The big split emerging in the economy
There's a growing split between two major segments of the economy: manufacturing and services. What's happening: Economic activity in the service sector grew in November, slightly above analysts' expectations, per the Institute for Supply Management's latest survey of activity at these businesses — which includes companies in retail, health care and transportation.
Ad growth expected to slow further in 2023
Growth in global ad spending is going to be slower next year than originally anticipated, according to two new forecasts, a troubling sign for media and tech firms that rely on advertising to fuel their businesses. Why it matters: Much of the slowdown is driven by economic uncertainty, rather than...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
China loses grip on global manufacturing
Global manufacturing’s center of gravity is moving away from China. Why it matters: Decades of geopolitics built on economic dependence stand to be impacted. Driving the news: Apple has accelerated plans to move some of its production outside of China as its business is being hurt by stringent COVID policies, according to a WSJ report over the weekend.
Minnesota's projected budget surplus grows to record $17.6 billion
Minnesota's projected budget surplus has grown to a record $17.6 billion, state economists announced Tuesday. Why it matters: Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-majority Legislature will have an opportunity to spend that cash next year. Lawmakers have previously floated increasing funding for schools and public safety, cutting taxes on Social Security income and implementing a paid family leave program as potential uses for the cash.Driving the surplus: While "economic headwinds lower[ed] expected growth," strong tax collections and the more than $7 billion that lawmakers left unspent when the Legislature was politically divided last year caused the projected surplus through June 2025 to grow, per a summary posted by Minnesota Management and Budget. Between the lines: Expect a focus on one-time spending, versus funding for ongoing programs, as an economic downturn could change the state's future fiscal health. What's next: The Legislature returns in early January to craft a two-year budget, which they must pass by the end of June, per the state Constitution.Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Fanatics raises $700M for M&A plans
Fanatics has raised $700 million in a new round of funding that now values the company at $31 billion, Axios has confirmed. The investment was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: Fanatics will use the funds to invest in M&A at a time when dealmaking has...
U.S. and EU positions on China are converging, top official says
The EU and U.S. positions on China have converged, due in part to Beijing's growing assertiveness and burgeoning partnership with Russia, according to Stefano Sannino, secretary-general of the EU’s foreign policy arm. Why it matters: The EU declared Beijing a "systemic rival" in 2019, but European leaders have been...
OPEC+ agrees to maintain oil production targets
OPEC and its allied producers agreed to maintain their current oil-output targets during a videoconference on Sunday. Why it matters: The decision comes despite a recent decline in energy prices and a price cap on Russian oil by the Group of 7 nations set to take effect on Monday. It...
New ILPA CEO on 2023 priorities, including tweak to proposed SEC rule
Jennifer Choi yesterday was named permanent CEO of the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA), a trade group representing around 600 institutions that manage over $2 trillion in assets. Why it matters: Choi, who had been acting CEO since June, now leads the only organization dedicated to foundational investors in alternative...
Ransomware gangs overwhelmingly targeted U.S. orgs in early 2022
Ransomware gangs were hyper-focused on organizations in the U.S. in the first half of 2022, according to a report released by LookingGlass Cyber Solutions on Monday. Why it matters: The data underscores U.S. government officials' increasingly dire warnings about ransomware getting worse — despite officials' best efforts to squash the problem.
First look: ClimateCheck inks deal with Black Knight for climate risk analytics
ClimateCheck, which provides climate risk data to the private sector and the public, has struck a partnership with Black Knight Inc., a mortgage technology and data company, the firm first told Axios. Why it matters: The agreement, which is for an undisclosed sum, is part of a surge of deals...
America’s staggering food waste problem
America wastes more than 100 billion pounds — or 40% — of its food each year. Why it matters: We often toss food without thinking, but the waste has stakes for the environment, global food insecurity and for our wallets. The biggest share of food waste doesn't come...
News competition bill gets a lifeline
Lawmakers have added a measure to Congress' must-pass defense funding bill that would force Big Tech firms like Google and Meta to pay hundreds of local news outlets for their content, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Barring last-minute Capitol Hill maneuvering, the news-funding measure is now on track to...
Employers warn cyber job seekers away from certification "alphabet soup"
Recruiters and employers are starting to warn applicants against getting too many cybersecurity training certifications, they tell Axios. Why it matters: Cybersecurity training certifications aim to show specialized knowledge in everything from securing enterprise networks to the basics of responding to a cyber incident. And entry-level candidates can be swayed into getting as many as possible to appear more employable.
New report projects massive renewable energy growth — with caveats
A pair of new reports show analysts are getting more bullish about renewables and electric vehicle adoption — and that gaming out the energy future is really tough. Driving the news: The International Energy Agency just dropped its largest-ever upward revision of renewable power forecasts. IEA sees an additional...
Law to require job postings include salary ranges in Washington
A new Washington state law will require employers to post salary ranges for jobs they're trying to fill, starting Jan. 1. Why it matters: Experts say disclosing salary ranges makes job hunting easier, while also helping reduce gender and racial pay inequities, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick wrote in June. Details: Last...
Biggest for-profit hospital chains' operating margins surpass pre-COVID levels
The nation's three biggest for-profit hospital chains each had positive operating margins that exceeded pre-COVID levels for most of the pandemic, including as recently as the third quarter this year, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of SEC filings. Why it matters: Hospital operators are asking Congress to stop...
Chicago housing prices have largely leveled off since July
A map showing the change in Chicago-area home prices, by ZIP code, between July and October 2022. Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsWhile most local homeowners saw tax bills rise this year, their home prices stayed flat or dipped from summer to fall.Zoom in: In the city, the biggest drop happened in the South Shore (-4.3%), according to recent Zillow data. Meanwhile, Garfield Park saw an almost 3% increase. Zoom out: In the wider metro area, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Gary, Indiana, saw the biggest price drops. Dekalb County saw the biggest price increases.
