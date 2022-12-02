Read full article on original website
The Joker
4d ago
Where are their children going to school in already crowded school district do any of these developers consider this in their plans
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
This New York billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
jerseydigs.com
Phase Two of The Park to Bring 328 Units Plus Retail to Berkeley Heights
A $400 million hospitality-centric redevelopment in Berkeley Heights will be moving forward with its second phase in the coming months as officials have signed off on a plan that will add new residences and entertainment options to the former site of a suburban office park. The Connell Company recently obtained...
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
jerseydigs.com
Rui Tea Coming to Jersey City’s Powerhouse Arts District
The food scene along a stretch of Downtown Jersey City just east of Grove Street has been coming alive as of late and a new bubble tea option, Rui Tea, will soon be opening inside a prominent plaza. Signage is already up at the 10 Provost Street property heralding the...
rew-online.com
Treetop Acquires 112,000 SF Office Building and Two Adjacent Land Parcels on Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ for $27 Million
CBRE today announced it has arranged the $27 million acquisition of three properties—1200, 1210 and 1220 Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ. Treetop, a leading real estate investment and development firm, acquired the properties from Bridgemark Hospitality. The CBRE Tri-State Investment Properties team of Elli Klapper, Charles Berger, Jeremy...
jerseydigs.com
Kura Sushi Opens Their Latest Restaurant in Jersey City
An office-heavy stretch of Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood just gained a unique dining option called Kura Sushi that offers a plethora of sushi on a conveyor belt system and even features a few robots to deliver tableside drinks. Jersey Digs broke the news about the impending arrival of California-based...
Lottery now open for brand new affordable apartments as low as $919 for a 1 bedroom
A lottery has launched for affordable apartments in a newly constructed development in the South Bronx. Located at 341 E 162nd Street in the Melrose neighborhood of The Bronx, the development was constructed on a lot that had sat vacant for decades and owned by NYCHA.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
shorebeat.com
Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch
Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
beckersdental.com
Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices
Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
Lakehurst Grows Cannabis Zone
LAKEHURST – Cannabis retail and cultivation in the borough is growing and during recent council meetings, an ordinance pertaining to that expansion has been the subject of dialogue between industry representatives and the governing body. During one public comment period, Alan Trzuskoski, founder of Cannabiz Incubator, said he was...
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New Jersey
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New Jersey but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by heading to your local tree farm with family and selecting your Christmas tree.
Play equipment installed at beloved Staten Island park, where a $3.7 million makeover is underway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Slides, swings and a complex climbing apparatus are now being installed at Gerard P. Dugan Playground, a popular Mid-Island facility that is currently in the midst of a nearly $4 million overhaul. According to the NYC Parks Department, the new play equipment, which can be seen through a construction fence at Mill Road and Tysens Lane, should be operational this spring.
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
Elected officials see former Staten Island Hospital site as ‘golden opportunity’ for new development
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With decades of litigation and tax issues resolved, the former Staten Island Hospital site in Tompkinsville is finally poised for a new chapter of development. Borough President Vito Fossella and City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) are eager to get the ball rolling and explore opportunities...
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
Comments / 3