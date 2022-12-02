Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Ukrainians say the Russians are now dropping chemicals- K-51 grenades are used to produce a gas that can incapacitate
Footage of what Ukrainian forces allege to be a K-51 grenade was recently shared via Telegram by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The translated caption to their video revealed that,
Trump news – live: Ex-president hosts QAnon figure Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago as more classified documents found
Donald Trump played host to prominent QAnon influencer and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, with photos showing the pair posing together.Ms Crokin, who continues to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory accusing Democrats of child sexual abuse, is just the latest far-right figure welcomed by the former president to his Florida club after he came under fire for meeting white supremacist Nick Fuentes and antisemite Kanye West last month.Wednesday’s event comes amid a week of political and legal blows for the former president.The same day, it emerged that a search of Mr Trump’s properties had uncovered...
KTVZ
Russian nationals fighting for Ukraine vow to resist Moscow’s forces ‘until the end’
A soldier in a Ukrainian uniform morosely contemplates the ruins of an Orthodox monastery in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. “This is a result of Putin’s war,” he says, angrily, as he paces through the wreck. “As a Christian, this is very offensive to me.”. The soldier,...
KTVZ
Iran’s former president urges government to be more lenient with protesters
Iran’s former president Mohammad Khatami has urged the current government to be more lenient with protesters, amid ongoing nationwide demonstrations representing the biggest challenge to the Islamic Republic in decades. The reformist said the government must listen to the demonstrators before it is too late, in a message on...
Harry Dunn: Key events following killing of teenager by driver Anne Sacoolas on wrong side of road
US citizen Anne Sacoolas is to be sentenced for causing Harry Dunn’s death by careless driving outside the American military base RAF Croughton.Sacoolas, 45, was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.She pleaded guilty to the offence in October after a three-year battle by Mr Dunn’s family for justice after the US government claimed she had diplomatic immunity meaning she would not face prosecution in the UK.Here are the key events following his death:– 2019– August 27:Motorcyclist Harry Dunn collides with a Volvo outside RAF Croughton...
KTVZ
Russia’s war in Ukraine
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
KTVZ
UK government greenlights first new coal mine in three decades
The UK has greenlit a controversial plan to open the country’s first new coal mine in three decades, a little more than a year after the nation tried to convince the world to ditch coal at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. Michael Gove, the UK housing and communities...
KTVZ
China scraps some of its most controversial Covid rules, in significant step toward reopening
China announced sweeping changes to its national pandemic response on Wednesday, the clearest and most significant sign yet that the central government is moving away from its strict zero-Covid approach that prompted protests across the country. In a statement reported by state broadcaster CCTV, China’s State Council unveiled 10 new...
KTVZ
When China and Saudi Arabia meet, nothing matters more than oil
Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia this week for the first time in nearly seven years, during which he is expected to sign billions of dollars of deals with the world’s largest oil exporter and meet leaders from across the Middle East. The visit is a sign...
Russia-Ukraine war live: 93,000 invading troops killed, Kyiv says, amid claims Russia wants to conscript Zaporizhzhia locals
Over 300 Russian troops in the last 24 hours, Ukraine claims, as army reports that Russia planning to replace soldiers with locals in Melitopol
KTVZ
5 things to know for Dec. 7: Senate, Trump Organization, Gas prices, Apple, China
When astronauts snapped an image of Earth 50 years ago, no one knew it would become one of the world’s most widely reproduced photographs. The striking portrait of our planet, known as the “Blue Marble,” was taken on this day in 1972 — and still fills us with awe decades later.
KTVZ
Trump Org. fraud trial juror tells CNN the panel was ‘serious’ and didn’t focus on Donald Trump
The jury who convicted Donald Trump‘s namesake companies earlier this week was “serious” and tried to focus on the law — not the former president, one of the jurors said in an interview with CNN. Jurors saw a “culture of fraud,” at the Trump Organization, but...
KTVZ
Trump poses with QAnon, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump posed for photos at his waterfront club on Tuesday with a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist, in the latest in a string of incidents that highlight the GOP candidate’s proximity to fringe figures on the far right. Liz Crokin, an avid supporter of the far-right conspiracy...
KTVZ
Taliban carry out first public execution since returning to power in Afghanistan
The Taliban on Wednesday put an alleged murderer to death in the first public execution held in Afghanistan since the Islamist group returned to power. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the man was shot three times by the father of his alleged victim in an execution attended by senior Taliban officials in southwestern Farah province. The man had been accused of stabbing the victim to death in 2017 and stealing a cell phone and bicycle.
Comments / 0