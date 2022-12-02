ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK Covid infections rise above one million again

By Joe Gammie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Covid-19 infections across the UK have risen above one million again, with levels increasing in England for the first time since mid-October, new figures show.

The new Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures come alongside early signs that Covid-19 patient levels in England are also starting to rise once more.

The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus rose to 1.0 million in the week to November 21, up 6% from 972,400 the previous week, according to the ONS.

It is the first increase in UK-wide infections since the week ending October 17 and comes a week after the infection levels dropped below one million for the first time since mid-September.

During the latest wave, the total peaked at just over two million in mid-October.

This is well below the peaks seen earlier in the year, when infections climbed to nearly four million in July and just under five million in March.

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in England in the week to November 21 was 873,200, or around one in 60 people, up from 809,200 the previous week, or one in 65.

Wales has recorded six consecutive weekly falls, with 39,600 people likely to have Covid-19 in the latest survey, the equivalent of one in 75 people, down from 45,400, or one in 65.

Scotland has seen infections rise to 91,100, or one in 60, up from 83,700, or one in 65, though the ONS said the trend was “uncertain”.

In Northern Ireland the trend is also described by the ONS as “uncertain”, with an estimated 28,900 people having Covid-19, or one in 65, compared with 34,100 in the previous week, which was one in 55.

Infection rates in England are highest among 35 to 49 year olds, with 1.9% likely to had have the virus in the week to November 21 – the equivalent of one in 50.

The ONS said that the proportion testing positive for Covid-19 in England had increased for those in school Year 7 to 11, school Year 12 to aged 24 years, and people aged 35 to 49 years.

In all other age groups the trend was uncertain in the week to November 21.

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus and is based on a sample of swab tests from households across the UK.

There is a slight lag in the reporting of the data due to the time it takes for the survey to be compiled.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show that the recent fall in the number of Covid-19 patients in England looks to have come to a halt.

A total of 4,964 people testing positive for coronavirus were in hospital as of November 30, up 8% on the previous week, NHS England figures show.

Patient numbers had been on a downwards trend for just over a month after peaking at 10,688 on October 17.

But this decline appears to have levelled of with figures for the last few days showing a small increase.

Covid-19 hospital data is published every Thursday, so it can take time for a clear trend to emerge.

Hospital admission rates are also showing signs of a rise, with 4.7 admissions per 100,000 people in the week to November 27, up slightly from 4.5 per 100,000 the previous week.

Rates are highest among people aged 85 and over, at 50.2 per 100,000.

Around two-thirds of patients in hospital who test positive for Covid-19 are being treated primarily for something else, although they need to be isolated from patients who do not have the virus, putting extra demands on staff already struggling to clear a record backlog of treatment.

And around one in five people aged 75 and over has yet to have a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The UKHSA data, which covers vaccinations up to November 27, shows an estimated 80.8% of people aged 80 and over have received a booster, along with 81.1% of 75–79-year-olds and 78.3% of 70–74-year-olds.

All people aged 50 and over are able to book an appointment for an autumn booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, providing they had their last jab at least three months ago.

Doses are also available to frontline health and care workers, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Take-up is estimated to be lower among younger age groups, at 71.1% for 65–69-year-olds, 58.8% for 60–64-year-olds, 48.8% for 55 to 59-year-olds and just 38.7% for 50 to 54-year-olds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

More cases of diphtheria recorded among asylum seekers

Seven more cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported in England last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).The total number of cases for the year so far now stands at 57, figures published on Tuesday show.It comes after there were reports of fresh cases of diphtheria being found at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.The UKHSA said seven cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported between November 28 and December 4. In the previous week – from November 21 to November 27 – the total was 50 after five cases were reported.Some 44 of...
The Independent

First UK double lung transplant for a Covid infection ‘success’

A 50-year-old man who was “shackled to life support machines” has been given a new lease of life after the first double lung transplant in the UK for complications due to a Covid-19 infection.Cesar Franco, a maintenance engineer at a five star hotel in central London, caught Covid-19 just before Christmas last year.The father-of-one, from Streatham in south London, was fit and healthy before he caught the infection, but within a few days he deteriorated to the point where he had to be placed on a ventilator and life support machine at St Thomas’ hospital in central London.He went on...
The Independent

NHS issues antibiotic-resistant diphtheria warning after cases found in Europe

NHS laboratories have been advised to be on the lookout for antibiotic-resistant diphtheria strains after cases were discovered in Europe.In a briefing to NHS laboratories UK Health Security Agency said there was “concern” over research pointing to a small number of antibiotic-resistant strains of diphtheria in Europe.The note said: “Whilst, to date, only one case in the UK has been identified as having a similar drug resistance profile, whole genome sequencing and further antibiotic sensitivity data will be systematically collected to investigate this further…It added: “Due to the emergence of potential antibiotic resistance, it is important that clearance of...
The Independent

Seven women face jail time for smashing windows in protest against Barclays’ fossil fuel finance

Seven women taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays bank’s headquarters in Canary Wharf last year have been found guilty of criminal damage and now face jail sentences of up to 18 months.The protesters caused almost £100,000 worth of damage after using hammers and chisels to smash windows, and putting up posters reading "in case of climate emergency, break glass".At the trial in Southwark Crown Court which began late last month, jurors were told the group arrived in Canary Wharf  at around 7am on 7 April, 2021. They then spread out around the front of the bank, using...
The Independent

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday.Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is part of the most significant early medieval burial of a woman ever found in the U.K.The woman is long gone – some tooth enamel is all that remains. But scientists say her long-buried trove will shed new light on life in 7th century England, a time when Christianity was battling...
The Independent

UK has lost its status as ‘development superpower’, Andrew Mitchell says

The UK has lost its reputation as a “development superpower,” Andrew Mitchell has said as he lamented “fierce and draconian” cuts to the overseas aid budget and a “lacuna” of development skills at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).The new development minister said Britain losing this status was “bemoaned around the world” and that the FCDO was considering overhauling departmental structures to address this.Mr Mitchell was highly critical of the merger of the Department for International Development with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2020 and later led a parliamentary revolt against the reduction in the foreign aid budget.When...
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
The Independent

Strep A concerns create ‘carnage’ and ‘eyewatering demand’ for the NHS

NHS 111, primary care and A&E services have suffered ‘carnage’ following the recent outbreak in Strep A cases, The Independent has been told.Senior staff working across services in the NHS have warned that news about the outbreak of Strep A has pushed more parents to use services during a time when demand is already at record levels.Leading epidemiologists speaking with The Independent have levied a warning that the outbreak, from which at least nine children have died, could be the beginning of the wave, with peaks usually expected closer to spring. It comes amid rising reports of a shortage...
The Independent

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
The Independent

Ben Wallace: Royal Navy supply ship contract will ‘grow jobs’ at shipyard

The contract to build three new supply ships for the Royal Navy will grow the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, the Defence Secretary has said.Ben Wallace sought to defend the decision to award the £1.6 billion contract for three Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships to a Spanish-led consortium.He also accused an MP of “slagging off” Harland & Wolff, where the ships will be assembled.The three vessels will be constructed in blocks at shipyards in the UK – including Appledore in Devon and Methil in Fife – as well as in Spain.The FSS contract went to Team Resolute, which is...
The Independent

Voices: Europe’s footballing elite does not hold the moral high ground – France should know

May 2015: the phone rings not long after dawn and, after a brief exchange of profanity-laden surprise, I am sprinting from my bed in one of the cheapest hotels in Zurich to the car park of the most expensive, just about in time to see the last of Fifa’s corrupt blazerati hiding behind a bedsheet and being led into the back of a waiting police car.That moment marked the end of the road for the Fifa crime family who, five years earlier and in a frenzy of pocket-lining, had handed the World Cup to Qatar – quite possibly by...
The Independent

