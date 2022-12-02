Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa City Council swears in 3 new members
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa City Councilors were sworn in in the presence of friends and family Monday afternoon. Six returning, three brand new, all of them appreciated by the mayor. "You don’t run for it 'cause it’s glamorous, it is hard work," said Mayor GT Bynum.
KTUL
US Cellular donates $5,000 to Oasis Fresh Market in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Cellular made a $5,000 donation to the Oasis Fresh Market on Tuesday. The donation will help to ensure north Tulsa area residents can share a meal with their loved ones this season. As part of it's Nourishing Connections program, U.S. Cellular is providing more...
KTUL
Skiatook Public School campuses close to visitors as COVID levels spike in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook Public School campuses are closed to visitors and parents this week as COVID-19 levels spike in Osage County. According to SPS, for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 9 all school sites will be closed to parents and other visitors. The CDC says...
KTUL
Attorney General's Office files embezzlement charges against husband, wife contractor duo
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has filed embezzlement charges against a husband and wife duo out of McIntosh County who are accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed. Victor and Julie Dowling are each charged with 14 counts...
publicradiotulsa.org
'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa
A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation opens 8th food distribution center in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of its eighth food distribution center in Vinita on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Vinita Food Distribution Center and Career Services Satellite office. The facility is 6,000 square feet and was built with the tribe's Respond,...
KTUL
City of Broken Arrow shares map of holiday lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To help people see all of the best holiday lights at homes and businesses, the City of Broken Arrow put together an interactive map of all the brightest displays. The map, on the city's website, has around 20 different displays. Residents can submit their displays...
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
KTUL
Over $17,000 donated to Salvation Army after Reasor's matching day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Nov. 28, Reasor's supported the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with a Matching Day. Reasor's matched up to $5,000 in donations placed in the kettles at store locations from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. That day, $12,559.73 was placed in kettles, which easily met...
KTUL
Tulsa area law enforcement makes holiday season brighter for at-risk youth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa area law enforcement agencies are making spirits bright this holiday season with "Shop with a Cop" on Saturday morning. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Department and the Bixby Police Department partnered with the Bixby Rotary Club to host a shopping spree at Bixby's Walmart. The Rotary...
KTUL
OSU senior, 22, builds real estate, construction companies before graduation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma State University senior will graduate in December with a bachelor's degree and a business empire. Elian Trujillo, 22, is a real estate investor and has owned RT&E Construction since 2019. One day this semester, Trujillo had a packed school schedule, including a tough...
KTUL
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns community of circulating scam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a scam circulating around the town. They say unknown people are calling from a number, 918-304-6173, wanting to speak with individuals about upcoming jury duty. The scammers claim that the victims have a warrant and...
KTUL
Catoosa community gathers for lighting of 30-foot Winterfest tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last weekend it was the blue whale, Saturday crowds gathered as Catoosa officially lit the Christmas tree. This tree stands 30 feet tall and is a live one the city got from Georgia last year. Since they don't cut one down, it will keep growing...
KTUL
University of Tulsa implements robot food delivery service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa is moving toward the future. Earlier this year, NewsChannel 8 reported on how robots are helping landscape TU's campus. Now, robots are roving around TU's campus delivering meals. TU President Brad Carson says it's their latest improvement. "This collaboration happened in...
KTUL
Bikers donate presents to Tulsa Dream Center for kids in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's not the typical sound of Christmas but to the Tulsa Dream Center the roar of all the motorcycles through town was music to its ears. The bikers made their way from the Gathering Place to the Dream Center to drop off toys for children this Christmas.
KTUL
Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Bowl Games announced
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys, 7-5, will face off against Wisconsin in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The game features the first-ever meeting between Oklahoma State...
KTUL
Muskogee Saint Francis breaks ground on $150 million hospital expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee broke ground on a major expansion project Saturday. The project will include the construction of a new patient bed tower, a new lobby and chapel, new intensive care units and more. Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee President Michele Keeling and Muskogee...
KTUL
Okmulgee quadruple homicide suspect charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, who was a person of interest in the case of four missing then found murdered men in Okmulgee, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in court on Monday. A judge also dismissed a motion to accelerate Kennedy's 2012 parole case Monday...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest convicted felon on gun, illegal drug charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a convicted felon after finding him in possession of a gun and a large amount of fentanyl. Officers say they were called to a gas station near Sheridan and I-244 to investigate a stolen car. Police approached the car Jajuan...
KTUL
Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
