ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 107.5/106.3

On Second Thought: Kanye West No Longer Acquiring Conservative Social Network ‘Parler’

By BAW Staff
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xqwg_0jV6IRm100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJ31E_0jV6IRm100

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty


Another company is severing ties with Kanye West . This time it’s the parent company of the social media platform he was looking to purchase.

Parlement Technologies , the parent company of the social media platform Parler announced that Ye would no longer be acquiring the network. The company released a statement on its Twitter account, saying “I n response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November .”

READ MORE STORIES:

In October, Parlement Technologies announced that Ye would be purchasing Parler , the home to many right-wing conservatives for an undisclosed amount. Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer is the husband of Black Conservative talker and Kanye apologist Candace Owens . At the time of the announcement, Farmer said “ T his deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals .”

However, Kanye’s erratic behavior, including the rapper/producer expressing his love for Adolf Hitler, Nazi’s and antisemitic comments have led companies like Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP to cut ties.


Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Alex Jones Goes to War With Kanye West and Nick Fuentes Over ‘Homoerotic’ Hitler Fascination

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has gone to war against white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West after hosting them on his show last week, when the rapper straight up proclaimed his “love” for Hitler. Jones attempted to distance himself from them on Tuesday morning with right-wing YouTuber Steve Crowder, as the Sandy Hook denier claimed that Fuentes and West have a “homoerotic” interest in the Nazi Party leader and genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler. “There is this Hitler fetish. And no, I’m not into dudes in fancy peacock military uniforms that, by the way, got 22 million Germans killed,” Jones...
Power 107.5/106.3

Saweetie Claps Back At “The Single Life” Critics!

Saweetie’s new project, The Single Life recently dropped and it’s been met with much criticism after the EP reportedly went on to sale a mere 2,000 copies. Twitter is speaking out! Her single, “Don’t Say Nothing” have fans itching to know if she is speaking about the public break-up between her and rapper Quavo as […]
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy