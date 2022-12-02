Donald Trump failed to disclose a $19.8m loan from a conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president of the US, Forbes reported, citing documents obtained by the New York attorney general.The former president had an unreported liability that he owed to South Korean company Daewoo, while he was running for the White House in 2016. He paid off the loan just five months into his presidency, the documents revealed.The report comes as jurors in the Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial began deliberating Monday, following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Mr Trump’s...

26 MINUTES AGO