Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
WWLP
Higher interest rates lead to expensive credit card debt during holiday season
There are just 19 days until Christmas, and while you may be picking up gifts for everyone on your list.
Deutsche bank, Rabobank hit with EU antitrust charge over bond cartel
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Rabobank (RABO.UL) were charged by EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday of taking part in a government bond cartel, the latest move against a sector which has racked up millions of euros in fines for various competition violations.
FBI director warns TikTok 'in the hands of a government that doesn't share our values'
FBI Director Christopher Wray said the FBI was particularly worried about the fact that the Chinese government has the ability to control the app’s recommendation algorithm, “which allows them to manipulate content, and if they want to, to use it for influence operations.”
Trump news – live: Trump ‘failed to disclose loan from North Korea-linked company’ while running for president
Donald Trump failed to disclose a $19.8m loan from a conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president of the US, Forbes reported, citing documents obtained by the New York attorney general.The former president had an unreported liability that he owed to South Korean company Daewoo, while he was running for the White House in 2016. He paid off the loan just five months into his presidency, the documents revealed.The report comes as jurors in the Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial began deliberating Monday, following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Mr Trump’s...
9 in 10 Americans support the hospital price transparency rule–but it’s not working. Congress must come together to make it a reality￼
Only 16% of hospitals nationwide are following the new price transparency rule, according to a recent study by PatientRightsAdvocate.org.
Oil prices fall on higher U.S. dollar, economic fears
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and prospects of a demand boost in China.
Comments / 0