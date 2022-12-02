Read full article on original website
Iowa Football: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs informs 247Sports that he'll enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The chaos of the NCAA Transfer Portal continues to take away from every team in the country, including the Iowa Hawkeyes. On Monday, Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs informed 247Sports that he'll enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday. Jacobs was the starting LEO linebacker for the Hawkeyes this fall. In two games this year, Jacobs has six total tackles and one tackle for a loss with one pass deflection before suffering a season-ending injury.
saturdaytradition.com
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
Iowa Football: Defensive back Reggie Bracy enters NCAA Transfer Portal
A source informed 247Sports on Monday that backup safety and core special teamer Reggie Bracy has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bracy, a member of the 2020 recruiting class and got caught up a deep backfield. But Bracy's emergence on special teams helped him earn the respect of his teammates.
kmaland.com
Murray racks up national, Big Ten honors
(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named the ESPN Men’s National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Murray helped the Hawkeyes to a win over Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, exploding for 31 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four 3-pointers and two blocked shots.
Swarmcast: Jestin Jacobs, several others depart Iowa's program, where do the Hawkeyes go from here?
The Transfer Portal first must taketh before it giveth. Well, kind of. Iowa has Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara committed, but the Hawkeyes also lost several pieces on Monday, including linebacker Jestin Jacobs. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt break it all down, what it means for the 2023 team, identify some of the targets that Iowa is pursuing in the portal and much, much more. It's going to be a crazy month of coverage, so let's get it started.
Q&A: Mark Stoops on offensive changes, bowl prep for Iowa
Everything Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had to say at his Monday press conference breaking down the recent changes to his offensive staff and looking ahead to the Wildcats' bowl preparation for Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. SIGN UP TODAY AND GET 50% OFF ANNUAL VIP!. Opening statement...
Michigan QB transfer Cade McNamara 'impressed the hell out of' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz
Quarterback Cade McNamara entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week after an accomplished run at Michigan, and it did not take long to find a new Big Ten home. McNamara committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and head coach Kirk Ferentz called the pursuit a no-brainer. "Can't talk about...
Iowa guard Clark notches seventh career triple-double in win
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark recorded the seventh triple-double of her college career, setting a Big Ten record, in the Hawkeyes' convincing 102-71 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday afternoon.
Daily Iowan
Stanford transfer Real Woods makes Hawkeye debut in Iowa men’s wrestling’s 18-15 win over Iowa State
In the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 18-15 win over Iowa State on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, prized Stanford transfer Real Woods made his Hawkeye debut. The 141-pounder from Albuquerque, New Mexico, beat Cyclone freshman and InterMat 10th-ranked Casey Swiderski via 4-2 decision. Even though Woods did not earn a takedown during the match, his riding time advantage and multiple escape points were enough to grind out a victory.
The latest Iowa Transfer Portal intel
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Iowa 5-star commit Kadyn Proctor receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Iowa will look to fend off new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others for the services of in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
Music City Bowl: Iowa opens as underdogs to Kentucky
We're still over three and a half weeks from New Year's Eve, which is when Iowa and Kentucky will go head-to-head on the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, but the opening line has already come out for the game via Caesars Sportsbook. Per Caesers, the Hawkeyes are seen as 2.5-point underdogs...
Iowa Bowl Game Projections: The final projections following Championship Week
It's the Sunday after Championship Week and we'll find out the College Football Playoff field along with where bowl eligible teams will be playing their final game of the year. Here are where multiple outlets see the Hawkeyes ending up. You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Drum Badgers 102-71, With Five in Double Figures
MADISON, Wis. – Five Hawkeyes scored in double digits as they dropped Wisconsin, 102-71 on Sunday afternoon inside the Kohl Center. All-American Caitlin Clark had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to record her seventh career triple-double to become the new Big Ten record holder for career triple-doubles.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
KCRG.com
Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
