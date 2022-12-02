Economy beats expectations with 263,000 jobs in November, unemployment at 3.7%

Read full article on original website
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
grid.news
Biden has another student loan forgiveness plan
In April 2021, President Joe Biden announced a grand plan to erase the tuition bill for every community college student in America. It was a Bidenesque spin on the “free college” agenda, targeting community colleges, a cause dear to first lady Jill Biden, and the working class. But that plan was tossed in the dustbin along with much of the “Build Back Better” agenda. A year later, Joe Biden was back with a new plan that would subtract $10,000 from the balance held by nearly all federal student loan borrowers, and up to $20,000 for low-income students. But that plan was met with lawsuits from conservative groups and is currently on hold. The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in the case for February.
Washington Examiner
China paying the price for its failed anti-human one-child policy
Communist China tried for decades to curb its population growth. The results have been disastrous. From 1979 to 2015, China had a one-child policy that carried stiff penalties such as fines and forced abortions. This horrible eugenics policy has helped create a demographic catastrophe. Consider that one of China’s major...
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Newsom escalates California war on oil refiners
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. NEWSOM VERSUS REFINERS: California Gov. Gavin Newsom is escalating the state’s fight against oil refiners, announcing...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $800 payments going out in South Carolina
South Carolina residents who filed 2021 tax returns by Oct. 17 can expect up to $800 in tax rebates, set to arrive this month. The first round of the $800 rebates has already been released, and residents will obtain the money either through direct deposit or as a check in the mail. Additional checks will be sent out during December.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Early reaction to the price cap from China and India, Russia’s biggest buyers
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. WORD FROM RUSSIA’S TWO LARGEST OIL BUYERS: As the G7 Russian oil price cap comes into...
Washington Examiner
How the US can drain China's brain
The prospect of a military conflict with the United States is not what keeps Chinese leader Xi Jinping up at night. Instead, Xi fears an American technology blockade will derail his country’s development, leading China’s best and brightest to emigrate abroad. That’s why the U.S. should repurpose its visa and asylum systems as national security tools. Given a choice, many Chinese scientists and engineers would rather live in a free country. We should encourage them to relocate here to undercut Xi’s grand strategy and help maintain America’s competitive tech advantage.
Washington Examiner
Biden to ‘consider’ lifting vaccine mandate defense secretary wants to keep
President Joe Biden is considering the idea of removing the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for U.S. service members, though he backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s continued support for the measure. The Department of Defense’s mandate remains in effect despite criticism, mainly from conservatives, that the policy unnecessarily forces thousands of...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration eyes limits on asylum as border policy set to expire
With a Trump-era border policy set to end days before Christmas, the Biden administration is weighing restrictive immigration limits for asylum-seekers arriving at the U.S. southern border, according to reports. Democrats in Congress have raised concerns that the administration has not prepared sufficiently for the expected disorder once Title 42...
