SB Nation
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi makes 1000th career appearance in Argentina vs Australia
Lionel Messi captains Argentina for the 100th time in his 1000th career appearance as the Albiceleste take on Australia in Qatar
NECN
Boston Soccer Fans Packed Watch Parties Saturday for US Men's Team Massive World Cup Knockout Game
Soccer watch parties around Boston were packed Saturday morning for Team USA's do-or-die World Cup match. The game opened the tournament's knockout round, where the field of 16 remaining teams is set to be cut in half and the remaining eight advance to compete in the quarterfinals. After advancing through...
Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports
Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can't pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy -- and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Man killed in Iran celebrating football team's loss - report
A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran, as anti-government protesters publicly celebrated the national football team's elimination from the World Cup. Activists said Mehran Samak was shot in the head after he honked his car's horn in Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night. Videos...
CBS Sports
USA vs. Netherlands score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings in FIFA World Cup 2022
The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals and play the winner of Argentina and Australia later in the day. The United States are in the last 16 of the World Cup for the third time in the last four men's World Cups as they square off against the Netherlands on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter and the team are in the midst of one of the most successful runs for this men's national team ever as the memories of missing the World Cup in 2018 are now a thing of the past. Only making it out of the round of 16 twice in their history, the USMNT can etch themselves in program history if they're able to pull an upset. It was Christian Pulisic's goal that got them to the finals, and also landed him in the hospital after the match with a pelvic contusion. But on Friday he was officially cleared to play, the team announced. The Netherlands might be the favorite, but the USMNT certainly has a path to victory.
World Cup Has Been a 'Decisive Blow' to Israel: Envoy
Moroccan and Tunisian fans have displayed "Free Palestine" flags at games
BBC
Pele: Brazil assistant coach asks people to "send a prayer" to legendary forward
Brazil's assistant coach Cesar Sampaio has asked that everyone "send a prayer" to Pele, who is currently in hospital. Three-time World Cup winner Pele, 82, has been in hospital since Tuesday and on Saturday reassured fans that he is "strong with a lot of hope". The Brazil great's statement came...
NECN
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 […]
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Luka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored two quickfire goals to stun Spain and finish as...
Sporting News
Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Netherlands vs USA | Redemption on the Cards
The Group Stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially come to a close, and the knockout stages are upon us. First up is a battle between the United States and the Netherlands, two countries seeking to atone for their failure to quality for the 2018 World Cup. The...
Yardbarker
What Messi Expects from Liverpool Defender Led Netherlands Side in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinal
Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team will have their most challenging opponent to date at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The CONMEBOL side has been the favorite in all their fixtures thus far. However, in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands, it will prove to be an even matchup. Both...
In this turbulent World Cup, players have the human right to raise a voice – and to be silent
When the Iranian national team refuse to sing their national anthem to support protesters back in their home country; when hundreds of footballers follow NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and take a knee at the start of their matches, they join a long tradition of protest. Maybe the most iconic moment was created by Tommie Smith and John Carlos, two American sprinters who raised their fists at the 1968 Olympics in protest at racism and injustice in their communities. Their freedom to speak, the risk they each took to protest, has helped shape sport’s role in our society.
Netherlands dealing with major issue ahead of match against United States
There is a big storyline to watch ahead of Saturday’s pivotal World Cup match between the Netherlands and the United States. Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal revealed to reporters on Friday that several players on his team are dealing with flu-like symptoms. While Van Gaal declined to mention which players were affected, he did say he was concerned about the illness potentially spreading throughout the team.
Cristiano Ronaldo denies he swore at Portugal coach over substitution
Cristiano Ronaldo denied that he had sworn at Portugal coach Fernando Santos when he was substituted during a dramatic 2-1 defeat to South Korea in the World Cup on Friday, as both teams advanced into the next round.
German cabinet approves exit from Energy Charter Treaty
BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday announced Germany's withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty, as growing dissatisfaction with the agreement in Europe casts doubt over its future.
