techaiapp.com
Luxury International Travel On A Budget
Do you often fantasize about traveling to a far-off destination? Maybe you see images of Greece, Italy, London, Canada, Mexico, or Brazil and picture yourself fully immersed in the experience. Although domestic travel can be fun, exciting, and entertaining, there’s something about international travel that adds a level of luxury, sophistication, and class. However, most people assume that any trip that requires a passport is too expensive.
travelawaits.com
National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023
National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
KTVU FOX 2
Need a vacation? These were the most popular travel destinations in 2022
If you are trying to figure out where to book your next vacation, ForwardKeys has announced the top visited global destinations of 2022. The travel data company analyzed destinations, based not on the total number of passengers, but on the amount tourism has grown since 2019 — prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism was at similar levels.
htrends.com
2023 Travel Trends - All Hail the All-inclusive
ABTA has revealed its travel predictions for 2023, including the emergence of a more Conscientious Customer next year. According to ABTA’s Travel in 2023 report, holidaymakers will adopt an even more thorough approach to holiday planning than in previous years, which includes putting their trust in an expert to do the job for them. New research from ABTA shows people are 36% more likely to book with a travel professional now than before the pandemic, with getting the security of a package holiday (45%), up-to-date advice (38%) and good value for money (31%) among the top reasons for doing so1.
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Woman Shares Secret to Cheap Flights That's Better Than Travel Tuesday
It's safe to say most people don't know about this.
Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin
Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
How I used my credit card’s trip insurance to save nearly $300 after my flight home was delayed
If your flight gets delayed — or worse, canceled — you can often rely on your credit card's built-in protections to make sure you're not out added expenses. Here's how one traveler saved $273.
New Travel Requirement for Italy Is Coming in May 2023
We know that 2022 isn't over yet, but who isn't already dreaming of where they'd like to travel over the next year? Now is the time that many of us start to make plans for our summer travel, especially if it involves leaving the United States. But if you're planning to head to Italy soon, there's been an update that you might not be aware of.
Narcity
Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Cruise Deals: All Cruises Included
Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday cruise deals are now live and offer great savings on cruises to the most popular destinations in the world. You can see Black Friday cruise deals from all cruise lines here. Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and has more cruise ships in...
The best gifts for travelers
Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceThe best travel gifts are small items that can play a big part in making sure a journey is comfortable.
A group of more than 100 tropical islands near Bali with plans for a luxury resort is about to be auctioned. Take a look.
The Widi Reserve in Indonesia is vacant, but development rights to transform some of the islands into a luxury resort are included in the sale.
A travel guide to holiday fun in San Antonio
For a holiday getaway without the airport hassle, San Antonio is home to postcard-worthy Christmas scenes that are just a road trip away. Driving the news: Now that the Thanksgiving leftovers are finished, the most wonderful time of the year is underway. What to do: San Antonio's famous River Walk...
Japan travel guide: Everything you need to know
Neon lights and all-night karaoke. Tranquil temples and bowing geisha. Steaming hot springs and soaring Mount Fuji. Japan is brimming with evocative moments, and delicious contrasts. Where else can you spend the morning shopping in a skyscraper and the afternoon chilling in the forest with snow monkeys?The question, for most visitors, isn’t why go – but how to put it all together. The good news is that it’s easier than you may think. From excellent transport links (the bullet train is world famous) to cheap dining and plenty of English-language signage, Japan is very user friendly. It’s clean, safe and...
Last-minute holiday travel deals on flights, hotels and more
Snag seasonal savings ahead of your trip.
divenewswire.com
Curaçao is one of the Best Dive Destinations in the Caribbean for 2023
If you are thinking about planning your next Caribbean dive vacation, then you should be considering the Dutch Caribbean Island of Curaçao!. Why? Because Curacao was once again voted as one of the Best Overall Dive Destinations in the Caribbean and Atlantic regions in Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2023 Readers Choice Awards that ranks the World’s Best Diving Destinations!
cntraveler.com
U.S. Destinations Almost as Captivating as New Zealand
Although lots of locations throughout the world are stunning, no place embodies natural wonder quite as well as New Zealand. One of the more stunning and unique hideaways in New Zealand can be found at The Shack, nestled within the Cloudy Bay Vineyards estate in the Wairau Valley in Marlborough. While most people know Cloudy Bay for its world-famous Sauvignon Blanc, its land is also home to this four-bedroom oasis. Surrounded by vineyards, and luxuriously furnished with pieces designed by local artisans to reflect the surrounding beauty of the region, The Shack offers a chance to relax, reset, and enjoy the wonders of NZ nature. While an escape to this exact location would be a dream, there are some stateside locations that will help satisfy your wanderlust until you’re able to make it around the world. We’ve highlighted some natural wonders that can be found across the United States: From a desert oasis in Palm Beach to an architectural masterpiece in Telluride, there are amazing options that feature architecture almost as impressive as their natural backdrops.
