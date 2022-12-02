Read full article on original website
Achraf Hakimi’s nerveless ‘Panenka’ penalty seals stunning World Cup shock as Morocco beats Spain in shootout to reach quarterfinals
Morocco continued its stunning run at Qatar 2022, beating Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history. Spain missed all three of its spot kicks as Moroccan goalkeeper Bono made himself the hero of the shootout, saving efforts from Sergio Busquets and Carlos Soler, while Pablo Sarabia hit the post.
Belief is Croatia’s biggest weapon vs Brazil at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There’s no contest between Brazil and Croatia in terms of pupulation. Brazil has 200 million and Croatia has 4 million. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić put it this way: “So we are pretty much like a suburb of a major city in Brazil.” But Croatia has been punching above its weight on the soccer field for years. And that gives the 2018 finalist belief entering a quarterfinal against five-time champion Brazil on Friday. Dalić says to “never underestimate Croatia.” He adds that “we will always give everything we’ve got, especially this generation of players.”
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate just hours continental soccer rivals Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar. The All India Football Federation’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup left Saudi Arabia as the only candidate to host the continental championship. South Korea lost 4-1 to Brazil later Monday and Japan was edged by Croatia after a penalty shootout. While the teams from East Asia progressed further at the global tournament, the power in Asian soccer moved toward the west side of the continent.
Croatia beats Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals
Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković made himself a national hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties 1-1 (3-1) to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. The 27-year-old saved three of Japan’s four penalties, while Croatia scored three out of its four efforts. Mario Pasalic struck the decisive spot-kick to send his side into the next round.
Samuel Eto’o sorry for altercation outside World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o apologized for kicking a man to the ground in what he called a “violent altercation” outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near...
South Korea looks to youth after World Cup loss to Brazil
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — South Korea lost in the round of 16 of the World Cup and then lost its coach. The team was beaten by five-time champion Brazil 4-1 on Monday. South Korea coach Paulo Bento announced after the match that he was stepping down to end his four-year stint. The Portuguese coach says he made the decision several months ago. South Korea was appearing in its 10th straight World Cup and its 11th overall. This was the third time South Korea has reached the knockout round. Its best performance was in 2002 when it co-hosted the event with Japan and reached the semifinals.
England’s Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after intruders break into family home
England soccer star Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after intruders broke into his family home. Surrey Police told CNN on Monday that it is investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead after the occupants returned home from an international trip.
Brazil dancing again after big win at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The joy and the dancing are back for five-time champion Brazil at the World Cup. Their big win Monday night over South Korea secured Brazil a place in the quarterfinals in Qatar. It also restored the team’s confidence after a tumultuous start in which it lost Neymar to injury and saw its unbeaten group-stage streak end in a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon. Neymar retuned in style and looked fully fit in Brazil’s 4-1 win at Stadium 974. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored. And they all went back to dancing after the goals.
Bierhoff resigns as director of Germany’s teams, academy
BERLIN (AP) — Oliver Bierhoff is the first managerial casualty of Germany’s early World Cup exit after agreeing to resign as managing director of the country’s national soccer teams and academy. The German soccer federation says Bierhoff has agreed to prematurely end his contract. It had been due to run through the 2024 European Championship. Germany is set to host that tournament but there are concerns about the team’s direction after a second successive World Cup exit at the group stage coming after its second-round exit from the European Championship last year. Bierhoff had a management role with the federation for 18 years since becoming manager of the men’s national team in 2004. The former Germany forward took over all of the national teams and academy in 2018.
Is a week at sea too short? Try a month on this Oceania Cruises sailing
Oceania Cruises' new Grand Voyage will take travelers to 28 ports over 33 days next fall.
Japan wins plaudits for World Cup shocks and fans cleaning up in stadiums
Japan bids the World Cup farewell after its World Cup last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Croatia on Monday, but the team and its fans left lasting memories that won the Asian nation plenty of plaudits in Qatar and across the watching world. In the early days of Qatar 2022, Japan’s...
Taiwan’s ‘living hell’ traffic is a tourism problem, say critics
It’s been nearly two months since Taiwan lifted its entry restrictions and ended mandatory quarantine, allowing most international tourists to visit the island. The government has since vowed to boost its tourism offerings and attract 10 million international visitors by 2025 after losing out on tourist revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
What it’s really like to live in Monaco
Described as a “sunny place for shady people,” by English novelist W. Somerset Maugham, Monaco is one of the smallest and wealthiest countries in the world. Situated close to Nice, France and a few miles from the Italian border, the principality has a population of around 38,000, and just under seven in 10 of those people are millionaires, according to a report by property consultants Knight Frank, with at least 199 holding assets of $30 million.
