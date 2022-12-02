Read full article on original website
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Deutsche bank, Rabobank hit with EU antitrust charge over bond cartel
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Rabobank (RABO.UL) were charged by EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday of taking part in a government bond cartel, the latest move against a sector which has racked up millions of euros in fines for various competition violations.
Trump news – live: Trump ‘failed to disclose loan from North Korea-linked company’ while running for president
Donald Trump failed to disclose a $19.8m loan from a conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president of the US, Forbes reported, citing documents obtained by the New York attorney general.The former president had an unreported liability that he owed to South Korean company Daewoo, while he was running for the White House in 2016. He paid off the loan just five months into his presidency, the documents revealed.The report comes as jurors in the Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial began deliberating Monday, following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Mr Trump’s...
White House: Gas prices to continue to decrease in December
WASHINGTON – Drivers in South Florida should expect gas prices to continue decreasing this month, according to the White House. Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, attributed the price decrease at the gas pump to President Joe Biden’s withdrawals from the nation’s strategic reserve.
The Hill’s Morning Report — It’s decision day on Warnock vs. Walker
Upbeat is how Democrats in Washington and Georgia say they’re feeling today about the number 51. If Georgia voters decide to send Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic preacher, back to Washington next year and if GOP challenger Herschel Walker, the former Heisman Trophy winner who decided to try his hand at politics, loses today’s Senate…
GBTC Sellers Buying Bitcoin As Genesis Bankruptcy Fears Grow, Says Crypto Analyst
Popular analyst Willy Woo said that the fear of Genesis going bankrupt is one of the major factors retail investors are selling Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC shares. What Happened: On Monday, Woo tweeted that the pessimistic attitude surrounding GBTC has been favorable for Bitcoin BTC/USD. “The GBTC fears is a bearish cloud hanging over the market. But counterintuitively part of the impact has been bullish for BTC price,” he said.
9 in 10 Americans support the hospital price transparency rule–but it’s not working. Congress must come together to make it a reality￼
Only 16% of hospitals nationwide are following the new price transparency rule, according to a recent study by PatientRightsAdvocate.org.
Do you need a passport to drive to Canada?
There are not many experiences more Michigander than taking a quick jaunt over to Canada. Metro Detroiters often pop over to nearby Canada via Windsor to visit our neighbors to the north (or sometimes south). Before you head across the border, here's what you need to know about passports and other documentation you'll...
Oil prices fall on higher U.S. dollar, economic fears
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and prospects of a demand boost in China.
Feds arrest former Miami Congressman David Rivera amid Venezuela probe
MIAMI – Federal authorities arrested ex-Rep. David Rivera, who represented parts of the Miami area in Congress from 2011 to 2013, on Monday, officials said. Rivera had been under scrutiny for receiving a $50 million consulting deal from the U.S. affiliate of Venezuela’s state-run oil company. Rivera, a...
