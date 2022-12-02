Read full article on original website
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Keke Palmer Had The Best Response To Trolls Who Called Her "Ugly" In A Makeup-Free Photo
"I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."
Vogue
All Of The Stars At British Vogue’s Forces For Change Dinner At The Londoner
The stars came out in force on 4 December to celebrate British Vogue’s Forces For Change initiative. First launched in the September 2019 issue guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex, over the last three years, Forces For Change has grown into a fully fledged movement, allowing Vogue to spotlight individuals across fashion, culture and politics who are fighting for much-needed positive change.
Vogue
One Day: Simone Ashley Relives Classic Rom-Com Moments
British Vogue presents One Day with Simone Ashley. Simone Ashley is no stranger to rom-coms, after all, British Vogue’s December 2022 cover star did play Bridgerton’s ravishing leading lady (Kate Sharma) in Bridgerton Season 2 — opposite the smouldering Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton). Kate & Anthony’s will-they-won’t-they romance incorporates all the classic tropes of the beloved genre: a memorable meet cute, love triangles, a runaway bride, and a swoon-worthy denouement. So, what happened when we asked Simone Ashley to play a textbook rom-com heroine for a day? The answer involves nods to everything from Notting Hill and Bridget Jones’ Diary to Love Actually — plus a very festive cameo. Watch the full episode on British Vogue to see how many iconic rom-com references you can spot.
Vogue
The Inside Scoop On Simone Ashley’s Beguiling Hooded Gown
Simone Ashley has had her fair share of fashion moments this year, but her red-carpet appearance at the Fashion Awards was by far one of her best. Dripping head-to-toe in embellishments, courtesy of London-based eveningwear specialist 16Arlington, Simone gave goddess energy as she stepped onto the Royal Albert Hall staircase.
Vogue
“We Don’t Want To Be Without Dreams”: Designer Of The Year Pierpaolo Piccioli On Letting Creativity Win
Earlier this year, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli told Vogue’s Edward Enninful that he did not let the history of a storied institution weigh him down. Last night, the freedom he finds in creativity paid off as he took home the top prize at the Fashion Awards 2022: Designer of the Year. He told industry members gathered in London’s Royal Albert Hall that he hadn’t expected to get quite so emotional about it. “I am feeling grateful because as I win, my team wins, my company wins, creativity wins, our values win,” he said.
Vogue
The Secret To The Perfect Rom-Com Plot? A Wildly Dysfunctional Family
It’s the age-old story: you’re at the opera with the one-handed wolfish brother of your fiancé, whom you’ve just had sex with while your partner visits his dying mother in Sicily, and you bump into your father watching La Bohème with his blusher-down-the-cleavage mistress. Because – and this is where the writer and director of the 1987 box office smash Moonstruck got it so right – there is nothing quite so romantic as a dysfunctional family.
Hilary Duff Says Her "Career Path" As A Teen Actor Led To Her Battle With A "Horrifying" Eating Disorder
Hilary shared her past experience in a new interview, and she opened up about how she's learned to love herself too.
Vogue
Selena Gomez Experiments With The “Skittle” Nail Trend
We’re currently in the depths of winter, a time when manicures typically take on a moodier feel. Oxblood, black, midnight blue and chocolate brown, when the pros recently shared their go-to winter nail colours with Vogue, there wasn’t so much as a hint of a pastel shade. But...
Vogue
“We Understand Each Other’s worlds – It’s So Powerful And Magical”: Tilda Swinton And Charles Jeffrey On Their Fashion Awards Collaboration
What do revered indie actor Tilda Swinton and designer Charles Jeffrey have in common? Quite a lot, as it turns out. Given their shared Scottish origins and deep understanding of the arts and all of its complexities, it’s not surprising that Tilda chose Charles to create her look for the Fashion Awards. The garment in question was made using prints by the artist John Byrne.
Vogue
Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Make Their First Red-Carpet Appearance In Style
Ever since Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse began dating back in 2018, the couple have kept things pretty private by Hollywood’s standards – meaning, no official red-carpet appearances together. But where better to break that streak than at a glitzy fashion show? Last week, the couple made their first cameo on the step and repeat together while attending the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt (held at the Great Pyramid of Giza, no less). In coordinated Dior looks, the pair certainly didn’t disappoint.
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
Vogue
“Creating A Mother-Daughter Story, There Was Inevitably Overlap”: Kate Winslet On Working With Her Daughter Mia Threapleton In I Am Ruth
“Everything is improvised,” Kate Winslet explains of I Am Ruth, the latest in Dominic Savage’s women-led I Am anthology series. “There was no script... Every single word that came out of our mouths, we made up on the day.” The moving film for Channel 4 explores the fractured relationship between Ruth, played by Winslet, and her teenage daughter, Freya, acted by Winslet’s own first-born child Mia Threapleton, whose mental health is becoming increasingly warped by her phone. “It was a really special experience… as a mother and daughter. I was given new things to respect and admire about my own child.”
Vogue
British Vogue’s December Cover Stars Reunite At The Fashion Awards
Every star was dressed to the nines at the Fashion Awards, from Naomi Campbell’s exquisite cape gown by Valentino, to Tilda Swinton looking sleek yet ethereal in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. However, the glamorous occasion was also a gathering of a community of friends and like-minded creatives, aside from the breathtaking looks. And three of the four British Vogue December cover stars were, of course, seated together at the event.
Vogue
From Gucci To Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered On Drama
It was the night before the Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
Vogue
Misan Harriman Captures An Exclusive Inside Look At The Fashion Awards
Fashion’s big night at the Royal Albert Hall saw Bella Hadid honoured as model of the year, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli take home the top designer prize and Jodie Turner-Smith generally boss it as MC. But what about the in-between moments, when Irina Shayk was showing off her recycled sequin high-street gown to Vogue’s table of cover stars, including Simone Ashley, Yasmin Finney and Elizabeth Debicki, and British young designers rally around Steven Stokey Daley, who received a nod from the BFC Foundation.
