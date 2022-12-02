ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

mprnews.org

Minneapolis Public Schools officials raise the alarm about district budget

ListenMinneapolis Public Schools officials raise the alarm about district budget. Minneapolis Public Schools officials say the district is headed for a budget crisis in the next two years. State Rep. Jim Davnie (DFL-Minneapolis), the outgoing chair of the House Education Finance Committee, says the legislature could address some of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
philanthropynewsdigest.org

University of Minnesota receives $32.5 million gift from alumna

The University of Minnesota has announced a $32.5 million unrestricted gift from the estate of alumna Karin L. Larson (’61). The bequest from Larson, who died in 2021, is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) and will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity. Initial plans for the gift include creating flexible educational pathways for more students and providing financial, academic, and personalized support. This semester, CCAPS began distributing funds through the Karin L. Larson Legacy Scholarship, providing $250,000 to more than 80 students. Prior to her death, Larson personally supported hundreds of CCAPS students through scholarships and career advising.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up

MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

Doran Companies building 176-unit multifamily project in Twin Cities market

Doran Companies began construction on a 176-unit multifamily project in Plymouth, Minnesota. Doran is developing, designing, building and managing the project at 10010 6th Avenue N. in the northwest quadrant of Highway 55 and Highway 169. In March, Doran received unanimous approval from the Plymouth City Council to construct the...
PLYMOUTH, MN
rejournals.com

An end to the days of soaring multifamily rents in the Twin Cities?

The multifamily market in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market has been hot for a long time, with demand for apartment units almost as strong as the demand for industrial assets in the Twin Cities region. But Apartment List’s December 2022 rent report suggests that the local multifamily market might be cooling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

TRF couple charged with tax crimes

A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Remembering Minneapolis architect David Madson

Madson designed an AIDS memorial in the mid-1990s, when few memorials for the disease existed and the epidemic was at its height. David Jon Madson was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 16, 1963, to Howard Madson and Carol (Muller) Madson. He grew up throughout Wisconsin with his sisters, Dianne and Nancy, and his brother, Ralph. In high school, he was heavily involved in extracurricular activities, especially musical theater.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

