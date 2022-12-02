ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arkansas Advocate

Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election

The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy […] The post Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Arizona to certify 2022 election today in statewide canvass

The official statewide canvass of the Nov. 8 general election is scheduled for 10 a.m. today. It marks the official determination of the election results with the candidates for federal, state and legislative offices publicly declared. It also declares which ballot propositions passed. Typically, the event doesn’t garner much public...
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level

We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Lawmakers: Ducey is breaking his promise to protect school funding

Arizona lawmakers are demanding Gov. Doug Ducey call a special session to allow the legislature to waive a spending cap that threatens to cut $1.4 billion in public school funding across the state, accusing him of dragging his feet despite clear lawmaker support and his own promises.  “Governor Ducey, all we’re asking you is to […] The post Lawmakers: Ducey is breaking his promise to protect school funding appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

AZ unlikely to pass red flag law with GOP-controlled legislature

In the ongoing and heated battle for gun control throughout the country, the Arizona State Legislature has yet to agree on public safety reforms to stop increased gun violence. One of these reforms is the so-called red flag law. Red flag laws allow police, doctors and family members to legally...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hobbs’ office defends asking Twitter to take down tweets in 2021

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office is defending its decision to ask Twitter to take down tweets regarding conspiracy theories surrounding Arizona’s election nearly two years ago. In January 2021, the office flagged a Twitter account that was alleging the Arizona voter registration...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Gas prices In Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona’s four food banks get major boost as demand soars

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's four regional food banks are partnering with Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) to restock the shelves this holiday season. Overall, St. Mary's Food Bank, United Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and the Yuma Community Food Bank reported a rising demand for their services.
YUMA, AZ

