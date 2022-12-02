Read full article on original website
SkySports
Women's Super League: Manchester City ease past Brighton to keep pace with top three
Manchester City recorded a sixth successive Women's Super League victory as they defeated Brighton 3-1 at the Academy Stadium, with all their goals coming in the opening half-hour. City went ahead in the 11th minute when the ball went in off Veatriki Sarri for an own goal following Chloe Kelly's...
SkySports
Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to join NRL's Newcastle Knights at end of 2023
Pearce-Paul will remain for his fourth campaign with Wigan in 2023 before joining the Knights, with Pryce completing another season with the Huddersfield Giants before also making the move. Pryce has made 28 appearances for the Giants since making his debut last year, while Pearce-Paul has featured 38 times for...
SkySports
Wycombe 2-0 Portsmouth: Anis Mehmeti stars as Chairboys cruise in first-ever 'Access All Areas' match
Anis Mehmeti scored one and made the other in Wycombe's 2-0 victory over Portsmouth which lifted them into the top half of Sky Bet League One. It was just what the Chairboys deserved for a largely dominant performance against an out-of-sorts Pompey, who allowed a chance to move into the play-off places to pass them by.
SkySports
Gary Neville: England's Jude Bellingham looks like he can do everything | Roy Keane: He performs like a world-class midfielder
Gary Neville said England midfielder Jude Bellingham "looks like he can do everything" after another starring performance in their 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal. Sky Sports' Neville was glowing in his praise for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who has started every game for England at the World Cup so far.
SkySports
Liverpool make Jude Bellingham top transfer target with Borussia Dortmund preparing for teenager's exit
Liverpool have made signing Jude Bellingham their priority for the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham has elevated his already burgeoning reputation with his performances for England at the World Cup in Qatar and is being chased by a host of top clubs. The German...
SkySports
Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone
Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
SkySports
World Cup hits & misses: Harry Kane finds form at perfect time, Kylian Mbappe's threat to England defence
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Sunday's action as England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup to set up a meeting with France next weekend... Gareth Southgate's tactical nous is growing as this tournament goes on. He's been a little bit more adventurous going with a 4-3-3 formation, giving the...
SkySports
Man Utd ready to make £50m swoop for Netherlands and PSV star Cody Gakpo in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Manchester United are ready to swoop in January to land Netherlands' World Cup star Cody Gakpo - and PSV are willing to sell for £50m. Julian Ward is looking at a top job in Europe after quitting as Liverpool's...
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: London Irish beat Newcastle to move off bottom while Gloucester and Bristol end losing runs
Falcons had recorded back-to-back Gallagher Premiership wins with victories over Exeter and Gloucester in recent weeks, but James Stokes scored to give the visitors the worst possible start. Mateo Carreras struck back shortly afterwards, but Paddy Jackson kicked Irish into a six-point lead at the break. Brett Connon's penalty and...
SkySports
England vs France: Olivier Giroud says Kylian Mbappe is best player he's ever played with ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Olivier Giroud has named Kylian Mbappe the best striker he's played alongside and has described the "bromance" the pair have ahead of France's World Cup quarter-final with England. Les Bleus take on Gareth Southgate's Three Lions in Saturday's last-eight clash, with former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Giroud set to line...
SkySports
Rangers vs Hibernian: All you need to know ahead of Sunday's Sky Sports Cup final
Rangers take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup final on Sunday and here is all you need to know ahead of the huge clash at Tynecastle Park... It is set to be a record-breaking match as Scottish Women's Premier League champions Rangers appear in the final of this competition for the first time, while Hibernian aim to claim the trophy for an unprecedented eighth time.
SkySports
Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland close to appointing former boss on long-term contract
The Irish FA is close to agreeing a deal for Michael O'Neill to return as Northern Ireland manager on a long-term contract. It follows weeks of talks with the former Stoke City boss, who was the No 1 target. O'Neill spent eight years in the role between 2012 and 2020.
SkySports
England captain Ben Stokes' boldness pays off as side seal famous fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi
Ben Stokes was rewarded for his bold declaration, attacking fields and shrewd tactics as England completed a famous 74-run victory over Pakistan late in the final session of the first Test in Rawalpindi to claim one of their greatest wins. Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah (6) lbw in the fading...
SkySports
Harry Brook: England batter shows an exciting glimpse of the future as England push for victory against Pakistan
They have a fine, long-standing tradition of bringing through England Test batters in Yorkshire, although there are perhaps few to have come off the production line who have been quite like Harry Brook. Fresh from a devastating 116-ball 153 in the first innings of England's Test match against Pakistan, the...
SkySports
England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets
Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals. Sciver, who missed the series at home to India...
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - England 3-0 Senegal: Gareth Southgate's side set up quarter-final showdown with France
England set up a huge World Cup quarter-final showdown with defending champions France after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16. After a sluggish start at the Al Bayt Stadium, England burst into life in the 39th minute when Jude Bellingham brilliantly set up Jordan Henderson for the opener.
SkySports
Why England can dream of World Cup glory even with France and Kylian Mbappe to come in the quarter-finals
Jude Bellingham started running and kept on going. From the edge of his own six-yard box, he was soon sprinting over the halfway line, only now with the ball at his feet, Senegal players trailing in his wake, and possibilities unfurling before him. The passage of play that led to...
SkySports
Raheem Sterling misses out for England with 'family matter', Gareth Southgate unsure of winger's return
Gareth Southgate would not put a date on Raheem Sterling's return after the winger was ruled out of England's last-16 game with Senegal for a "family matter". England announced on social media earlier on Sunday that the Chelsea forward would be absent from the knock-out clash, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.
SkySports
Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'
Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
SkySports
England's stunning first-Test win over Pakistan - player ratings from the 74-run triumph in Rawalpindi
Zak Crawley - 8 Batting: First innings - 122 (111 balls, 21x4, strike rate 109.90); Second innings - 50 (48 balls, 7x4, strike rate 106.16). Any questions around why head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes had continued to keep faith in Crawley were dispelled with two impressive displays as opener in the first Test against Pakistan.
