Minnesota's projected budget surplus has grown to a record $17.6 billion, state economists announced Tuesday. Why it matters: Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-majority Legislature will have an opportunity to spend that cash next year. Lawmakers have previously floated increasing funding for schools and public safety, cutting taxes on Social Security income and implementing a paid family leave program as potential uses for the cash.Driving the surplus: While "economic headwinds lower[ed] expected growth," strong tax collections and the more than $7 billion that lawmakers left unspent when the Legislature was politically divided last year caused the projected surplus through June 2025 to grow, per a summary posted by Minnesota Management and Budget. Between the lines: Expect a focus on one-time spending, versus funding for ongoing programs, as an economic downturn could change the state's future fiscal health. What's next: The Legislature returns in early January to craft a two-year budget, which they must pass by the end of June, per the state Constitution.Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

