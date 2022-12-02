Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Transfer Portal: Louisville players in the transfer portal
After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals are losing some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. But the regular season is over and the Cardinals finished 7-5 with a bowl bid coming.
College Basketball World Is Shocked By Louisville's Record
There's no joy in Louisville these days when it comes to the Cardinals' men's basketball program. Louisville lost 80-53 to Miami today at home to fall to 0-8 on the season. After losing three "buy" games to open the season, the Cardinals have now dropped five in a row to four Power 5 opponents and Cincinnati out of the AAC.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
Louisville basketball gets slapped in the face with brutal NET rankings spot
Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.
The Crunch Zone
No. 18 Louisville Falls To MTSU
No. 18 Louisville travelled to MTSU and took a 67-49 loss on Sunday. If we thought the Ohio State loss was embarrassing, this one is sending us all into hiding for the foreseeable future. Prior to this year we were aware that this team would take time to gel. What we weren’t expecting was watching the wheels fall off in multiple games.
Louisville Names Deion Branch as Interim Head Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the departure of head coach Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville announced Monday that Deion Branch will serve as interim head coach of the Cardinals. Louisville athletic director Josh Heird made the announcement just hours after news broke that Satterfield would be leaving for the vacant...
channel4000.com
The Ripple Effects of Cincinnati’s New Hire Extend Past Its Bowl Matchup
The Bearcats’ hiring of Louisville’s Scott Satterfield came right as the two teams were planning for their Fenway Bowl matchup later this month. In a collision of circumstances that college sports somehow excels at creating, officials from Louisville and Cincinnati met in Boston Monday to plan promotions for their Dec. 17 meeting in the Fenway Bowl. Meanwhile, back home, the Bearcats were busy swiping the very same guy who was supposed to coach the Cardinals in that game, Scott Satterfield. No awkwardness there at all.
wdrb.com
Louisville women's basketball fall at MTSU, Verhulst in transfer portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No. 18 Louisville women's basketball lost 67-46 at Middle Tennessee State on Sunday night, marking U of L’s third loss in the last four games. “It’s not much fun sitting here at 5-4, so we’re just going to have to get back to work and keep grinding,” said U of L coach Jeff Walz.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville volleyball sweeps Purdue; sets up NCAA return to the KFC Yum! Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville volleyball team had set a goal of getting to the KFC Yum! Center for the NCAA Tournament regional final all season. The players talked about it after drawing more than 9,000 for a regular-season win over Notre Dame in the only game of the season in the arena that was their home from 2011 to 2016.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm addresses speculation regarding Louisville vacancy
Jeff Brohm was once again asked about the Louisville job. Brohm revealed that he knows just as much about it as the next guy. The question about it was asked at Monday’s press conference following the news that Purdue will head to the Citrus Bowl to face LSU. Brohm was asked about the Louisville job because former HC Scott Satterfield is now at Cincinnati.
College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-53 Loss vs. Miami
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Mike James and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said after their loss to the Hurricanes:
Back on top: 'Big' Louisville beats Mendenhall 17-14 on last-second field goal to clinch Class 4A Championship
HATTIESBURG – When it comes to state championship games in Mississippi, it always pays to bet on Louisville. Once again, the Wildcats found a way to win Saturday afternoon in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Gridiron Classic at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi, edging ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands transfer commitment from veteran DB out of Louisville
Illinois received a commitment from an experienced DB on Saturday,. Nicario Harper, a transfer from Louisville, tweeted the announcement on Saturday that he would be joining the Illini. The DB said he was ending his recruitment and would be spending his last year of eligibility in Champaign. It’s the first transfer commitment for the Illini this offseason.
wdrb.com
76-year-old Louisville man sets Guinness World Record for pitching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too late to try for a world record. 76-year-old Patrick O'Bryan earned a Guinness World Record by throwing the most pitches off a mound from 60 feet 6 inches in an eight-hour period on Saturday. O'Bryan threw 2,806 pitches on his birthday, breaking the...
wdrb.com
Louisville disc golf course can reopen after permit receives unanimous approval
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of work and a big show of support, Louisville's Arrowhead Disc Golf Course will once again reopen. More than two dozen people showed up Monday afternoon at a Louisville Board of Zoning meeting, fighting to get the course reopened. Roger Wyatt and his wife, Vivian, opened it in 2016, and what started out as nothing but a hobby for the Wyatt family eventually grew to a 27-hole course with people from all over the world stopping by to play a game.
wdrb.com
Louisville Ballet dancers getting ready for Brown-Forman Nutcracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ballet is busy getting ready for its annual performance of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker. The community favorite ballet kicks off this Friday, Dec. 9, at the Kentucky Center. There are 19 Nutcracker performances throughout December, and it takes a lot of preparation to get ready.
wdrb.com
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas
Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
Comments / 0