Jeffrey B
4d ago
Lexington is getting so bad that this headline is a daily occurrence. Same story just a different name.
2 Lexington men arrested for multistate police chase, attempted officer assault
Two Lexington men are facing an array of charges after allegedly leading authorities on a multi-state police chase.
fox56news.com
16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery
A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery, according to the department. 16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery. A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including...
WKYT 27
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
WKYT 27
Police investigate robbery at brewery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a robbery downtown Sunday afternoon. Officers say it happened just after 3 p.m. at West Sixth Brewing. A suspect has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery. No one was injured in the incident. This...
WKYT 27
Lexington man accused of killing wife appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Lexington man accused of murdering his wife will go before a Fayette County grand jury. Stephon Henderson had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning in Fayette District Court. Instead, Henderson and his attorney told the judge that he did not want to have his case heard today and opted to waive the preliminary hearing and go straight to a grand jury.
WKYT 27
Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash, according to police. Lexington police say the collision occurred at New Circle Road and Trade Center at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the at-fault car left the scene of the accident. The other car involved in the collision was flipped over.
WKYT 27
Police arrest teen suspect in robbery at downtown business
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a robbery downtown Sunday afternoon. Officers say it happened just after 3 p.m. at Smithtown Seafood on West Sixth. A suspect, a 16-year-old, has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including wanton endangerment and robbery. No one was injured...
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
WTVQ
Leaders cut ribbon on new police, 911 facility in Morehead
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — City and state leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new $8 million police and 911 facility in Morehead. The building is located at 309 West Main Street and will serve Rowan County as well as neighboring communities for training purposes. It’s the first...
The tale of Sophia Rosing
The biOne of the biggest viral videos from last month was the video of former University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing. The reason why Rosing will not be receiving her Bach elor' 's ''' '''degree from the SEC Colcollege in Lexington is due to her saying racial slurs to another student while she was in a drunken stupor.
WKYT 27
Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
fox56news.com
Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter’s injuries, police say
Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter’s injuries, police say. Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker …. Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter’s injuries, police say. Kentucky continues rise in flu cases. Kentucky continues to see rising...
WKYT 27
WATCH | 10 Fayette County school buses vandalized
It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. WATCH | Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified.
fox56news.com
Lexington family loses 6 pets in burning home: ‘All my babies’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington family’s home burned down in the early hours Monday morning, leaving them homeless and several pets dead. Lisa Lambert has lived with her husband and daughter in their home on Hi Crest Drive, for twenty-three years. Lambert said she had a...
wbontv.com
Valero at Salt Lick burglarized, suspect sought
The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help on the identification of a suspect involved in a local burglary. In the early morning hours today, around 4:15 am, the subject in the photos burglarized the Salt Lick Valero. Take a good luck at the clothing, shoes, and any other identifying criteria.
fox56news.com
Man shot attempting apartment break-in on Nicholasville Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man was shot overnight on Nicholasville Road as he attempted to break into an apartment, according to authorities. The Lexington Police Department said they were called to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a man being shot. He fled the scene before they arrived.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Home and Garden News for Lexington, Ky – December 2022
Leaf chutes slide inside yard waste bags to make them easier to fill. It can serve as a funnel if you leave the bag standing or a leaf dustpan if you lay it on its side. LFUCG has ordered 5,000 of these for distribution to residents with city waste service. We know that leaves are already falling and have multiple pick-up points to get them to folks as quickly as possible.
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
fox56news.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
fox56news.com
KY Tenants hosts rally urging Lexington council to pass housing legislation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentuckians are feeling the effects of a nationwide housing crisis. Rent is too high, there is not enough affordable housing. On Tuesday, KY Tenants, a tenant-led organization fighting to ensure Kentuckians have access to safe, high-quality, affordable housing, is hosting a “City Council Freeze Out” rally urging Lexington’s City Council to pass the Lexington Tenants’ Bill of Rights.
