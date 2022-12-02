ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Guardians Sign Free Agent Josh Bell

Multiple sources confirm that Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a two-year deal worth $33 million. The deal also includes an opt-out after the 2023 season. There were multiple rumors during the first part of the offseason that these two parties might want to get a...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy