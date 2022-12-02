CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was found dead following a house fire in Beaver County late Sunday night.Firefighters were called to Woodland Road around 10 p.m. in Chippewa Township.We're working to learn more about how the person died, if anyone else was injured and what sparked the fire.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO