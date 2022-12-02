Read full article on original website
Christina Campbell
3d ago
Y’all got all these police officers looking for a suicidal victim but we have kids missing and we don’t have all those people looking for these kids
New details on 24-hour+ police manhunt; suspect facing at least 9 charges
First News is learning new details on the police chase Friday that started in Brookfield and included a helicopter.
Man, pets escape house fire in Paris Twp., State Fire Marshal investigating
The State Fire Marshal is being called out to investigate what sparked a fire at a home near Newton Falls. The fire happened at a home in Paris Township near the Portage and Trumbull County line. Fire crews on scene told 21 News a man and a couple of pets...
Woman wants recognition for those in unmarked graves in Trumbull County
A Trumbull County history buff is doing her part to make sure people believed to be buried near the site in Champion where Mercy Health wants to build a new hospital are remembered.
1 person found dead in Chippewa Township home after house fire
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was found dead following a house fire in Beaver County late Sunday night.Firefighters were called to Woodland Road around 10 p.m. in Chippewa Township.We're working to learn more about how the person died, if anyone else was injured and what sparked the fire.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
‘How about me?’ Man’s Facebook comment puts him behind bars
A Georgia man's Facebook comment got him some unwanted attention from law enforcement — ending with an arrest.
Oklahoma Game Wardens Bust ‘Notorious Wildlife Violators’ With Illegal Deer Head
Last week, Oklahoma Game Wardens finally caught up to two well-known wildlife violators near Foraker in Osage County. At the time of apprehension, the two men were in possession of an illegally-harvested deer head in their “untagged and uninsured truck.” And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Authorities recover body of 34-year-old man from submerged vehicle in St. Clair River
Authorities confirmed the death of one man Saturday morning after he drove his vehicle off a ferry ramp and crashed into the St. Clair River.
Endangered Person Advisory: Car found on HW 67
Willie Victory’s family reported his missing Thursday afternoon. Police say he made suicidal statements to family during his last contact with them. His vehicle was located unoccupied with the keys in it on Highway 67 over the Missouri River.
Pharmacies fight $650M opioid epidemic award to Trumbull, Lake Counties
The owners of three major pharmacy chains are fighting a federal court order that they pay millions of dollars to Trumbull and Lake counties in Ohio for allegedly contributing to the nation’s opioid epidemic. Attorneys for Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS filed a brief in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court...
Brookfield woman awaits sentencing for quarter-of-a-million dollar embezzlement
A Brookfield woman who once served as the Liberty Local Schools treasurer has pleaded guilty to charges filed against her for stealing nearly a quarter-of-a-million dollars from a Trumbull County veterinary business. Tracey Obermiyer, 52, appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to grand...
Valley Walmart stores included in Oscar Mayer ham and cheese loaf recall
Kraft Heinz Foods is recalling 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the Oscar Mayer ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products were produced on Oct. 10, 2022. The...
Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
Website says video shows car planned for Lordstown production
A website has posted video of what it says is the first sighting of Fisker PEAR prototype, which is planned for production at Foxconn’s Lordstown plant. Fiskerati.com on Monday published a link to YouTube video of a car covered in green camouflage driving around Los Angeles. Fiskerati calls itself...
High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory expire across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It has been a very windy Saturday throughout Northeast Ohio with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts upwards of 50 mph. Weather alerts from the National Weather Service in Cleveland expired at 1 p.m. -- including a High Wind Warning that was issued in Lake and Ashtabula counties. A Wind Advisory for the majority of the region has also expired.
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers move in tonight; snow-free the next 7 days
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a beautiful start to the week, the weather will be turning a bit more unsettled overnight. A cold front is going to move into our area this evening, and this system will essentially stall out over northeast Ohio through the middle of the week. This...
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Damaging wind threat Saturday as a strong cold front tracks through Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will be rolling through the area Saturday morning. Warming will take place today in advance of it. Mostly cloudy sky in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s. The wind will begin to increase out of the south this afternoon....
