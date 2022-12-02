ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chalkbeat

NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too

Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Ingrid Lewis-Martin is NYC’s higher power

Walk into Ingrid Lewis-Martin’s office in City Hall, and your eye will be drawn to a framed poster behind her crowded desk. It’s her, the chief adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, posing in pink and smiling widely – and behind her, a full-grown female lion. Some tri-state area graphic designer placed the pair in front of City Hall and surrounded them with cherry blossoms. At the bottom: “The Lioness of City Hall.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Needs Thousands of Apartments for the Formerly Incarcerated. 50 Face Furious Opposition

“Just Home”—a NYC Health + Hospitals (HHC) plan to convert an empty staff residence on the Jacobi Hospital campus into supportive housing for a few dozen people with serious medical problems discharged from Rikers Island—is a pressure cooker for many of the most fraught issues in the city: homelessness, mental health, development, and the risk of crime, whether real or perceived.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
eastnewyork.com

New Development With 199 Affordable Apartments in Central Brooklyn With Rents Starting at $375 Per Month

199 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED LOTTERY UNITS LOCATED AT 1911 ATLANTIC AVENUE IN THE BEDFORD STUYVESANT SECTION OF BROOKLYN (Community Board 3). Apartments feature: vinyl floors, caesar stone quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, VRF heating and cooling system. The building offers a community room with fully equipped kitchen and a landscaped roof deck with Manhattan views. Neighborhood: The area is walking distance to Weeksville Playground, Jackie Robinson Park Playground, Fulton Park, and supermarkets and restaurants nearby. 20 minutes to Barclays Center via public transportation. The building has a No Pet Policy. TRANSIT: A,C train; B25, B47 buses. TENANTS PAY ELECTRICITY AND GAS FOR COOKING.
BROOKLYN, NY
metroairportnews.com

JFK Airport Terminal 4 Announces Launch of T4 Services

JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), announced the launch of T4 Services, a suite of guest services for travelers at T4. These services, launching during the busy travel season, will provide customers with a cohesive package of valuable offerings to make their travel experience at T4 as smooth as possible.
lifetrixcorner.com

Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?

Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

