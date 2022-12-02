ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone

Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
SkySports

Rangers vs Hibernian: All you need to know ahead of Sunday's Sky Sports Cup final

Rangers take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup final on Sunday and here is all you need to know ahead of the huge clash at Tynecastle Park... It is set to be a record-breaking match as Scottish Women's Premier League champions Rangers appear in the final of this competition for the first time, while Hibernian aim to claim the trophy for an unprecedented eighth time.
SkySports

Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'

Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy