Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Over $5K of equipment stolen from Rock Hill garden shop
“I looked up on our shelves and realized there were boxes of our chords missing,” said Jonathan.
charlottemagazine.com
Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi
I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays
It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
WSOC Charlotte
South End, uptown apartment communities charge highest rents in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — As a steady stream of people continue moving to the Charlotte area, the demand for housing, especially multifamily communities, is on the rise. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Charlotte’s population to be just under 880,000 people in 2021, with the metro area reaching more than 2.7 million residents. That’s as about 84 people moved into the region every day between 2020-21, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Other sources have that number as high as 100 people per day.
qcnews.com
Rock Hill community garden dealing with theft, property damage
Rock Hill non-profit Victory Gardens International deals with theft and building damage after someone broke into a community garden area and stole $5,000 worth of equipment. The group is working through the setback and hopes to run in January. Rock Hill community garden dealing with theft, property …. Rock Hill...
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
qcnews.com
Former Queens leader to lead Johnson & Wales in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte announced that Dr. Richard Mathieu, a former Queens University leader, will be its next president. The private, nonprofit institution said the move is effective Jan. 3. The former Queens leader knows the Charlotte area well. He spent...
qcnews.com
New hockey club in Charlotte aims to help the blind
A New York-based group is bringing a new hockey club to the area aiming to get visually-impaired people involved. New hockey club in Charlotte aims to help the blind. A New York-based group is bringing a new hockey club to the area aiming to get visually-impaired people involved. Hoax bomb...
qcnews.com
Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window connected to Nov. case
A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week’s park ranger shooting. QCNEWS.COM. Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window …. A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children...
WSOC Charlotte
Contour Airlines launches flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE — A regional airline has added several flights to its schedule at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with three routes having recently launched and another set to start next week. Those four nonstop flights by Contour Airlines serve small airports in Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky. Contour Airlines is...
Local biker association hosts Toys for Tots Ride at Bojangles Coliseum
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Concerned Bikers Association held its annual Toys for Tots Ride at Bojangles Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Thousands of motorcycles left the coliseum parking lot at 1 p.m. on a police-escorted ride. The ride ended at Independence Harley Davidson, where donated toys will be collected by local...
wccbcharlotte.com
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC
Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
WSOC Charlotte
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
WFAE.org
How Charlotte wormed its way out of a longtime sticky scourge
Charlotte has nearly rid itself of a problem that bedeviled the city for years. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, wonders if that’s a model we could live by one inch at a time. The other day I heard a word I hadn’t thought of...
qcitymetro.com
Local nonprofit joins #JusticeForShanquella efforts
An upcoming rally is planned to keep attention on one Charlotte woman’s story. A local nonprofit will host a rally in search of answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who died under mysterious circumstances while vacationing in Mexico. Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury,...
WSOC Charlotte
More Charlotte workers heading back to the office, data shows
CHARLOTTE — New data shows more Charlotte workers are heading back to the office after working remotely amid the pandemic. The nonprofit Charlotte Center City Partners tracks the data and found that 5% more workers returning to their South End job locations than they were during the pandemic. In...
qcnews.com
Community upset by Tega Cay councilman's social media posts
Tega Cay residents wanted to meet with councilman Scott Shirley on Friday but found the city hall closed. A few shared their thoughts on his social media posts, and some say they'll come to the next meeting to confront him. Community upset by Tega Cay councilman’s social media …
Comments / 0