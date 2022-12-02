Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
New Mexico offers free childcare to majority of population
CNN's Rene Marsh reports on New Mexico becoming the first state to offer free child care to most of its residents. It's also the first state to enshrine child care funding in its constitution, effectively making the service a universal right -- and perhaps offering a model for how other states could serve their youngest residents and working parents.
WAAY-TV
HEALTH MINUTE: IF YOU CAN'T FIND KIDS PAINKILLERS
Across the US some shelves are empty as demand for children's painkillers skyrockets. In today's Health Minute, a pediatrician goes over what parents can do if they can't find pain medicine for their children.
