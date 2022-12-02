ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
evgrieve.com

Do you have what it takes to be NYC's Director of Rodent Mitigation?

ICYMI. This was well-covered this past week (spotted first on Gothamist) ... sharing nonetheless since it involves a topic near and dear to all: RATS. 😍. NYC is hiring a director of rodent mitigation. (Listing here.) Cutting-and-pasting from the job description:. Do you have what it takes to do the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

5 Tips For Seeing the Rockefeller Center Tree Without Huge Crowds

As many as 800,000 people visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree every day but there are some secrets that will let you visit without standing in a crowd. An estimated 125 million visitors flock to New York City every year to witness the most popular Christmas tree in the world. If you've ever been to Rockefeller Center during the month of December, you know just how insane the area can be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Claw machine has eggs filled with cash, other prizes

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — This holiday season, a toy store is giving away cash! The CAMP store at Hudson Yards and financial company Ally have a claw machine full of 14 thousand eggs. Some are filled with cash, others with gift cards, toys and books. One in 10 eggs has cash inside. There are 25 eggs […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street

It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

Legal Cannabis Home Delivery Is Coming Soon to New York

Get ready to get your weed without having to get up from the couch. According to new regulations, legal weed delivery could soon become real in NYC. Last week, in addition to announcing its first 36 retail licenses, the state Office of Cannabis Management communicated that couriered weed delivery is also on the agenda, The City reports. According to the new rules, licensed sellers could start delivering weed even before they get the permit to open storefront locations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Take a Look at This Major New Waterfront Park Now Open in NYC's Lower East Side

The Big Apple has yet another new green space to flaunt. NYC Parks just unveiled a major new waterfront space in the Lower East Side, which occupies the new deck of Pier 42. Sprawling across 2.8 acres, the waterfront deck was once an industrial maritime site. It cost $26.1 million—which came from Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, Mayoral, and Parks expense funding—to build, and it now features an inclusive recreational space for all New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Mandato Bakery Comes of Age in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

Mandato Bakery has always been a destination for Mexican-style cakes and breads, but in recent months has expanded into delicious dougnuts and festive cakes. One of those cakes is this beautifully designed strawberry-filled cake with chocolate icing celebrating the vibrancy of Mexico. Others include Tes Leches, and Cheesecake. Other offerings...
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Needs Thousands of Apartments for the Formerly Incarcerated. 50 Face Furious Opposition

“Just Home”—a NYC Health + Hospitals (HHC) plan to convert an empty staff residence on the Jacobi Hospital campus into supportive housing for a few dozen people with serious medical problems discharged from Rikers Island—is a pressure cooker for many of the most fraught issues in the city: homelessness, mental health, development, and the risk of crime, whether real or perceived.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes

New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
