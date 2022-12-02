Paul Bear Saves Life has been located in Rapid City, SD and confirmed by law enforcement. During the early morning hours of December 4, the Chadron Police Department took a Missing Person Report. The reporting party stated that on December 1, 33-year-old, Paul Bear Saves Life, walked away from his Chadron residence to take a stroll, but never returned and they have not heard from him.

CHADRON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO