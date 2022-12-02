Margarita Levieva 'scared' of Putin's reaction to ITVX Litvinenko drama

Margarita Levieva has revealed that she was scared to portray Alexander Litvinenko 's wife in an upcoming ITVX drama.

She was cast in the role of Marina Litvinenko , wife of outspoken Putin critic Alexander Litvinenko who died of polonium poisoning in 2006.

"I was scared. I remember asking my family, because I am from Russia ... if I'm making a mistake taking this on, knowing what that president is capable of," she said.

However, despite her fear, she decided the story was "too important not to tell."

Also starring David Tennent, it will be released on 15 December.

