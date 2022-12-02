Read full article on original website
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
76ers Injury Report: Will James Harden Play vs. Rockets?
The Philadelphia 76ers were bit by the injury bug early on this season. While they started the 2022-2023 NBA season healthy, it wouldn’t be long before the team started suffering setbacks. James Harden was the first key player to get out with an injury this season. His backcourt partner...
Clippers Stars to Return to Lineup vs Hornets
It seemed as if tonight's matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers would be another battle of the reserves with much of L.A.'s core expected to be out. However, just about an hour and a half before tip-off head coach Ty Lue told reporters that they will get a ton of reinforcements back on the floor tonight with the return of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard - all were initially ruled out.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Memphis Grizzlies
The Miami Heat were unable to take advantage of Ja Morant’s absence as they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 101-93. -Point guard Tyus Jones was the man for the Grizzlies. With Morant out, he got his third start of the season and didn’t disappoint. He scored a career-high 28 points to go with 10 assists. Even though he had three 3-pointers, he was able to get to the rim a lot against the Heat’s defense.
Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors have an absolute freebie of a game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. While the Warriors will be missing a couple of players, the Pacers will be missing much more. For the Warriors, the team will be missing Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management), and...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Doesn’t Want All The Credit For His 55-Point Massacre Of The Wizards
There was no question who was the man primarily responsible for your Los Angeles Lakers' decimation of the Washington Wizards in a 130-119 Sunday afternoon win that was actually a bit more dominant than that final margin might make it look. L.A. All-NBA center Anthony Davis continued his Player Of...
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge
View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Push For Play-In, Acquire John Collins From Hawks
It’s no secret John Collins is on the trade block yet again. As first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Collins is available for the right price, even after the Atlanta Hawks signed him to a new deal. With the Oklahoma City Thunder sitting at 11-13 on the season,...
Lakers Rumors: Is L.A. Unwilling To Send Out First-Rounders In Deals?
When it comes to improving the team, are your Los Angeles Lakers really open to snoozing on the MVP-level output of All-NBA center Anthony Davis this season?. A source informed Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that a trade including either of the team's two movable future first-round draft picks, in 2027 and 2029, "ain't happening."
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Creates New Meme in Hilarious Reaction to Being Filmed
Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard randomly shows a glimpse of his comedic timing. When Tomer Azarly recorded Kawhi during practice, the Klaw gave him a joking response about how he felt about it. When Kawhi Leonard realized he was getting recorded, he pointed at the camera and then held...
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
Here’s the NFC Playoff Picture Heading Into Week 14
View the original article to see embedded media. With Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season nearly in the books, the NFC playoff picture is becoming more clear. The Eagles put on yet another dominant performance as the top seed, while the Vikings narrowly escaped against the Jets. Meantime, the NFC East remains one of the most interesting divisions in football with all four teams above .500.
49ers Show Playoff Mettle in 33-17 Win Against Miami
It was a poor start to the game from the 49ers defense. The very first play of the Dolphins opening series they scored a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It looked like it was going to be another putrid showing on defense like against the Chiefs all over again.
