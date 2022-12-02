Read full article on original website
32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
This New York billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
evgrieve.com
The city serves notice to more abandoned East Village curbside dining stuctures
On Friday, the Department of Transportation placed an ABANDONED outdoor seating notice on the gate at the now-closed Compilation Coffee on St. Mark's Place between Avenue A and First Avenue... The coffee shop, which is now empty, has 14 days to "correct the deficiencies" of its outdoor seating... which was...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
evgrieve.com
Do you have what it takes to be NYC's Director of Rodent Mitigation?
ICYMI. This was well-covered this past week (spotted first on Gothamist) ... sharing nonetheless since it involves a topic near and dear to all: RATS. 😍. NYC is hiring a director of rodent mitigation. (Listing here.) Cutting-and-pasting from the job description:. Do you have what it takes to do the...
5 Tips For Seeing the Rockefeller Center Tree Without Huge Crowds
As many as 800,000 people visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree every day but there are some secrets that will let you visit without standing in a crowd. An estimated 125 million visitors flock to New York City every year to witness the most popular Christmas tree in the world. If you've ever been to Rockefeller Center during the month of December, you know just how insane the area can be.
Claw machine has eggs filled with cash, other prizes
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — This holiday season, a toy store is giving away cash! The CAMP store at Hudson Yards and financial company Ally have a claw machine full of 14 thousand eggs. Some are filled with cash, others with gift cards, toys and books. One in 10 eggs has cash inside. There are 25 eggs […]
Lottery now open for brand new affordable apartments as low as $919 for a 1 bedroom
A lottery has launched for affordable apartments in a newly constructed development in the South Bronx. Located at 341 E 162nd Street in the Melrose neighborhood of The Bronx, the development was constructed on a lot that had sat vacant for decades and owned by NYCHA.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street
It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Thrillist
Legal Cannabis Home Delivery Is Coming Soon to New York
Get ready to get your weed without having to get up from the couch. According to new regulations, legal weed delivery could soon become real in NYC. Last week, in addition to announcing its first 36 retail licenses, the state Office of Cannabis Management communicated that couriered weed delivery is also on the agenda, The City reports. According to the new rules, licensed sellers could start delivering weed even before they get the permit to open storefront locations.
New York Immigration Coalition's resource fair set for Saturday, rain or shine in Queens
Asylum seekers who could benefit from free clothing, food and hygiene kits, and general immigration-related services are welcome at the Key to the City Holiday Family Resource Fair.
Thrillist
Take a Look at This Major New Waterfront Park Now Open in NYC's Lower East Side
The Big Apple has yet another new green space to flaunt. NYC Parks just unveiled a major new waterfront space in the Lower East Side, which occupies the new deck of Pier 42. Sprawling across 2.8 acres, the waterfront deck was once an industrial maritime site. It cost $26.1 million—which came from Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, Mayoral, and Parks expense funding—to build, and it now features an inclusive recreational space for all New Yorkers.
darienite.com
Free Bus Rides to Continue Through March, But Expect Rail Fares to Go Up for Years to Come
There’s good news and bad news about mass transit fares. The good news is that buses in Connecticut will remain free until the end of March 2023 as part of the “gas tax holiday” extension approved this week by the Legislature. New Haven and Hartford city governments...
cititour.com
Mandato Bakery Comes of Age in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
Mandato Bakery has always been a destination for Mexican-style cakes and breads, but in recent months has expanded into delicious dougnuts and festive cakes. One of those cakes is this beautifully designed strawberry-filled cake with chocolate icing celebrating the vibrancy of Mexico. Others include Tes Leches, and Cheesecake. Other offerings...
Deadline nears for extremely low rent apartments in Bronx affordable housing lottery
NOTE: Is everyone in your household UNDER 62 years old? If so, you might want to check out a couple of my other NewsBreak articles since the lottery in this article is limited to those with at least one member 62 or over. Both of the following lotteries — open to all ages — include some terrific affordable rents.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
NYC Needs Thousands of Apartments for the Formerly Incarcerated. 50 Face Furious Opposition
“Just Home”—a NYC Health + Hospitals (HHC) plan to convert an empty staff residence on the Jacobi Hospital campus into supportive housing for a few dozen people with serious medical problems discharged from Rikers Island—is a pressure cooker for many of the most fraught issues in the city: homelessness, mental health, development, and the risk of crime, whether real or perceived.
DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023
NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores.
The Jewish Press
MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes
New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
