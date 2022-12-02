Read full article on original website
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged.
Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election
The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy […] The post Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
knau.org
Arizona to certify 2022 election today in statewide canvass
The official statewide canvass of the Nov. 8 general election is scheduled for 10 a.m. today. It marks the official determination of the election results with the candidates for federal, state and legislative offices publicly declared. It also declares which ballot propositions passed. Typically, the event doesn’t garner much public...
kawc.org
Arizona's Maricopa County wants judge to stop attempt by Kari Lake to challenge her election loss
PHOENIX -- Maricopa County wants a judge to toss out a bid by failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake to get immediate action on her request for election records so she can challenge her loss to Katie Hobbs. At a hearing this past week, Deputy County Attorney Joseph Branco acknowledged...
themesatribune.com
Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level
We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
americanmilitarynews.com
AZ State Sec. office threatened officials with arrest if didn’t certify election results: Daily Caller
The top election official under Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state and governor-elect, Katie Hobbs, threatened local officials with prosecution if they didn’t certify the midterm results, leading them to do so “under duress,” the Daily Caller reported. Arizona State Elections Director Kori Lorick said the state...
Lawmakers: Ducey is breaking his promise to protect school funding
Arizona lawmakers are demanding Gov. Doug Ducey call a special session to allow the legislature to waive a spending cap that threatens to cut $1.4 billion in public school funding across the state, accusing him of dragging his feet despite clear lawmaker support and his own promises. “Governor Ducey, all we’re asking you is to […] The post Lawmakers: Ducey is breaking his promise to protect school funding appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
Arizona doesn't have 11 traffic safety laws 'critical to reducing motor vehicle deaths and injuries'
PHOENIX — Approximately three people were killed on Arizona roads each day in 2021, according to data from the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. A new assessment from a highway and auto safety group highlights nearly a dozen laws Arizona could implement, that may reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle incidents.
arizonasuntimes.com
Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms
As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
KOLD-TV
State wants criminal investigation into Cochise Supervisors who refused to certify election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, emailed a letter to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, asking him to conduct a criminal investigation into Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, both Republicans. The pair, according to Hobbs, violated at least three state...
Lake runs dry: What is next for much-hyped MAGA star after Arizona defeat
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is reportedly preparing to file a lawsuit to challenge her midterm loss, marking the latest election drama in the Grand Canyon State as it works to certify its results next week.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
AZ unlikely to pass red flag law with GOP-controlled legislature
In the ongoing and heated battle for gun control throughout the country, the Arizona State Legislature has yet to agree on public safety reforms to stop increased gun violence. One of these reforms is the so-called red flag law. Red flag laws allow police, doctors and family members to legally...
AZFamily
Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
AZFamily
Hobbs’ office defends asking Twitter to take down tweets in 2021
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office is defending its decision to ask Twitter to take down tweets regarding conspiracy theories surrounding Arizona’s election nearly two years ago. In January 2021, the office flagged a Twitter account that was alleging the Arizona voter registration...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 2-4
PHOENIX — Storms scattered across the Valley over the weekend left residents without power and broke new rainfall records, and U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona wants solutions for Title 42. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend. A storm...
FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state
WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
arizonasuntimes.com
Legal Foundations Prepare to Defend a Tucson Mother’s Right to Due Process from Bureaucrats
The Goldwater Institute (GI) and Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) filed their opening brief Wednesday in the case involving Tucson Mother Sarra L., who allegedly had her right to due process violated by the Arizona Department of Child Services (DCS). “It’s shocking that Arizona bureaucrats are empowered to put a mother’s...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices In Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
kyma.com
Arizona’s four food banks get major boost as demand soars
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's four regional food banks are partnering with Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) to restock the shelves this holiday season. Overall, St. Mary's Food Bank, United Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and the Yuma Community Food Bank reported a rising demand for their services.
