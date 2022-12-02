ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Yung Joc Thinks Misogynoir Was The Downfall Of DaBaby’s Career

By Brianna Sharpe
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mtg7N_0jV6KChw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svJt0_0jV6KChw00

Source: Steve Granitz / Paras Griffin / Getty

Yung Joc had a few words to say regarding the current down turn in DaBaby’s career. The Atlanta rapper and reality TV star attributed misogynoir as a key factor to the Dababy’s less than stellar popularity. Joc warned that disrespecting and mistreating women will backfire if the majority of your fan base is made up of women.

As MADAMENOIRE recently reported, Dababy has been in the news for not-so-good reasons. Everything from his conflicts with DaniLeigh and Meg the Stallion to giving away free concert tickets at the Cheesecake Factory.

The rapper of “It’s Goin’ Down” told VladTv, “Homie gonna give your a** a show, and homie can rap. The man can rap. He makes good music,” said Yung Joc. “There’s some things that went against him.”

Those “things” are alleging to having relations with Meg the Stallion, and airing out his dirty laundry on a Instagram spat with his child’s mother. Joc continued to say, “You always gotta remember, man, that like being in a position of being an entertainer, if you’re fan base is more women, when it starts looking like you’re a womanizer and you don’t care about women or you’ll go against them women… that s***’s gonna stick with them.”

The 42-year-old said, “One of the last things that he did that possibly ticked off his fanbase – the women in this culture – is out the blue saying he f**** Meg Thee Stallion, it was like, ‘Huh?’ Even dudes was like, ‘Damn, why’d you do that? What made that boy say that?'”

After finding that DaBaby was offering tickets BOGO and still had no sales from an event in Birmingham, the media lost their minds. DaBaby allegedly visited the Cheesecake Factory and gave away free tickets to both employees and customers. Even then, some of those workers were said to have turned down his offer.

The Love & Hip Hop Star wrapped the conversation by saying, “This just gonna be a case of perseverance. He’s gotta persevere through this storm.” Insinuating that DaBaby’s career isn’t quite over yet, he just has a few hurdles to jump over.

RELATED CONTENT: DaniLeigh Speaks Out For The First Time Since Instagram Live Fiasco With DaBaby

Comments / 27

D'Shan
3d ago

DaBaby is Def a Beast on the mic. However, it's difficult to really rock w/anyone celebrity or not when they have nasty dispositions & have told you & showed you who they are & how they treat others, especially women. WE as Queens should be held up on a Pedestal as to ensure the shine of our Crown can be reflected in the eyes of others. The way that he demonstrated how he treated his child's mother on social media is indicative of who he is as a person. Unfortunately, he can't walk that back, so now his fan base look @ him differently & as they should. How he moves forward, putting energy into redemption, which can take a significant amount of time.

Reply
9
Jarrett Wilson
2d ago

Sometimes .. even if it’s the truth .. it needs NOT to be seen nor heard. Everyone doesn’t need to know Everything. Best of luck to you bro 🙏🏾

Reply
4
D'Shan
3d ago

CB, for example, has redeemed himself 10X's over & is still being critically judged over a decade now nonetheless, he's redeemed hisself. That said DaBaby has to show & prove he has the longevity & relevant staying power. That's a feat. Unlike Chris who has established hisself his own right to be a legend we'll have to if DaBaby is still around & Hottt 10+ yrs from now multi awards, etc.

Reply
3
Related
HipHopDX.com

Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo

Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey

Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
LOUISIANA STATE
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Vibe

Toni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their Wedding

Toni Braxton stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show for Wednesday’s episode (Nov. 23) and shared fun facts about Thanksgiving with the Braxton family and her professional life. The Grammy Award-winning artist explained how her large family would have virtual and in-person celebrations this fall holiday season. “We’ve already started cooking,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer began. “The Braxton family starts two weeks out.” More from VIBE.comToni Braxton To Star In New Anthology Movies On LifetimeSoulja Boy Says He's Leaving Twitter To Start His Own Platform, Calls Out Elon MuskElon Musk's Twitter Takeover Causes Celebrities To Bow Out From App She...
Page Six

Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
GEORGIA STATE
Complex

Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape

Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Black Enterprise

Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023

Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
CHARLESTON, SC
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy