The accolades for the month of November are rolling in for the Boston Celtics, and it’s begun to spread beyond the confines of the NBA itself, with Celtics affiliate player Luka Samanic — currently suiting up for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s Portland-based developmental affiliate — winning Player of the Month honors for November at the G League level per the team’s Instagram account.
Due to a left hip contusion, Marcus Smart's out for Sunday's matchup between the Celtics and Nets. Boston's floor general initially appeared on the injury report on Saturday, listed as questionable for this game. Smart's played in 21 of 23 games this season. His only absence stemmed from right ...
The Boston Celtics hit the smallest of road bumps this weekend, but appear to be back on an enviable path throughout the NBA regular season. Boston dropped its first home game in over a month Friday, when the Miami Heat took the second game of a two-game “series” at TD Garden. The overtime affair was a slight hiccup for a Celtics team that has rolled on its way to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed through 23 games. Nevertheless, it reminded Celtics fans that their team still has some areas to improve on as it approaches the end of the 2022 calendar. That improvement appears to be on the way back.
The Phoenix Suns have dominated regular-season play with Dallas over the past three-plus seasons, but overshadowing that success is their
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s 110-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls, Kings guard Malik Monk talks about earning a third straight win, the improved defensive play over the past three contests, his 20 point performance off of the bench and the way the crowd inside Golden 1 Center has exceeded his expectations.
Paul Pierce didn't hold back when calling out Kevin Garnett's hypocrisy over the Boston Celtics season.
The Boston Celtics (19-5) and Toronto Raptors (12-11) will play each other on Monday night in Toronto. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Jimmy Butler is expected to play in Friday night's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.
