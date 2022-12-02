(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding hunters there are many late hunting season opportunities still available. Archery deer, fall turkey, grouse, pheasant and partridge season continues through New Year's Day. Although statewide duck season has closed duck hunting in the high plains unit reopens December 10th through January 1st. Canada geese season ends December 17th in the eastern zone, December 22nd in the western zone and December 30th in the Missouri River zone. A video published by the ND Game and Fish Dept talking about the late hunting seasons can be found by clicking here.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO