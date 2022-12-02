Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
What first-time home buyers in Kansas City need to knowEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
How Kansas City home sellers can boost their selling price with these kitchen upgradesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Colder Tuesday with thick clouds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder and cloudy today with some pockets of drizzle possible this morning. High 43. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Impact Day with off-and-on rain showers likely morning through evening. High 47. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 44. Mostly cloudy Saturday. High 45. Cloudy with rain chances Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle 40s – slight chance of snow showers Monday.
KMBC.com
Highs will hang in the 40s all week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The clouds hang tough, keeping it cool for some. The winds will shift to the north, making it chilly for everyone. The low drops to near 30. There is a slight chance for some afternoon light showers in the late morning or early afternoon. The...
KMBC.com
Monday will be the warmest day of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy today with a switch to north winds at the end of the day. High 50. Cloudy and colder Tuesday. High 40. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 46. Cloudy Thursday with rain chances throughout the day. High 45. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 44. Mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the middle 40s.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
Partly cloudy to mostly clear to start Sunday with temperatures back in the middle 20s. After sunrise temperatures will quickly climb into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. The soccer capital of America braved some frigid temperatures Saturday morning to cheer on Team USA. Local Kansas State fans...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Photographer finds Perfect Picture for KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When travelers walk through the new KCI terminal next spring, they'll find an image they may not recognize. "It is a tetrahedron," explained photographer John Hans. "What it does is it picks up the air, the cones I believe are a visual for the pilots as they come into land. So it being aeronautic, I thought it was perfect for the Kansas City International Airport."
kshb.com
Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City
I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
Kansas City shelter needs help providing Christmas to houseless
Kansas City group Shelter KC asks for donations of basic needs like toothbrushes and toothpaste to give to homeless for Christmas.
The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Sunday
The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend activities include lots of Christmas fun
CLAY COUNTY — This weekend starts holiday fun all around Clay County. Here are a few of the events that are kicking off Christmas for the various Northland communities.
KMBC.com
Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
2 injured in house fire in south Kansas City
Kansas City firefighters were called to a home in the 9500 block of Belleview about 3:20 a.m. The conditions of the two people are unknown.
One Tank Trips: Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens
The Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens turns Kansas City's botanical garden into a winter wonderland.
Sickness hits Kansas City leaving some medications in short supply
Kansas City is dealing with increased cases of the flu and RSV, leaving Tamiflu and Amoxicillin in short supply in the metro, across the country.
kcur.org
For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud
When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
KCMO man says city left him in dark, wants light pole returned to neighborhood
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is blaming the city for leaving him in the dark without answers after removing a light pole from his neighborhood.
kansascitymag.com
Four great Kansas City non-restaurants
Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
1 dead in overnight pedestrian crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri
A pedestrian has died early Saturday morning in a crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMZU
Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2
CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Resident Arrested in Holt County on Outstanding Warrant Sunday
A Kansas City, MO resident was arrested Sunday at 9:41 AM in Holt County on an outstanding warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Alexandra M. Hammon for an outstanding Clay County probation violation warrant. She was also cited for driving while suspended and failed to display valid plates.
