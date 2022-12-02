“Everything is improvised,” Kate Winslet explains of I Am Ruth, the latest in Dominic Savage’s women-led I Am anthology series. “There was no script... Every single word that came out of our mouths, we made up on the day.” The moving film for Channel 4 explores the fractured relationship between Ruth, played by Winslet, and her teenage daughter, Freya, acted by Winslet’s own first-born child Mia Threapleton, whose mental health is becoming increasingly warped by her phone. “It was a really special experience… as a mother and daughter. I was given new things to respect and admire about my own child.”

