After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Signet Jewelers Analyst Throws Light On Macro Uncertainties Surrounding The Holiday Season
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG with a price target of $72.00. The company reported a 2.9% growth in Q3 revenue of $1.58 billion and an adjusted EPS of $0.74, beating the estimate of $0.31. The...
Analyst Turns Bullish On Aerovate As Competitor Data Reinforce Lead Program Thesis
BTIG upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics Inc AVTE from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $27. The analyst writes that to Aerovate's benefit, Gossamer Bio Inc's GOSS TORREY Phase 2 results validated dry powder inhaled (DPI)-administered TKIs in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) as a safe and technically viable approach. But...
Crypto Mining Activity Peaks As Miners Face Harsh Crypto Winter, Plummeting Bitcoin Price
While the crypto community was left rattled by the FTX FTT/USD debacle throughout November, crypto mining firms relentlessly pursued all available avenues to shore up revenues and maintain margins. In what is possibly one of the harshest crypto winters ever seen, these digital asset mining companies are adopting innovative solutions...
War Winners: Why The Defense Contracting Business Is Thriving
The Russian invasion of Ukraine brought new headwinds for the market. Namely, the sanctions on oil and energy exports from Russia pushed the cost of energy to new highs throughout the world. But, not everyone loses in wartime. Defense contractors have had a great year. Stocks such as Northrop Grumman...
S&P 500 Down Over 1%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 33,694.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.57% to 11,063.55. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.11% to 3,954.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by just 0.1%...
Dow Drops 100 Points; US Trade Deficit Widens In October
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.31% to 33,842.20 while the NASDAQ fell 1.23% to 11,101.68. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.70% to 3,970.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares...
Perfect Stock Jumps 10% - Analyst Calls PERF An Ideal Blend Of Social Commerce, Augmented Reality
Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries initiated coverage on Perfect Corp PERF with a Neutral rating and a price target of $7. A marquee position in the development of AR Beauty technology with 85% of the most prominent beauty groups as customers indicates Perfect is well aligned to take advantage of a potential $10 billion+ market opportunity.
Where Is Crypto Taking Us? Here's How It Will Reshape Our Future.
Web3 is here to stay. While the debate continues on whether blockchains, crypto, or even NFTs will be around much longer, those who understand the impact of this technology are asking a different question. Instead of “Will these technologies last?”, they are looking ahead at how they will inevitably impact our future.
All Boats Can Still Rise With The Tide Of Web 3
Many crypto-sceptics have gleefully taken the collapse of FTX to represent the industry’s Lehmann Brothers moment. However nothing could be further from the truth. Though details about what led to the downfall are still emerging, it already seems clear that nothing about the debacle was peculiar to crypto. If...
Nextleaf And NOYA Team Up To Launch Cookies 'C' Branded Vapes In Canada
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L has delivered custom manufactured vape cartridges to NOYA Cannabis Inc. for the Canadian launch of Cookies "C" branded vapes. Nextleaf is powering NOYA's launch of "C" branded vape cartridges with four flavors formulated with high-potency distillate produced by Nextleaf's patented ingredient processing technology. "C" branded vape cartridges are launching first in Ontario, Canada's largest adult-use cannabis market, this fall.
Autoimmune Biotech Scores $26M Payment, Up To $139M To Advance Phase 3 Research
Equillium Inc EQ announced an option and asset purchase agreement through which Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd gains the exclusive option to purchase Equillium's rights to itolizumab. These rights include all therapeutic indications and the rights to commercialize itolizumab in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Through this partnership, Equillium...
PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report
PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden
According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.
Europe To Have Expanded Access To Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy With New Norway Clinic
Psychedelics biotech Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF announced the continuation of its Nordic expansion plans with a new 5-year lease for the opening of a clinic in the center of Trondheim. Awakn’s CEO Anthony Tennyson stated this is a “real momentum growing” for the company in Norway.
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Brand PAX Launches New PAX Era Device And High Purity THC Pods
Global cannabis brand PAX will announce the launch of its latest cannabis experience: the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pods, Benzinga Cannabis has learned exclusively. This is the fourth cannabis product PAX is releasing in 2022. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup...
