Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against three THC companies
(St. Paul, MN) -- Three Minnesota companies that manufacture and sell THC edibles are facing a lawsuit from the state Board of Pharmacy. The lawsuit, which involves Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, claims they sold products containing more than 50 times the legal amount of THC.
New North Dakota lawmakers sworn in, organization of upcoming session continues
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are organizing for the upcoming legislative session. The three-day organizational session began Monday and will conclude Wednesday when Governor Doug Burgum gives his budget address. Representative Dennis Johnson was elected House Speaker. Johnson was first elected to the House in 1992. Lawmakers also elected...
North Dakota Capitol ADA upgrades complete
(Bismarck, ND) -- Accessibility upgrades at the North Dakota Capitol building in Bismarck are mostly complete. The 2021 Legislature approved 775-thousand dollars from the state building fund for the project. The upgrades are in line with 2010 standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A 2020 study found multiple ADA...
North Dakota K-12 Critical Race Theory ban taking effect
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's ban on teaching critical race theory in the state's Kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms is set to take effect when the new year begins. Rules related to the ban were reviewed by a legislative committee Monday. There were no objections and the rules are now...
Man honored for bravery after saving Minnesota couple from burning car
(Breckenridge, MN) -- A man is being honored after he saved an elderly Minnesota couple from a burning vehicle. The Breckenridge city council recognized Jared Hoechst for bravery and heroism Monday. Hoechst was on his way to Fargo November 20th when he came across the crash off I-29 and Highway...
New COVID cases up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID cases are increasing in North Dakota for the first time in a month. The state Department of Health and Human Services says over eleven-hundred new cases were reported in the last week, up from 775 the previous week. Despite the increase, Burleigh and Morton counties...
NDSU, UND, and NDUS to join "regional technology and innovation alliance"
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs...
South Dakota man accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem, Judge
(Charles Mix County, SD) -- A South Dakota man is accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem and a judge. Court documents show 28-year-old Jason Shields was indicted November 17th for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Authorities say the indictment is in connection with threats...
North Dakota Game and Fish Department shares info on late season hunting
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding hunters there are many late hunting season opportunities still available. Archery deer, fall turkey, grouse, pheasant and partridge season continues through New Year's Day. Although statewide duck season has closed duck hunting in the high plains unit reopens December 10th through January 1st. Canada geese season ends December 17th in the eastern zone, December 22nd in the western zone and December 30th in the Missouri River zone. A video published by the ND Game and Fish Dept talking about the late hunting seasons can be found by clicking here.
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
