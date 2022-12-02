Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Christmas in the Park brings Santa to town
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over the weekend, the City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation held its Annual Christmas in the Park to spread some holiday cheer. The event attracts people from all over the city to take pictures with Santa, play games, and ride the train around Scotland Park Elementary School.
newschannel6now.com
HSFB Playoffs - Quarterfinals
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three Texoma teams still in the playoffs for high school football!. Benjamin will face Loraine in the 1A DII state game December 14.
newschannel6now.com
Leadership Wichita Falls recruiting for class of 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Leadership Wichita Falls is looking to add some members their Adult Leadership program. The program begins in January of 2023 and runs through May. The goal of the class is to learn leadership styles, project management, and how to work with a team. You can...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Man exposed himself to children
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on a charge of indecency with a child - exposes. WFPD officials said the offense happened on Oct. 30, 2022. Officers initially responded to an assault with a weapon call in the 900 block of Humphreys Street. Upon arrival, they spoke with 31-year-old Charles Brown, who allegedly claimed his girlfriend had stabbed him before leaving.
newschannel6now.com
Holliday’s Frank Johnson to retire from coaching
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday’s head football coach and athletic director Frank Johnson announced his retirement from coaching Monday. Coach Johnson has been a high school football coach for 34 years and spent the last 21 years as an AD and head football coach. He made stops at...
newschannel6now.com
We have solid rain chances this week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have warm weather for the day. We will have a high of 79 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. We may see a stray shower or two throughout the day. However, most will stay dry. Monday night, we will have a low of 52 with clear skies.
newschannel6now.com
Animal Services waives adoption fees through Dec. 10
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center wants to find homes for several cats, dogs, puppies and kittens for this holiday season. The center has waived its adoption fees through Saturday, Dec. 10 as part of its “Home for the Holidays” event. Adopters will...
newschannel6now.com
BBB warns of FIFA promotion scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam targeting soccer fans. The BBB said scammers claim you have won $1.5 million in a drawing promotion claiming to be the “Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Game Promotion.”. Here’s how BBB officials said the scam...
newschannel6now.com
Clinics see rise in patients
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With so many different types of sicknesses, it’s hard to tell what symptoms are tied to which virus. But no matter the symptoms here’s what medical experts said you should do. “Stay home. They shouldn’t go to school, they shouldn’t go to work,...
newschannel6now.com
Man arrested after police chase on N. Beverly
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A speeding motorcycle, vehicle chase and foot chase all lead to the arrest of a man Sunday night wanted on several county warrants, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. WFPD officials said officers tried to stop a speeding motorcycle around 10:09 p.m. traveling southbound...
newschannel6now.com
Burkburnett man killed in ATV crash
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett man was killed on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 after he was involved in an ATV crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS identified the victim as 65-year-old William Thomas Shimmin. He was reportedly killed while driving his ATV north of Burkburnett on Thrift Rd., near his home.
Comments / 0