32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
This New York billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes
Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
evgrieve.com
The city serves notice to more abandoned East Village curbside dining stuctures
On Friday, the Department of Transportation placed an ABANDONED outdoor seating notice on the gate at the now-closed Compilation Coffee on St. Mark's Place between Avenue A and First Avenue... The coffee shop, which is now empty, has 14 days to "correct the deficiencies" of its outdoor seating... which was...
Thrillist
Legal Cannabis Home Delivery Is Coming Soon to New York
Get ready to get your weed without having to get up from the couch. According to new regulations, legal weed delivery could soon become real in NYC. Last week, in addition to announcing its first 36 retail licenses, the state Office of Cannabis Management communicated that couriered weed delivery is also on the agenda, The City reports. According to the new rules, licensed sellers could start delivering weed even before they get the permit to open storefront locations.
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
Apartment building robberies leave Washington Heights residents on edge
NEW YORK -- A pair of armed robberies last week has sparked frustration and safety concerns for neighbors in Washington Heights.The first robbery happened at Riverside and West 156th Street, where CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported from on Monday.The apartment building in question has a 24-hour doorman and security cameras. None of that was enough to stop a man with a gun from robbing someone right outside in broad daylight.Police say a man robbed a 64-year-old of his wallet at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and then ran to the West 157th and Broadway train station about a block away."I was...
lifetrixcorner.com
Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?
Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
evgrieve.com
DA-hosted East Village gun buyback nets 16 firearms this past Saturday
The Manhattan District Attorney's office hosted a gun buyback on Saturday that yielded 16 firearms. The event occurred at Gethsemane Garden Baptist Church on Seventh Street between Avenue B and Avenue C. Participants could receive a $200 bank card and an iPad for handguns or assault rifles; a $25 bank card for rifles, shotguns or airguns — and no questions asked.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
NYC’s plan to close Rikers Island jail complex is not going to cut it
If New York City closes the jail complex on Rikers Island, as it is slated to do in 2027, the “borough-based jails” erected in its place will leave the city with room for just 3,300 detainees. That’s nowhere near enough, I argue in a new Manhattan Institute report: Nearly 6,000 people are on Rikers right now, and with crime still rising, that population will only grow. Some people aren’t convinced. Speaking to The Post, state Senate Correction Chair Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), a leading advocate of closure, claimed that the report didn’t consider how jailing fewer people for minor crimes might make...
An Impressive 3,000-Square-Foot Electronic Music Venue Has Opened On The LES
Following the success of their rooftop restaurant-to-nightclub concept, Creatures of all Kind, Full:Life Hospitality Group has brought their newest project to the Lower East Side. Known as Virgo, this massive new venue serves as Manhattan’s latest nightclub spinning sounds of high-tech deep house music. Located at 342 Grand Street, Virgo comes from an impressive team of nightlife entrepreneurs responsible for the cities most popular venues. Upon reading the venue name your astrology senses may have tingled, and rightfully so. The nightclub’s name takes after co-founder Thatcher Shultz’s zodiac sign: Virgo. “Unlike Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan hasn’t had a great lounge in electronic, house, and disco in recent years,” says co-founder Thatcher Shultz, who also created venues such as Make Believe at the SIXTY LES Hotel, Her Name Was Carmen, and Kind Regards. “Now that the city’s consumers have developed a taste for these genres, Virgo offers them a premium music and nightlife experience around them.” In terms of the venue’s design, the purple shag-carpeted “Boiler Room” in the back of the establishment draws inspiration from the 2010 comedy film Get Him to the Greek and showcases a variety of music from DJs on a separate audio system.
Woman pleads guilty to $400K NYC pandemic hotel room COVID con: Report
A Brooklyn woman who ripped off the city of New York by selling what should have been free hotel rooms in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have her getaway from home. Chanette Lewis, 31, admitted to scamming city programs out of more than $400,000, according to NBC...
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
fox5ny.com
NYC bill would prohibit landlords from doing background checks on new tenants
NEW YORK - A bill working its way through New York City Council would ban private landlords from doing background checks on prospective tenants. Landlords in New York City oppose the bill. They say their tenants don't want to share buildings with former criminals. But at least 30 of the...
Hidden' Haunted Bar in Grand Central Station Is a True Piece of History
Supposedly even ghosts stop by for cocktails.
Police: Thieves holding eggs and bricks rob man near Lincoln Center
The five suspects -- four men and one woman, all dressed in black, robbed a man of his jacket and cell phone near 63rd and Amsterdam Ave, police say.
Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street
An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ for universal, public web access
The Internet Master Plan’s creators calculated that about 1.5 million people, disproportionately the poorest New Yorkers, lacked both a home and mobile internet connection. The city had already tapped a number of women- and minority-owned businesses to support the Internet Master Plan, a project launched during the de Blasio administration. [ more › ]
