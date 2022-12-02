Leaf chutes slide inside yard waste bags to make them easier to fill. It can serve as a funnel if you leave the bag standing or a leaf dustpan if you lay it on its side. LFUCG has ordered 5,000 of these for distribution to residents with city waste service. We know that leaves are already falling and have multiple pick-up points to get them to folks as quickly as possible.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO