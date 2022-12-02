NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO