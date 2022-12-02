Read full article on original website
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
redlakenationnews.com
As Faribault school board weighs $1.1M anti-drug grant, some call funds discriminatory
A Somali mom came to the Faribault school board last summer to share concerns about drug abuse in the East African community, prompting the district to pursue - and win - a $1.1 million state grant meant to curb drug use among Black, Indigenous and other students of color. Such...
A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
mprnews.org
Minneapolis Public Schools officials raise the alarm about district budget
ListenMinneapolis Public Schools officials raise the alarm about district budget. Minneapolis Public Schools officials say the district is headed for a budget crisis in the next two years. State Rep. Jim Davnie (DFL-Minneapolis), the outgoing chair of the House Education Finance Committee, says the legislature could address some of the...
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Minnesota receives $32.5 million gift from alumna
The University of Minnesota has announced a $32.5 million unrestricted gift from the estate of alumna Karin L. Larson (’61). The bequest from Larson, who died in 2021, is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) and will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity. Initial plans for the gift include creating flexible educational pathways for more students and providing financial, academic, and personalized support. This semester, CCAPS began distributing funds through the Karin L. Larson Legacy Scholarship, providing $250,000 to more than 80 students. Prior to her death, Larson personally supported hundreds of CCAPS students through scholarships and career advising.
Minneapolis mayor signs executive order to protect those pursuing gender-affirming care
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order protecting people pursuing gender-affirming care on Friday. Frey said it sends a message that the city is a safe place for transgender and non-binary people. “We want to make sure that you feel safe in getting the gender-affirming care...
"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up
MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
Chanhassen psychologist pleads guilty to $550K billing fraud
A Chanhassen psychologist has pleaded guilty to fraud after he billed an insurance company for counseling services he never provided. On Nov. 29, Charles Howard Jorenby, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud in U.S. District Court. Jorenby was a licensed psychologist and owner of Life Dynamics Inc. in Prior Lake.
After hate incident, the Edina community took matters into its own hands
EDINA, Minn. — A lot of things came out of COVID. More specifically, a lot of hate. KARE 11 has documented multiple incidents of hate against the Asian American Pacific Islander community following the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. A Hmong family in Woodbury came home to a hateful...
rejournals.com
Doran Companies building 176-unit multifamily project in Twin Cities market
Doran Companies began construction on a 176-unit multifamily project in Plymouth, Minnesota. Doran is developing, designing, building and managing the project at 10010 6th Avenue N. in the northwest quadrant of Highway 55 and Highway 169. In March, Doran received unanimous approval from the Plymouth City Council to construct the...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
rejournals.com
An end to the days of soaring multifamily rents in the Twin Cities?
The multifamily market in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market has been hot for a long time, with demand for apartment units almost as strong as the demand for industrial assets in the Twin Cities region. But Apartment List’s December 2022 rent report suggests that the local multifamily market might be cooling...
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
Popular St. Paul Breakfast Restaurant is Planning Another Minnesota Location
St. Pauls’ popular breakfast restaurant, Hope Breakfast Bar, has announced it is planning on expanding with a new location in Eagan MN. Hope Breakfast Bar is also located in St. Louis Park's West End, but following a remodel of space at 1012 Diffley Road, Eagan (near Dunn Bros. Coffee), they are hoping to get things started soon.
KNOX News Radio
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
City's hands are tied when it comes to problem properties
MINNEAPOLIS — When a property lands on the community's radar as a nuisance property, is there anything the city can do to step in? The short answer to that question is: No, not until the ownership changes. There are tools, however, that a city can use to urge the...
KARE 11 Investigates: Affordable senior apartment developer accused of ‘double-dipping’
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — On a hot day this summer, dozens of seniors stood outside the Plymouth headquarters of Dominium Apartments, holding signs and protesting. “We need help,” said a woman in a wheelchair holding a sign that read “Dominium rips off seniors on fixed incomes.”. The...
Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
Remembering Minneapolis architect David Madson
Madson designed an AIDS memorial in the mid-1990s, when few memorials for the disease existed and the epidemic was at its height. David Jon Madson was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 16, 1963, to Howard Madson and Carol (Muller) Madson. He grew up throughout Wisconsin with his sisters, Dianne and Nancy, and his brother, Ralph. In high school, he was heavily involved in extracurricular activities, especially musical theater.
