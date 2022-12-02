ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lone dog patiently waits behind yellow safety line before boarding Queensland train

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skFHP_0jV6Lcdl00

Queensland Rail shared some “paw-some” footage showing a well-behaved dog boarding a train all by itself.

After waiting patiently behind the yellow safety line, the lone dog hopped onto the train, even remembering to “mind the gap.”

Sharing the video on Facebook, the railway company said: “The pup-arazzi caught this doggo adventuring on our network.

“After waiting behind the yellow line, the rail smart pup boarded at Park Road and travelled all the way to Yeerongpilly.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Complex

Poisonous Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy

A venomous cobra met its demise after attacking an eight-year-old boy in India, who bit the wild snake to death after it wrapped itself around his hand. Per the New Indian Express, the incident transpired in India’s Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district on Monday. 8-year-old Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday when a poisonous cobra bit him on his hand.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Dog Unrecognizable After Rescue From the Meat Trade: 'Made It Through'

A dog's journey from meat trade victim to happy family pet has melted hearts online this week. Captured in Bali, Indonesia, by charity Mission Paws'ible, Lucy was discovered in an abandoned construction site at just 3 months old. According to an investigation by the animal welfare organization Four Paws International,...
Daily Mail

Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds

A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Newsweek

'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring

The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
Daily Mail

Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds

A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
The Independent

The Independent

962K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy