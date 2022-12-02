ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTUL

Tulsa City Council swears in 3 new members

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa City Councilors were sworn in in the presence of friends and family Monday afternoon. Six returning, three brand new, all of them appreciated by the mayor. "You don’t run for it 'cause it’s glamorous, it is hard work," said Mayor GT Bynum.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

US Cellular donates $5,000 to Oasis Fresh Market in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Cellular made a $5,000 donation to the Oasis Fresh Market on Tuesday. The donation will help to ensure north Tulsa area residents can share a meal with their loved ones this season. As part of it's Nourishing Connections program, U.S. Cellular is providing more...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa

A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation opens 8th food distribution center in Vinita

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of its eighth food distribution center in Vinita on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Vinita Food Distribution Center and Career Services Satellite office. The facility is 6,000 square feet and was built with the tribe's Respond,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Broken Arrow shares map of holiday lights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To help people see all of the best holiday lights at homes and businesses, the City of Broken Arrow put together an interactive map of all the brightest displays. The map, on the city's website, has around 20 different displays. Residents can submit their displays...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Over $17,000 donated to Salvation Army after Reasor's matching day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Nov. 28, Reasor's supported the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with a Matching Day. Reasor's matched up to $5,000 in donations placed in the kettles at store locations from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. That day, $12,559.73 was placed in kettles, which easily met...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa area law enforcement makes holiday season brighter for at-risk youth

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa area law enforcement agencies are making spirits bright this holiday season with "Shop with a Cop" on Saturday morning. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Department and the Bixby Police Department partnered with the Bixby Rotary Club to host a shopping spree at Bixby's Walmart. The Rotary...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa implements robot food delivery service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa is moving toward the future. Earlier this year, NewsChannel 8 reported on how robots are helping landscape TU's campus. Now, robots are roving around TU's campus delivering meals. TU President Brad Carson says it's their latest improvement. "This collaboration happened in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bikers donate presents to Tulsa Dream Center for kids in need

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's not the typical sound of Christmas but to the Tulsa Dream Center the roar of all the motorcycles through town was music to its ears. The bikers made their way from the Gathering Place to the Dream Center to drop off toys for children this Christmas.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Bowl Games announced

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys, 7-5, will face off against Wisconsin in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The game features the first-ever meeting between Oklahoma State...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Saint Francis breaks ground on $150 million hospital expansion

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee broke ground on a major expansion project Saturday. The project will include the construction of a new patient bed tower, a new lobby and chapel, new intensive care units and more. Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee President Michele Keeling and Muskogee...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest convicted felon on gun, illegal drug charges

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a convicted felon after finding him in possession of a gun and a large amount of fentanyl. Officers say they were called to a gas station near Sheridan and I-244 to investigate a stolen car. Police approached the car Jajuan...
TULSA, OK

