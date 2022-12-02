Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes
Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
NY1
Homeless advocates call for detail accounting of city shelter system amid crackdown
Community leaders want answers and they want them from City Hall when it comes to exactly how the Department of Homeless Services is using its $2 billion plus budget to help homeless New Yorkers. The charge from community members comes in the wake of Mayor Adams’ directive last week that...
Mayor Eric Adams unveils $44M investment to get New Yorkers healthier
There's a new, multi-million dollar push to get New Yorkers healthier, and Mayor Eric Adams is using himself as exhibit A.
New York Immigration Coalition's resource fair set for Saturday, rain or shine in Queens
Asylum seekers who could benefit from free clothing, food and hygiene kits, and general immigration-related services are welcome at the Key to the City Holiday Family Resource Fair.
NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ for universal, public web access
The Internet Master Plan’s creators calculated that about 1.5 million people, disproportionately the poorest New Yorkers, lacked both a home and mobile internet connection. The city had already tapped a number of women- and minority-owned businesses to support the Internet Master Plan, a project launched during the de Blasio administration. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams defends plan to force mentally ill into treatment, vows private hospitals are on board
Mayor Adams defended broadening the city’s ability to involuntarily commit acutely mentally ill homeless New Yorkers after days of criticism, claiming his policy change had sparked “creative energy” and new ideas in approaching mental health. Detractors of Adams’ plan, which he announced last Tuesday, argue there aren’t enough hospital beds set aside for psychiatric patients to accommodate the ...
lifetrixcorner.com
Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?
Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
cityandstateny.com
Ingrid Lewis-Martin is NYC’s higher power
Walk into Ingrid Lewis-Martin’s office in City Hall, and your eye will be drawn to a framed poster behind her crowded desk. It’s her, the chief adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, posing in pink and smiling widely – and behind her, a full-grown female lion. Some tri-state area graphic designer placed the pair in front of City Hall and surrounded them with cherry blossoms. At the bottom: “The Lioness of City Hall.”
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
NYC Needs Thousands of Apartments for the Formerly Incarcerated. 50 Face Furious Opposition
“Just Home”—a NYC Health + Hospitals (HHC) plan to convert an empty staff residence on the Jacobi Hospital campus into supportive housing for a few dozen people with serious medical problems discharged from Rikers Island—is a pressure cooker for many of the most fraught issues in the city: homelessness, mental health, development, and the risk of crime, whether real or perceived.
Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey
An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
Former Obama, NY education chief John King named new SUNY boss
Ex-state education czar John King — a devotee of Common Core curriculum and charter schools — was appointed head of the State University of New York on Monday. King, who also served as US secretary of education under former President Obama, told The Post he hopes to close the achievement gap between white and minority SUNY students while addressing issues such as child care to help kids stay in school. King also said he wants to build up SUNY’s research institutions, including at its Stony Brook, Buffalo, Albany campuses, in areas such as engineering, science and medicine. “I’m excited about the opportunity to...
Right-wing protesters, some with Proud Boys clothing, picket SI Drag Queen Story Hour
Demonstrators organized by right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido picketed a Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday afternoon and were met by leftist counter protesters.
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Will Hire “Rat Exterminator”, Offers a Salary of $120,000
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation titled “Rat Action Plan” and is now offering a job as a rat exterminator with a salary of $120,000 a year. New York City is getting serious to solve its problem of getting rid of rats and curb their population. Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation in November dubbed as “Rat Action Plan” and the city is willing to shell out a huge amount of money to hire a new job.
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
The Point: Controversial plan to treat mentally ill & looming MTA fare hikes
Treating the mentally ill, whether they agree or not, and the need to raise transit fares are two controversies facing New York City right now. The PointMayor Eric Adams unveiled the controversial plan to treat mentally ill homeless people whether they agree to it or not. Anne Williams-Isom, deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, spoke with CBS2's Marcia Kramer about the new policy. Watch the conversation here or in the video player above. Talking PointMTA Chair Janno Lieber is driving the trains of a potential fare hike. Lieber has to find a way to make the MTA solvent. How will he do it? Will...
Rat-Hating NYC Mayor Has Unpaid Ticket for Rodent Infestation
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats could start at home. The New York Daily News reports that Adams had an unpaid summons for a rodent infestation at his Brooklyn home—even as he is searching for a “rat czar” who can come up with a plan to drive the creatures out of the city. His spokesman said the mayor “spent thousands of dollars to remediate an infestation at his residence in Brooklyn earlier this year and looks forward to appearing... at an upcoming hearing to state as much.” However, the Daily News reports it found no visible rat traps at Adams’ Bedford-Stuyvesant house and did spot garbage bags piled up outside of receptacles.Read it at Daily News
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
Thrillist
NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination
NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply. The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky...
