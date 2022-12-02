ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Roads ‘could come to a standstill’ as National Highways workers go on strike

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a703i_0jV6Lh3O00

Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.

The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill.

We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own workforce

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka

The action will coincide with planned strikes by RMT members on the railways.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own workforce.

“With the serious cost-of-living crisis, they deserve to be paid properly for the important work they do, keeping our roads running safe and free.

“The Government is in the driving seat here – it’s in a position to stop these strikes by putting money on the table.”

PCS will be announcing strike dates in other departments, including the Home Office , over the next few weeks.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Thousands of Army staff being trained to help cover strike action

Military personnel are being trained to step in during widespread strikes that are expected to cripple the country ahead of Christmas. The government has said around 2,000 Army staff, civil servants and volunteers are training for various roles including ambulance drivers and firefighters. Although the deployment of troops has not been confirmed, the government said that the military is a part of the contingency plans if the strikes go ahead.It comes as the country braces itself for the biggest wave of strikes the UK has seen in the lead-up to Christmas, including the first-ever walk-out for nurses. Some 100,000 nursing...
The Independent

Rail union clashes with Government over strikes before Christmas

Rail union chief Mick Lynch has been urged by ministers not to “hold the country to ransom” with strikes ahead of Christmas as he blamed the Government for failing to avert the action.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary said on Tuesday the unions have a duty to take coordinated action in response to a “generalised attack on working people”.He confirmed there will be greater disruption on the rails on Christmas Eve because of a walkout from 6pm until 6am on December 27 following two 48-hour strikes next week.Talks with the Rail Delivery Group over the long-running dispute...
Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
The Independent

Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets

Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
The Independent

Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations

Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
The Independent

Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss

The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
BBC

December train strikes: Union told not to hold country 'to ransom'

A rail union has been told not to "hold the country to ransom" by a government minister after it announced plans for new strikes from Christmas Eve. Workers at the UK's biggest rail union, the RMT, will walk out from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December as the row over pay and conditions escalates.
The Independent

Strike news live – Christmas Eve travel chaos looms as more rail walkouts announced

Christmas Eve travel chaos is on the cards after new rail walkouts were announced on Monday. Network Rail workers are to stage an extra strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December and will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week.The union announced it will put the latest offer from Network Rail (NR) to its members, with a recommendation to reject.The RMT said there had been no improved offer from the train operating companies, claiming...
The Independent

Border Force strikes: minister confirms army would be brought in but warns ‘there will be disruption’

The government will bring in the army to work at ports and airports if UK Border Force staff go on strike, a minister has confirmedLast month Home Office staff – which includes the Border Force – voted nine to one in favour of strikes.Announcing the ballot result, the PCS union said: “We are now in a position to call significant industrial action in support of our claim for a 10 per cent pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.”No dates for a walk-out have been announced.Speaking at the Abta Travel Matters conference in London, the transport...
BBC

Rail strike is cancelled - at the cost of paid sick leave

When Gabe Christenson started feeling run down a few years ago, he didn't go to the doctor. Like roughly 30 million other Americans, the 45-year-old railroad worker doesn't have any paid sick leave and he didn't want to get punished for taking time off. According to Gabe, his company's attendance...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Electric car drivers pay more for slower chargers

Electric car owners pay more to use slow chargers than fast ones, new analysis has revealed.The AA said the average cost of recharging a battery to 80% using a slow charger on a pay as you go basis was £33.26 last month.That was 10% more than the typical price of £30.18 for fast chargers, which are commonly located in car parks where vehicles are left for several hours.It may be beneficial to join the subscription serviceJack Cousens, AASlow chargers are often fitted to lampposts and are generally used by people without off-street parking at home.They are rated at speeds of...
The Independent

Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?

The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
The Independent

Mick Lynch says Tory government is ‘corrupting business’ amid fresh rail strike dates

Mick Lynch has accused the Conservative government of “corrupting business” as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced fresh Christmas strike action on Monday, 5 December.Union members will walk out from between 6pm hours on Christmas Eve until 05.59am on 27 December.The action follows strikes planned for 13,14, 16 and 17 December.“This government is corrupting business... It’s punishing brewers, restauranteurs, [the] entertainment industry, in return for their ideological pursuit of dispute with the railways and trade unions,” the RMT general secretary said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s first-ever Christmas grotto for children with vision impairment launchesMick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’Mick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’
The Independent

UK strikes timeline: How December’s industrial action will affect you

Britain has had a difficult time of it in 2022, emerging from two years in the grip of the coronavirus only to be confronted by a dire cost of living crisis defined by runaway inflation and rocketing energy bills exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Now, as Christmas approaches, we find ourselves in a new “winter of discontent” with the country’s unions, representing workers from a wide range of public-facing professions, concluding that they have no choice but to undertake industrial action as their calls for improved pay and working conditions go unanswered while rising prices erode earnings.The Rail, Maritime...
The US Sun

Thousands of ambulance workers vote to join NHS strikes before Christmas

THOUSANDS of ambulance workers have voted to go on strike before Christmas, it's been announced. Ambulance staff will strike just one day after nurses on December 21, in a dispute over pay, the GMB, Unison and Unite unions have announced. Ambulance crews working for services in London, Yorkshire, the North...
BBC

Industrial action by health workers in NI to begin on Monday

Healthcare workers from two of Northern Ireland's biggest unions are to begin industrial action in a dispute about pay. Nipsa members will begin "indefinite action short of strike" on Monday. Unison members will take similar action on Monday and will follow that with a one-day strike on 12 December. Those...
The Independent

The Independent

962K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy