southern's tail," said JSU fan Vincent Jones. Fans have been very loyal at Veterans Memorial Stadium...
WAPT
Deion Sanders announces Shedeur will play quarterback for Colorado
Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders announced today at his Colorado introductory press conference that his son, Shedeur Sanders, will play quarterback for the Buffaloes. Shedeur was with Coach Prime at the press Conference. He flew to Boulder with Coach Prime the same night he won offensive MVP in the SWAC championship game.
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope boys soccer holds off Caledonia in rivalry match
NEW HOPE — It’s difficult to hide as the tallest person in a group of people, but Saturday, New Hope High School defender Landry Allison pulled it off. In the 19th minute of New Hope’s rivalry soccer match against Caledonia, Allison floated around Caledonia’s box as teammate Jose Castillo prepared to take a corner kick. Caledonia players frantically looked for players to mark, barking directions at one another. Somehow, Allison remained unmarked at the back post.
Jackson State: Sonic Boom of the South Performs 'We Are The Champions'
Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South performs Queen's "We are the Champions" at the end of their halftime show.
vicksburgnews.com
Still undefeated: VHS grabbed a 73-64 win over WC
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team improved to 10-0 after defeating Warren Central 73-64 on Saturday. “The win feels good we just gotta work a little harder on defense but I think that once these football guys get use to every it’ll all be great,” VHS Head Coach Kelvin Carter said.
Late Kick: Deion Sanders' departure from Jackson State was to be expected
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on Deion Sanders' decision to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.
