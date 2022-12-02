Read full article on original website
32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too
Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
NY1
Homeless advocates call for detail accounting of city shelter system amid crackdown
Community leaders want answers and they want them from City Hall when it comes to exactly how the Department of Homeless Services is using its $2 billion plus budget to help homeless New Yorkers. The charge from community members comes in the wake of Mayor Adams’ directive last week that...
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ for universal, public web access
The Internet Master Plan’s creators calculated that about 1.5 million people, disproportionately the poorest New Yorkers, lacked both a home and mobile internet connection. The city had already tapped a number of women- and minority-owned businesses to support the Internet Master Plan, a project launched during the de Blasio administration. [ more › ]
Civil service exams waived in several counties
A new program is waiving the civil service exam for candidates interested in becoming custody officers.
cityandstateny.com
Ingrid Lewis-Martin is NYC’s higher power
Walk into Ingrid Lewis-Martin’s office in City Hall, and your eye will be drawn to a framed poster behind her crowded desk. It’s her, the chief adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, posing in pink and smiling widely – and behind her, a full-grown female lion. Some tri-state area graphic designer placed the pair in front of City Hall and surrounded them with cherry blossoms. At the bottom: “The Lioness of City Hall.”
NYC Needs Thousands of Apartments for the Formerly Incarcerated. 50 Face Furious Opposition
“Just Home”—a NYC Health + Hospitals (HHC) plan to convert an empty staff residence on the Jacobi Hospital campus into supportive housing for a few dozen people with serious medical problems discharged from Rikers Island—is a pressure cooker for many of the most fraught issues in the city: homelessness, mental health, development, and the risk of crime, whether real or perceived.
Astoria Post
Construction Begins on $4.5 billion Transmission Line That Will Bring Clean Energy From Canada to Western Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul marked the start of construction last week of a 339-mile transmission line that will deliver clean energy from Canada to a converter station in Astoria. The governor was among several officials to break ground on the $4.5 billion project in upstate Washington County on Wednesday. The transmission...
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
New York Immigration Coalition's resource fair set for Saturday, rain or shine in Queens
Asylum seekers who could benefit from free clothing, food and hygiene kits, and general immigration-related services are welcome at the Key to the City Holiday Family Resource Fair.
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
eastnewyork.com
New Development With 199 Affordable Apartments in Central Brooklyn With Rents Starting at $375 Per Month
199 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED LOTTERY UNITS LOCATED AT 1911 ATLANTIC AVENUE IN THE BEDFORD STUYVESANT SECTION OF BROOKLYN (Community Board 3). Apartments feature: vinyl floors, caesar stone quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, VRF heating and cooling system. The building offers a community room with fully equipped kitchen and a landscaped roof deck with Manhattan views. Neighborhood: The area is walking distance to Weeksville Playground, Jackie Robinson Park Playground, Fulton Park, and supermarkets and restaurants nearby. 20 minutes to Barclays Center via public transportation. The building has a No Pet Policy. TRANSIT: A,C train; B25, B47 buses. TENANTS PAY ELECTRICITY AND GAS FOR COOKING.
Elected officials see former Staten Island Hospital site as ‘golden opportunity’ for new development
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With decades of litigation and tax issues resolved, the former Staten Island Hospital site in Tompkinsville is finally poised for a new chapter of development. Borough President Vito Fossella and City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) are eager to get the ball rolling and explore opportunities...
metroairportnews.com
JFK Airport Terminal 4 Announces Launch of T4 Services
JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), announced the launch of T4 Services, a suite of guest services for travelers at T4. These services, launching during the busy travel season, will provide customers with a cohesive package of valuable offerings to make their travel experience at T4 as smooth as possible.
NYPD Officer Who Retired For 3 Years Is Now Back To Work Via Silver Star Program From DFTA
In many cases, getting a job by word of mouth is preferable to responding to job advertisements. And Cynthia Murray returned to work after three years of retirement thanks to word-of-mouth from a friend. A retired acquaintance of Murray's informed her of the Silver Stars initiative.
lifetrixcorner.com
Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?
Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
