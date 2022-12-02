ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Colder Tuesday with thick clouds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder and cloudy today with some pockets of drizzle possible this morning. High 43. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Impact Day with off-and-on rain showers likely morning through evening. High 47. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 44. Mostly cloudy Saturday. High 45. Cloudy with rain chances Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle 40s – slight chance of snow showers Monday.
Highs will hang in the 40s all week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The clouds hang tough, keeping it cool for some. The winds will shift to the north, making it chilly for everyone. The low drops to near 30. There is a slight chance for some afternoon light showers in the late morning or early afternoon. The...
Monday will be the warmest day of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy today with a switch to north winds at the end of the day. High 50. Cloudy and colder Tuesday. High 40. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 46. Cloudy Thursday with rain chances throughout the day. High 45. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 44. Mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the middle 40s.
Kansas City Photographer finds Perfect Picture for KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When travelers walk through the new KCI terminal next spring, they'll find an image they may not recognize. "It is a tetrahedron," explained photographer John Hans. "What it does is it picks up the air, the cones I believe are a visual for the pilots as they come into land. So it being aeronautic, I thought it was perfect for the Kansas City International Airport."
Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City

I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud

When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
Four great Kansas City non-restaurants

Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2

CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
KC Resident Arrested in Holt County on Outstanding Warrant Sunday

A Kansas City, MO resident was arrested Sunday at 9:41 AM in Holt County on an outstanding warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Alexandra M. Hammon for an outstanding Clay County probation violation warrant. She was also cited for driving while suspended and failed to display valid plates.
