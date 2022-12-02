ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

ConsenSys to Update MetaMask Crypto Wallet in Response to Privacy Backlash

ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask crypto wallet, said Tuesday it will release a series of updates to the platform in response to user backlash regarding its data-collection practices. In a statement, the company explained how and why it was sharing MetaMask user internet-protocol information with Infura, the ConsenSys-made "RPC...
bitcoinist.com

Payments Giant Stripe Launches Cash To Crypto Web3 Service

Stripe, an Irish-American financial services company, recently announced it is launching a project that would make fiat-to-crypto payments easier for Web3 businesses in many countries. Dubbed as “fiat-to-crypto on-ramp,” the new offering features a customisable widget that could be directly integrated into a decentralized app (dApp), a non-fungible token (NFT)...
CoinDesk

Former FTX US President Is Seeking Funds for Crypto Startup: Report

Brett Harrison, who was president of FTX's U.S. division until September, is attempting to raise capital to fund a new cryptocurrency startup, The Information reported. He is trying to raise $6 million while valuing the company, which aims to build crypto trading software for large investors, at $60 million, according to the report.
UC Daily Campus

FTX: crypto’s final blow

In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
coingeek.com

Introduction to Bitcoin smart contracts

Bitcoin is complex cash with functionalities such as smart contracts. When discussing smart contracts, most people think of Ethereum, Solana or other blockchain systems rather than Bitcoin itself. However, Bitcoin offers it all in its original form—the BSV blockchain. Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Xiaohui Liu, the founder and CEO...
CoinDesk

Chainlink ‘Smart Money’ Might Be Pulling LINK Tokens Off Exchanges to Stake Them

Chainlink, the crypto oracle project that specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols, is set to allow early access for qualifying users to stake LINK tokens starting Tuesday. According to a Chainlink web post, "Staking provides Chainlink ecosystem participants with the opportunity to earn rewards for increasing the security...
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
FLORIDA STATE
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: FTX Fallout Hits Maple Finance; Bitcoin Declines

Blockchain-based lending platform Maple Finance severed ties with crypto firm Orthogonal Trading, alleging it was "misrepresenting its financial position." The move is yet more fallout from the implosion of the FTX crypto exchange. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's...
CoinDesk

Economic Unreality: What SEC ICO Precedents Mean for Ripple

The story of the initial coin offering in American law is a play in four acts: Kik Interactive, Telegram, LBRY and Ripple Labs. With three of those four cases decided, and Ripple Labs exchanging dueling replies to motions for summary judgment on Friday, Dec. 2, we now enter the dénouement of a 10-year-long saga.

Comments / 0

Community Policy