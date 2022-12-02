ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Reuters

Deutsche bank, Rabobank hit with EU antitrust charge over bond cartel

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Rabobank (RABO.UL) were charged by EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday of taking part in a government bond cartel, the latest move against a sector which has racked up millions of euros in fines for various competition violations.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump ‘failed to disclose loan from North Korea-linked company’ while running for president

Donald Trump failed to disclose a $19.8m loan from a conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president of the US, Forbes reported, citing documents obtained by the New York attorney general.The former president had an unreported liability that he owed to South Korean company Daewoo, while he was running for the White House in 2016. He paid off the loan just five months into his presidency, the documents revealed.The report comes as jurors in the Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial began deliberating Monday, following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Mr Trump’s...
Reuters

Oil prices fall on higher U.S. dollar, economic fears

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and prospects of a demand boost in China.

