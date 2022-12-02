ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

War Winners: Why The Defense Contracting Business Is Thriving

The Russian invasion of Ukraine brought new headwinds for the market. Namely, the sanctions on oil and energy exports from Russia pushed the cost of energy to new highs throughout the world. But, not everyone loses in wartime. Defense contractors have had a great year. Stocks such as Northrop Grumman...
S&P 500 Down Over 1%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 33,694.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.57% to 11,063.55. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.11% to 3,954.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by just 0.1%...
Dow Drops 100 Points; US Trade Deficit Widens In October

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.31% to 33,842.20 while the NASDAQ fell 1.23% to 11,101.68. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.70% to 3,970.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares...
Where Is Crypto Taking Us? Here's How It Will Reshape Our Future.

Web3 is here to stay. While the debate continues on whether blockchains, crypto, or even NFTs will be around much longer, those who understand the impact of this technology are asking a different question. Instead of “Will these technologies last?”, they are looking ahead at how they will inevitably impact our future.
All Boats Can Still Rise With The Tide Of Web 3

Many crypto-sceptics have gleefully taken the collapse of FTX to represent the industry’s Lehmann Brothers moment. However nothing could be further from the truth. Though details about what led to the downfall are still emerging, it already seems clear that nothing about the debacle was peculiar to crypto. If...
Nextleaf And NOYA Team Up To Launch Cookies 'C' Branded Vapes In Canada

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L has delivered custom manufactured vape cartridges to NOYA Cannabis Inc. for the Canadian launch of Cookies "C" branded vapes. Nextleaf is powering NOYA's launch of "C" branded vape cartridges with four flavors formulated with high-potency distillate produced by Nextleaf's patented ingredient processing technology. "C" branded vape cartridges are launching first in Ontario, Canada's largest adult-use cannabis market, this fall.
Autoimmune Biotech Scores $26M Payment, Up To $139M To Advance Phase 3 Research

Equillium Inc EQ announced an option and asset purchase agreement through which Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd gains the exclusive option to purchase Equillium's rights to itolizumab. These rights include all therapeutic indications and the rights to commercialize itolizumab in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Through this partnership, Equillium...
PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report

PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden

According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.

