ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes

Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Legal Cannabis Home Delivery Is Coming Soon to New York

Get ready to get your weed without having to get up from the couch. According to new regulations, legal weed delivery could soon become real in NYC. Last week, in addition to announcing its first 36 retail licenses, the state Office of Cannabis Management communicated that couriered weed delivery is also on the agenda, The City reports. According to the new rules, licensed sellers could start delivering weed even before they get the permit to open storefront locations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Apartment building robberies leave Washington Heights residents on edge

NEW YORK -- A pair of armed robberies last week has sparked frustration and safety concerns for neighbors in Washington Heights.The first robbery happened at Riverside and West 156th Street, where CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported from on Monday.The apartment building in question has a 24-hour doorman and security cameras. None of that was enough to stop a man with a gun from robbing someone right outside in broad daylight.Police say a man robbed a 64-year-old of his wallet at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and then ran to the West 157th and Broadway train station about a block away."I was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lifetrixcorner.com

Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?

Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

DA-hosted East Village gun buyback nets 16 firearms this past Saturday

The Manhattan District Attorney's office hosted a gun buyback on Saturday that yielded 16 firearms. The event occurred at Gethsemane Garden Baptist Church on Seventh Street between Avenue B and Avenue C. Participants could receive a $200 bank card and an iPad for handguns or assault rifles; a $25 bank card for rifles, shotguns or airguns — and no questions asked.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC’s plan to close Rikers Island jail complex is not going to cut it

If New York City closes the jail complex on Rikers Island, as it is slated to do in 2027, the “borough-based jails” erected in its place will leave the city with room for just 3,300 detainees. That’s nowhere near enough, I argue in a new Manhattan Institute report: Nearly 6,000 people are on Rikers right now, and with crime still rising, that population will only grow.  Some people aren’t convinced. Speaking to The Post, state Senate Correction Chair Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), a leading advocate of closure, claimed that the report didn’t consider how jailing fewer people for minor crimes might make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

An Impressive 3,000-Square-Foot Electronic Music Venue Has Opened On The LES

Following the success of their rooftop restaurant-to-nightclub concept, Creatures of all Kind, Full:Life Hospitality Group has brought their newest project to the Lower East Side. Known as Virgo, this massive new venue serves as Manhattan’s latest nightclub spinning sounds of high-tech deep house music. Located at 342 Grand Street, Virgo comes from an impressive team of nightlife entrepreneurs responsible for the cities most popular venues. Upon reading the venue name your astrology senses may have tingled, and rightfully so. The nightclub’s name takes after co-founder Thatcher Shultz’s zodiac sign: Virgo. “Unlike Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan hasn’t had a great lounge in electronic, house, and disco in recent years,” says co-founder Thatcher Shultz, who also created venues such as Make Believe at the SIXTY LES Hotel, Her Name Was Carmen, and Kind Regards. “Now that the city’s consumers have developed a taste for these genres, Virgo offers them a premium music and nightlife experience around them.” In terms of the venue’s design, the purple shag-carpeted “Boiler Room” in the back of the establishment draws inspiration from the 2010 comedy film Get Him to the Greek and showcases a variety of music from DJs on a separate audio system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street

An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy