Jalopnik
At $5,500, Will This TLC-Needing 1979 Chevy Corvette Sell PDQ?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Corvette may be Malaise-Era, but it’s still pretty exciting, even in its current project-car state. Let’s see how excited we can get over its price. When I first saw the $25,000 price tag on yesterday’s 1992 Toyota Celica All-Trac, I myself...
Jalopnik
At $25,000, Is This 1992 Toyota Celica All-Trac All You Need?
The new Corolla GR isn’t the first rally-inspired rocket Toyota has offered. That honor goes to the Celica All-Trac, one of which happens to be today’s Nice Price or No Dice candidate. Let’s see if it’s honorably priced as well. With all the No Dice results...
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
Watch a Ford Super Duty Driver Bury Their Truck Trying to Cut Drive-Thru Line
@yourmomsfavoritedj via TikTokPSA: It doesn't matter what you drive if all you do is hammer the throttle.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
Top Speed
Mercedes-AMG's Most Prestigious Performance Cars
The AMG portfolio is arguably the most envious of the three Germans, and why wouldn’t it be? Right from small and fast, fun-to-drive cars like the CLA to full-blown performance madness like the GT, AMG has got it all. We recently covered the SUVs and crossovers from the AMG stable, but here’s a list of all the sedans, coupes, convertibles, and roadsters that the automaker’s performance division has to offer:
Carscoops
Toyota Launches Lotteries To Decide Who Gets GR Corolla RZ And Two-Seat Morizo Edition In Japan
Toyota’s GR Corolla is such hot property right now that anyone lucky enough to get themselves on the first wave of orders is going to feel like they’ve won the lottery. And if those owners are in Japan, they really will have won a lottery. Back in June...
Zagato Teases The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe We Long For
News of a new Alfa Romeo model is pretty rare these days, but according to a now-expired Instagram story, it seems that the Italian automaker will be joining forces with legendary design house Zagato. Their project? A bespoke machine based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The existing four-door is already a stunner, and bringing Zagato's trademark flourishes to the platform will undoubtedly result in something special.
The Verge
Italian car company Lancia is being reborn as an EV-only brand
Lancia, the Italian car company owned by Stellantis alongside Fiat, Chrysler, Citroën, Vauxhall, and Peugeot, is being revived as an electric car brand. The company announced plans to produce three electric vehicles between 2024 and 2028: a new Ypsilon, new Delta, and an unnamed “new flagship.” The brand is also getting a new logo, the eighth in its 116-year long history, which harks back to its 1957 design.
insideevs.com
Tesla Launches 1,000-Volt Powertrain: Semi Is First But Not The Last
The launch of the Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi brings multiple new solutions to the market (many not yet revealed). One such thing is the high-voltage powertrain system from Tesla. Tesla announced during the Semi delivery event that the truck is equipped with an all-new "thousand volt powertrain," which...
Lancia Is Back as an EV-Only Automaker
LanciaLancia will bring three new vehicles to market from 2024 to 2028 as it transitions to an all-electric offering.
Only 1 Feature Holds the 2023 Ram 1500 Back
The 2023 Ram 1500 still dominates with the most space and comfort. However, the Ram 1500 falls behind rivals in one important area. The post Only 1 Feature Holds the 2023 Ram 1500 Back appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Watts Up: EV News of the Week for December 2, 2022
The biggest EV news of the last week has to be the official start of Tesla Semi deliveries, which were perfectly timed (intentionally or not) to drown out the news that the electric car brand had been forced to slash prices in both China and the US in the face of reduced site traffic and waning approval for the brand as-a-whole.
Jalopnik
Nearly 2,000 Ford Dealers Buy Into EVs
Around two-thirds of Ford’s dealer network in the U.S. has signed up for the company’s electric-vehicle certification program, the price of batteries for electric cars is on the rise for the first time in over 10 years, and United Airlines is looking at Delta’s pilots’ contract as the template. These stories and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
RV Driver Annihilates Fiat 500 By Flat Towing It in First Gear on the Highway
Used with permission from Careful_Dig4627 on RedditIt turns out no part of a Fiat 500's drivetrain likes doing 15,000 rpm down the highway.
Jalopnik
Lexus Is Developing a 'Manual Transmission' for High-Performance EVs
With the influx of electric vehicles being developed by anyone and everyone right now, we always assumed that the switch to battery power would lead to the death of the manual gearbox. But, Lexus and Toyota appear to be working on a way to replicate the experience of driving stick in future high-performance EVs.
Argentinian Man Sets New World Record For Drunk Driving
When it comes to records, people generally like to keep them positive. Not so in Argentina, where a man recently set the world record for being the drunkest person ever caught while driving under the influence. More on that in a second, but first, some positive world records. Porsche set...
