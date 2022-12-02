ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Football: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs informs 247Sports that he'll enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The chaos of the NCAA Transfer Portal continues to take away from every team in the country, including the Iowa Hawkeyes. On Monday, Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs informed 247Sports that he'll enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday. Jacobs was the starting LEO linebacker for the Hawkeyes this fall. In two games this year, Jacobs has six total tackles and one tackle for a loss with one pass deflection before suffering a season-ending injury.
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
Murray racks up national, Big Ten honors

(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named the ESPN Men’s National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Murray helped the Hawkeyes to a win over Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, exploding for 31 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four 3-pointers and two blocked shots.
Swarmcast: Jestin Jacobs, several others depart Iowa's program, where do the Hawkeyes go from here?

The Transfer Portal first must taketh before it giveth. Well, kind of. Iowa has Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara committed, but the Hawkeyes also lost several pieces on Monday, including linebacker Jestin Jacobs. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt break it all down, what it means for the 2023 team, identify some of the targets that Iowa is pursuing in the portal and much, much more. It's going to be a crazy month of coverage, so let's get it started.
Q&A: Mark Stoops on offensive changes, bowl prep for Iowa

Everything Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had to say at his Monday press conference breaking down the recent changes to his offensive staff and looking ahead to the Wildcats' bowl preparation for Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. SIGN UP TODAY AND GET 50% OFF ANNUAL VIP!. Opening statement...
Stanford transfer Real Woods makes Hawkeye debut in Iowa men’s wrestling’s 18-15 win over Iowa State

In the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 18-15 win over Iowa State on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, prized Stanford transfer Real Woods made his Hawkeye debut. The 141-pounder from Albuquerque, New Mexico, beat Cyclone freshman and InterMat 10th-ranked Casey Swiderski via 4-2 decision. Even though Woods did not earn a takedown during the match, his riding time advantage and multiple escape points were enough to grind out a victory.
Music City Bowl: Iowa opens as underdogs to Kentucky

We're still over three and a half weeks from New Year's Eve, which is when Iowa and Kentucky will go head-to-head on the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, but the opening line has already come out for the game via Caesars Sportsbook. Per Caesers, the Hawkeyes are seen as 2.5-point underdogs...
Hawkeyes Drum Badgers 102-71, With Five in Double Figures

MADISON, Wis. – Five Hawkeyes scored in double digits as they dropped Wisconsin, 102-71 on Sunday afternoon inside the Kohl Center. All-American Caitlin Clark had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to record her seventh career triple-double to become the new Big Ten record holder for career triple-doubles.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
