Read full article on original website
Related
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Business Insider
Binance has frozen withdrawals of a crypto linked to its own token that looks like it's been hacked, CEO 'CZ' says
Binance froze withdrawals of a staked Ankr protocol token Friday. The exchange's chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the crypto could have been targeted by hackers. The Ankr coin's price crashed 99.5% in the past 24 hours, sparking fears of an attack. Chief executive Changpeng Zhao said withdrawals of Ankr's Reward...
CoinDesk
ConsenSys to Update MetaMask Crypto Wallet in Response to Privacy Backlash
ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask crypto wallet, said Tuesday it will release a series of updates to the platform in response to user backlash regarding its data-collection practices. In a statement, the company explained how and why it was sharing MetaMask user internet-protocol information with Infura, the ConsenSys-made "RPC...
bitcoinist.com
Payments Giant Stripe Launches Cash To Crypto Web3 Service
Stripe, an Irish-American financial services company, recently announced it is launching a project that would make fiat-to-crypto payments easier for Web3 businesses in many countries. Dubbed as “fiat-to-crypto on-ramp,” the new offering features a customisable widget that could be directly integrated into a decentralized app (dApp), a non-fungible token (NFT)...
CoinDesk
Former FTX US President Is Seeking Funds for Crypto Startup: Report
Brett Harrison, who was president of FTX's U.S. division until September, is attempting to raise capital to fund a new cryptocurrency startup, The Information reported. He is trying to raise $6 million while valuing the company, which aims to build crypto trading software for large investors, at $60 million, according to the report.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
UC Daily Campus
FTX: crypto’s final blow
In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
coingeek.com
Introduction to Bitcoin smart contracts
Bitcoin is complex cash with functionalities such as smart contracts. When discussing smart contracts, most people think of Ethereum, Solana or other blockchain systems rather than Bitcoin itself. However, Bitcoin offers it all in its original form—the BSV blockchain. Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Xiaohui Liu, the founder and CEO...
CoinDesk
Chainlink ‘Smart Money’ Might Be Pulling LINK Tokens Off Exchanges to Stake Them
Chainlink, the crypto oracle project that specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols, is set to allow early access for qualifying users to stake LINK tokens starting Tuesday. According to a Chainlink web post, "Staking provides Chainlink ecosystem participants with the opportunity to earn rewards for increasing the security...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it’s ‘baffling’ FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t ‘in custody already’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sees no reason to beat around the bush when it comes to FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be in custody by now, as far as Brian Armstrong is concerned. The Coinbase CEO said this week it’s “baffling to me why he’s not in custody already.”
dailyhodl.com
Whales and Sharks Accumulate $194,000,000 Worth of Ethereum-Based Altcoin in Just Two Months: Analytics Firm Santiment
Leading analytics firm Santiment reveals that the two largest Chainlink (LINK) investor cohorts have loaded up on the Ethereum (ETH)-based oracle network to the tune of $194.3 million in just two months. According to Santiment, LINK whales and sharks now hold the largest percentage of Chainlink’s supply since the altcoin...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: FTX Fallout Hits Maple Finance; Bitcoin Declines
Blockchain-based lending platform Maple Finance severed ties with crypto firm Orthogonal Trading, alleging it was "misrepresenting its financial position." The move is yet more fallout from the implosion of the FTX crypto exchange. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's...
CoinDesk
Economic Unreality: What SEC ICO Precedents Mean for Ripple
The story of the initial coin offering in American law is a play in four acts: Kik Interactive, Telegram, LBRY and Ripple Labs. With three of those four cases decided, and Ripple Labs exchanging dueling replies to motions for summary judgment on Friday, Dec. 2, we now enter the dénouement of a 10-year-long saga.
Comments / 0