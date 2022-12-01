ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maine Celtics' Luka Samanic wins NBA G League Player of the Month for November

The accolades for the month of November are rolling in for the Boston Celtics, and it’s begun to spread beyond the confines of the NBA itself, with Celtics affiliate player Luka Samanic — currently suiting up for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s Portland-based developmental affiliate — winning Player of the Month honors for November at the G League level per the team’s Instagram account.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Gives Exciting Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics hit the smallest of road bumps this weekend, but appear to be back on an enviable path throughout the NBA regular season. Boston dropped its first home game in over a month Friday, when the Miami Heat took the second game of a two-game “series” at TD Garden. The overtime affair was a slight hiccup for a Celtics team that has rolled on its way to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed through 23 games. Nevertheless, it reminded Celtics fans that their team still has some areas to improve on as it approaches the end of the 2022 calendar. That improvement appears to be on the way back.
BOSTON, MA

