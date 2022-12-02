ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all

One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Man killed in Iran celebrating football team's loss - report

A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran, as anti-government protesters publicly celebrated the national football team's elimination from the World Cup. Activists said Mehran Samak was shot in the head after he honked his car's horn in Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night. Videos...
CBS Sports

USA vs. Netherlands score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings in FIFA World Cup 2022

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals and play the winner of Argentina and Australia later in the day. The United States are in the last 16 of the World Cup for the third time in the last four men's World Cups as they square off against the Netherlands on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter and the team are in the midst of one of the most successful runs for this men's national team ever as the memories of missing the World Cup in 2018 are now a thing of the past. Only making it out of the round of 16 twice in their history, the USMNT can etch themselves in program history if they're able to pull an upset. It was Christian Pulisic's goal that got them to the finals, and also landed him in the hospital after the match with a pelvic contusion. But on Friday he was officially cleared to play, the team announced. The Netherlands might be the favorite, but the USMNT certainly has a path to victory.
PIX11

Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 […]
The Independent

Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Luka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored two quickfire goals to stun Spain and finish as...
Sporting News

Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
SB Nation

World Cup Previews: Netherlands vs USA | Redemption on the Cards

The Group Stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially come to a close, and the knockout stages are upon us. First up is a battle between the United States and the Netherlands, two countries seeking to atone for their failure to quality for the 2018 World Cup. The...
The Guardian

In this turbulent World Cup, players have the human right to raise a voice – and to be silent

When the Iranian national team refuse to sing their national anthem to support protesters back in their home country; when hundreds of footballers follow NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and take a knee at the start of their matches, they join a long tradition of protest. Maybe the most iconic moment was created by Tommie Smith and John Carlos, two American sprinters who raised their fists at the 1968 Olympics in protest at racism and injustice in their communities. Their freedom to speak, the risk they each took to protest, has helped shape sport’s role in our society.
Larry Brown Sports

Netherlands dealing with major issue ahead of match against United States

There is a big storyline to watch ahead of Saturday’s pivotal World Cup match between the Netherlands and the United States. Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal revealed to reporters on Friday that several players on his team are dealing with flu-like symptoms. While Van Gaal declined to mention which players were affected, he did say he was concerned about the illness potentially spreading throughout the team.

