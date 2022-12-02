ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

AHS Unified Bowling Team Competes in State Tournament

The 2022 Nebraska State Unified Bowling Tournament was held Monday December 5 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. For the 6th time in the 7 year history of the event, The Alliance Bulldogs qualified and competed at State. Alliance earned a berth in this years State Tournament as a wildcard...
ALLIANCE, NE
South Dakota contestants place in the third round at the NFR

LAS VEGAS, NV – The National Finals Rodeo continued on Saturday with the third performance. Lisa Lockhart from Oelrichs, SD placed in the top six for the second straight night. Lockhart placed third on Saturday with a time 13.78 seconds. She won $17,255. Hailey Kinsel won the the third...
OELRICHS, SD
3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron

On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
CHADRON, NE
UPDATE: Chadron police search for missing person

Paul Bear Saves Life has been located in Rapid City, SD and confirmed by law enforcement. During the early morning hours of December 4, the Chadron Police Department took a Missing Person Report. The reporting party stated that on December 1, 33-year-old, Paul Bear Saves Life, walked away from his Chadron residence to take a stroll, but never returned and they have not heard from him.
CHADRON, NE
Eagles hand undefeated Highlands 30-point defeat to snap seven game win streak

CHADRON, Neb. -- December 3, 2022 -- The Chadron State College women's basketball team had its largest margin of victory since a 37-point 2010 win over Regis University, on Saturday afternoon in the Chicoine Center. CSC defeated Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent New Mexico Highlands University 89-59 to fling its winless streak aside and end the Cowgirls undefeated season.
CHADRON, NE
Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
ALLIANCE, NE
Story Time to be held at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance, NE –Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 began on Tuesday, November 29th in the new Children’s Room. Story Time is offered weekly on Tuesdays at 10 am and Thursdays at 1 pm for about 45 minutes each session. Activities include several stories, puppets, birthdays, music and crafts. Themes include “December Dazzle” on November 29th and December 1st, “Treasures & Traditions” on December 6th and 8th, “Holiday Sparkles” on December 13th and 15th.
ALLIANCE, NE
CSC Foundation Fund Drive ends with celebration

CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation celebrated the successful end of its annual Fall Fund Drive Nov. 17 at the Bean Broker. Teams of volunteers from the campus and the community secured pledges from donors during October. At the event, teams that earned the most points were acknowledged, as...
CHADRON, NE
Holiday events to be held at Alliance Public Library

Alliance – Festivities at the Alliance Public Library include Season’s Readings, which features our children’s collection in festive wrapping. Check out a holiday book to unwrap and read at home from December 1st through 23rd. To commemorate the 100th Year of Charles M. Schulz, preschool through grade...
ALLIANCE, NE
