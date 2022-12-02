Read full article on original website
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
COVID can live on groceries for days, scientists find in new study
The virus is more likely to survive on certain foods, depending on the conditions in which they’re stored.
Panel calls for stronger leadership of FDA foods program
A panel is calling for changes at the federal agency that oversees most of the nation's food supply, saying revamped leadership, a clear mission and more urgency are needed to prevent illness outbreaks and to promote good health
From design to landfill: the lifecycle of your $3 Shein shirt
That cute top you purchased for less than your morning coffee, wore twice, washed once, and threw away because it fell apart as soon as it hit the washing machine agitator will sit in a landfill, leeching pollutants for up to 200 years. To put that in context, if fast fashion (and polyester) existed during […]
UK ‘sleepwalking’ into food supply crisis, farmers warn
The UK is “sleepwalking” into a major food supply crisis in the months ahead, the country’s union for farmers and growers has warned.The National Farmers Union (NFU) said current egg shortages “could just be the start” since multiple farming sectors were struggling.The next food items likely to face shortages would be tomatoes, cucumbers and pears due to them all coming from energy-intensive crops, said the farming union.NFU president Minette Batters said wider fruit and vegetable supply could be “in trouble” as she urged the government to help producers under severe strain from soaring fuel, fertiliser and feed costs.“British food is under...
WRAL
The myth of plastic recycling
Of the more than 50 million tons of discarded plastic in America in 2021, only about 5% of it is recycled. That works out to about 300 pounds of plastic per person ending up in landfills and waterways. With some items taking more than half of a millennium to break...
foodlogistics.com
3 Major Causes of Waste in the Food Supply Chain
Food insecurity and sustainability are two of the most talked about challenges of our day. But it’s important to realize they’re not mutually exclusive. In fact, they’re intertwined. Nearly 10% of the world’s emissions are caused by the manufacturing of food that will ultimately go to waste.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Recovering Hydrogen Fuel from Non-Recyclable Waste
As the global population and living standards continue to expand, so does the consumption of commodities and energy. Globalization’s escalating economic growth has been accompanied by an equal rise in energy consumption, reaching unparalleled levels in history. On the other hand, due to growing commodities, waste generation has been accelerating. Faced with these problems, there is a growing consensus on the need to develop a new energy model which will simultaneously address these issues and stimulate the economy. One such solution is to generate hydrogen fuel from waste. Waste-to-hydrogen technology provides low-carbon, clean energy while dealing with non-recyclable waste, a win-win situation for climate protection and the waste management industry. Several waste-to-hydrogen projects are already running, and more are in development.
USDA Program Recognizes Indigenous Food Ways
In the Mountain Plains Region, bison meatballs are coupled with dandelion tomato sauce and pasta. For the Southwest Region, there’s chicken veggie stir fry with manzanita. The meals are part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative, which promotes traditional food ways, Indian Country food and agriculture markets, and Indigenous health through foods tailored to American Indian/Alaska Native dietary needs.
MedicalXpress
Living in greener areas is associated with better mental health and less medication use
Urban green space has many well-known health benefits, including longer life expectancy, fewer mental health problems and better cognitive functioning. However, exactly how much green space is needed to improve people's health remains an open question. A new study led by ISGloba has evaluated the relationship between better mental health...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Covanta Acquires Three Companies Across Engineered Fuels, Logistics and Waste-to-Product Operations, Dramatically Diversifying and Expanding Its Environmental Offerings and Market Reach
Covanta announced the acquisition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp., a suite of full-service, non-hazardous industrial waste processing, logistics and product reuse operations located in Niagara Falls, NY. The three acquisitions represent the latest in a series of transactions following Covanta’s purchase by the EQT Infrastructure fund last year, significantly broadening the company’s geographic footprint, expanding its customer base, and diversifying its zero waste-to-landfill and carbon negative capabilities. Today’s announcement follows on the heels of the company’s recent purchases of Miller Environmental Transfer and Biologic Environmental Services and Waste Solutions, notching another proof point in Covanta’s rapid transformation into North America’s leading sustainable materials management services provider.
10 Good Habits That Lower Your Energy Bill
We have more electronics than ever today, from cellphone chargers to set-top boxes to air fryers -- the list goes on. On the plus side, some major energy efficiency improvements have been made, such...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Discovered a Method to Chemically Recycle Pvc Into Usable Material by Utilizing the Phthalates Found in Plasticizers
PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, is one of the most common plastics in the United States and the world's third most common by volume. PVC is found in many of the plastics we use daily. Much of the plastic used in hospital equipment - tubing, blood bags, masks, and so on - is PVC, as is the majority of modern plumbing piping.
natureworldnews.com
Microplastics Attached to UV Filters in Products Can Increase Toxicity of Chromium Metal
Microplastics are tiny bits of plastic that are less than five millimeters long and are a common ecological pollutant. The potential impact of these minute particles on their own, according to studies, is unknown, and it's not known how they might interact with other pollutants. According to recent research, UV...
agupdate.com
Policies protect profits, environment
Nitrogen fertilizer has major implications for crop yields and environmental health – and specifically for water quality in the Gulf of Mexico. Federal and state governments have shied away from regulating nitrogen-fertilizer use, but voluntary and incentives-based programs have not been particularly successful. The oxygen-starved “dead zone” in the Gulf remains much larger than goals set by the federal-state Hypoxia Task Force.
Aviation International News
Airbus Survey Shows Sustainability Interest
A recent survey by Airbus Corporate Jets showed that among U.S. companies with annual revenues of $500 million or more that use business jets, 57 percent of the 100 senior executives queried say more than half of their flights are carbon offset at present. While all of the 69 survey...
The world agreed to a global plastics treaty. Now comes the hard part.
Last March, environmental advocates celebrated a landmark victory when United Nations negotiators agreed to write a binding global treaty on plastic pollution. As the meeting concluded, diplomats emotionally declared that multilateralism is “still alive,” and called the intergovernmental environmental deal the most significant since the 2015 Paris Agreement. The treaty couldn’t be more urgent, as the production of plastic — made primarily from fossil fuels — is expected to soar over the coming decades, adding millions of tons of waste to the oceans and greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere.
cstoredecisions.com
Compostable Food Packaging
Inno-Pak recently announced the rebranding of Stalk Market Compostable Products, a full line of commercially compostable food packaging for venues that require single-use food packaging. The new brand includes compostable cold cups, cutlery, fiber containers, fiber plates and bowls, PLA-lined paper food containers, hot cups, PLA containers and items packed and labeled for retail sale. Inno-Pak makes Stalk Market Compostable Products using natural materials, including plant-based fibers and the biopolymer PLA. Because of their natural designs, these products can break down in commercial composting facilities. Many Stalk Market Compostable Products are certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: EU Outlines Sweeping New Legislation to Curb Packaging Waste
Published late last week, the proposed revisions to EU legislation on Packaging and Packaging Waste has been brought forward because the bloc has documented a significant increase in packaging waste and litter over the past two decades. Official figures for 2020 state that 35% of packaging waste was landfilled, littered or burned to generate energy-from-waste. “The need for change is obvious,” said Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius. “If we don’t stop these trends, the volume of plastic waste could increase by 46% by 2030. So clearly we need a systemic change.”
