East Brunswick, NJ

The Joker
4d ago

Where are their children going to school in already crowded school district do any of these developers consider this in their plans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseydigs.com

Rui Tea Coming to Jersey City’s Powerhouse Arts District

The food scene along a stretch of Downtown Jersey City just east of Grove Street has been coming alive as of late and a new bubble tea option, Rui Tea, will soon be opening inside a prominent plaza. Signage is already up at the 10 Provost Street property heralding the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
rew-online.com

Treetop Acquires 112,000 SF Office Building and Two Adjacent Land Parcels on Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ for $27 Million

CBRE today announced it has arranged the $27 million acquisition of three properties—1200, 1210 and 1220 Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ. Treetop, a leading real estate investment and development firm, acquired the properties from Bridgemark Hospitality. The CBRE Tri-State Investment Properties team of Elli Klapper, Charles Berger, Jeremy...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Kura Sushi Opens Their Latest Restaurant in Jersey City

An office-heavy stretch of Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood just gained a unique dining option called Kura Sushi that offers a plethora of sushi on a conveyor belt system and even features a few robots to deliver tableside drinks. Jersey Digs broke the news about the impending arrival of California-based...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch

Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
BRICK, NJ
beckersdental.com

Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices

Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Grows Cannabis Zone

LAKEHURST – Cannabis retail and cultivation in the borough is growing and during recent council meetings, an ordinance pertaining to that expansion has been the subject of dialogue between industry representatives and the governing body. During one public comment period, Alan Trzuskoski, founder of Cannabiz Incubator, said he was...
LAKEHURST, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Play equipment installed at beloved Staten Island park, where a $3.7 million makeover is underway

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Slides, swings and a complex climbing apparatus are now being installed at Gerard P. Dugan Playground, a popular Mid-Island facility that is currently in the midst of a nearly $4 million overhaul. According to the NYC Parks Department, the new play equipment, which can be seen through a construction fence at Mill Road and Tysens Lane, should be operational this spring.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Beach Radio

Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event

Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