Matt Hancock claims he worked from his children’s treehouse at height of Covid pandemic

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has claimed he worked from his children’s treehouse during the height of the Covid pandemic.In a bizarre diary about his time as health secretary, Mr Hancock has published The Pandemic Diaires just a week after winning £400k for eating maggots on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.The controversial book tells of his experience working as the UK’s health secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic.In it, he claims that he had to work in his kids’ treehouse after having issues with his broadband connectivity in his rented Suffolk home during the lockdown.And the former health...
The Independent

Three arrested over Bolivian people smuggling using common travel area

Three arrests have been made over a highly sophisticated Bolivian people smuggling operation that is believed to have abused the Common Travel Area.Two men and a woman were arrested in south London on Tuesday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and are scheduled to be flown to Belfast for questioning.The Home Office said it is believed that they were abusing the Common Travel Area between Dublin and Belfast, charging migrants thousands of pounds to be flown from Bolivia to the UK through Ireland.Once smuggled into the country by the suspected organised crime group, most of the migrants...
The Independent

Mersey tidal power project to take inspiration from South Korea

Plans to develop the world’s largest tidal power scheme on the River Mersey will take inspiration from South Korea, after an agreement was signed with the country’s state water company.Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram met Jeong Kyeongyun, vice-president of Korea Water Resources Corporation, in Liverpool on Tuesday and signed a memorandum of agreement which will see them co-operate and share lessons.The corporation, known as K-water, owns and operates the Sihwa Lake tidal range power scheme, which is currently the world’s largest.🌊 TIDAL | Steve has signed a historic agreement with Korea’s state water company, K-water.🌎 The partnership could help...
The Independent

Strep A being considered as factor in four-year-old Irish child’s death

An investigation is being carried out into the death of a child in Ireland to see if it is linked to the ‘Strep A’ bacterial infection.Dr Eamonn O’Moore, Director for National Health Protection at the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), confirmed that Strep A could be linked to the four-year-old child’s death.“As far as we understand it at this time, we have been receiving reports of a death in a four-year-old, and as far as we understand it among a number of other conditions that are being considered as contributory factors, there may be a consideration of...
The Independent

Sandi Toksvig shares health update after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia

Comedian Sandi Toksvig has given fans an update on her health after being admitted to hospital.The 64-year-old Bake Off presenter was touring Australia when she contracted bronchial pneumonia. She was then taken to hospital for treatment.Writing on Twitter, Toksvig said: “Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I’ve been unwell. I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I’m fit to fly home. “My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service.”Before being sent to hospital, Toksvig had performed dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, and had been due...
The Independent

Sir Clive Woodward: Eddie Jones’ sole focus on 2023 World Cup was ‘costly error’

Sir Clive Woodward believes Eddie Jones will be remembered for “misguided rhetoric and unfulfilled promises” during his time as England head coach.Woodward, who led England to World Cup glory in 2003, and Jones were rival coaches when his team beat Australia to lift the trophy 19 years ago.Jones’ seven-year reign with England ended on Tuesday following a Rugby Football Union review of an Autumn Nations Series campaign that saw defeats against Argentina and South Africa.The fans who pump the money into the sport didn’t buy his hypeSir Clive Woodward“I am always sorry to see people lose their job, but Eddie...
The Independent

Brexit adding to ‘crippling’ UK food supply crisis, say farming chiefs

Brexit has added to the UK’s mounting food supply crisis which has seen a “crippling” shortage of some goods in the supermarket, the nation’s farming union has said.The National Farmers Union (NFU) said current egg shortages “could just be the start” and warned that consumers could soon see a scarcity of tomatoes, cucumbers, pears and other fresh produce.NFU president Minette Batters said Britain’s fruit and vegetable supply could soon be “in trouble”, as she urged the government to help producers under severe strain from soaring costs.Ms Batters also said Brexit was partly to blame for the food sectors’ woes because of...
The Independent

Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims

Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced today. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives for the very NHS itself. These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other...
The Independent

The Independent

962K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy